News of the Weird: Week of February 26, 2026

It Was Only a Matter of Time

Anthony Sapienza, 63, was charged with two counts of felony battery on Feb. 8 in Port Orange, Florida, after a brawl broke out during a pickleball game at the Spruce Creek Country Club, the Associated Press reported. Sapienza's wife, Julianne Sapienza, 51, was charged with a single count of felony battery. The Sapienzas were playing against another couple when an argument began about a rule; words were exchanged between the men before the accused hit his opponent with his paddle, then punched him on the ground. Before it was all over, about 20 players became involved in the fight, police said. The victim was over age 65. [AP, 2/12/2026]

The Way the World Works

Back in the 1940s, carpenters would sometimes slide a newspaper between the floorboards of a house to fix uneven planks, The Washington Post reported. On Jan. 14, contractor Vincent Vincent tore up boards in a home in Fargo, North Dakota, and unsurprisingly found a newspaper page from Oct. 6, 1946. When he showed the paper to the homeowner, Casey Chapman, 75, Chapman recognized someone in the photo on the page: his mother. "It was just a shock," Chapman said. His family had no connection to the home before he bought it in 2017. That issue of the Fargo Forum featured the seven nominees for North Dakota Agricultural College's homecoming queen, one of which was Marty Anderson, Chapman's mom. (She won, by the way.) Anderson died in 2014. Chapman said she was "very active, and not afraid to take on leadership roles. My mother was a wonderful lady." He and his wife have already framed the clipping and will hang it in their renovated bedroom. [Washington Post, 2/11/2026]

Least Competent Criminals

-- A 25-year-old man in Philipsburg, Montana, drove to the Granite County Courthouse to pay a fine he had received for open container, KBZK-TV reported on Feb. 17. While he waited, Sheriff Rico Barkell observed that he appeared to be intoxicated. He asked if the man had driven to the courthouse, to which he answered yes. Then he admitted he had had two drinks and smoked two bowls of marijuana. A breath test confirmed the sheriff's suspicions, with the man's blood alcohol at three times the legal limit. He also had an open container in his car. He was charged with aggravated DUI and open container. The sheriff's office posted about the incident on its Facebook page, summarizing with "Stupidity is not an excuse!" [KZBK, 2/17/2026]

-- On Feb. 11, Dean Young, 26, entered a parked landscaping van in Hialeah, Florida, allegedly with intent to steal tools inside, NBC Miami reported. However, Young became trapped in the locked van and started screaming and beating on the doors. "Help me! I'm inside," he yelled. The landscapers called police but didn't free Young from the van, as there were machetes inside that he might have used as a weapon. Young, who had posted bail in an earlier case, was held on charges of burglary and criminal mischief. [NBC Miami, 2/12/2026]

Irony

A famous rock formation in Melendugno, Puglia, Italy, called Lovers' Arch collapsed into the Adriatic Sea on Valentine's Day, The Guardian reported. Strong storm surges and heavy rain pounded the area before the landmark fell. "It is a devastating blow to the heart," said Melendugno Mayor Maurizio Cisternino. "Nature has been overturned." [Guardian, 2/16/2026]

Meanwhile, at the Olympics ...

The real star of the Feb. 18 women's cross country team sprint qualifying round in Lago Di Tesero, Italy, was Nazgul, a 2-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog. NPR reported that as skiers flew across the finish line, Nazgul broke out of his doghouse and ran across, too -- even being captured with the official finish line camera. The dog's owner said Nazgul "just wanted to follow us. He always looks for people." [NPR, 2/18/2026]

Wrong Plane, Wrong Time

Fox5 Atlanta reported on Feb. 10 that a passenger on a United Airlines flight boarded the wrong plane, then wondered why it was taking so long. The passenger intended to fly from Los Angeles to Managua, Nicaragua, through Houston. Six hours into the flight, he asked a flight attendant why it was taking so long to get to Houston -- and realized he was on a flight to Tokyo. United Airlines paid for a two-night hotel stay as they worked out a new itinerary for the passenger and offered a $1,000 travel credit. [Fox5 Atlanta, 2/10/2026]

The Continuing Crisis

The Town of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, declared a local emergency on Feb. 17 after at least two sinkholes opened up on its streets, WFMZ-TV reported. A dump truck that was hauling asphalt to repair one sinkhole ended up falling into the ground, while farther down the street, a car fell into a hole. The dump truck also damaged a water main, which could not be repaired until the truck could be removed from the hole. Using ground-penetrating radar, officials located several different voids beneath the surface, said Mayor Randy Piazza. The emergency declaration allows faster access to resources and assistance, town officials said. Public Works Director Matt Noel said eight homes had been evacuated, and residents of other homes have been encouraged to leave. [WFMZ, 2/18/2026]

Repeat Offender

Michael Delsid, 46, is no stranger to Fresno, California, police. KMPH-TV reported that Delsid was arrested after a chase on Feb. 17 for the 36th time -- in this incident, for evading police, reckless driving and probation violations. Delsid's criminal record dates back to 1994 and includes violent crimes, drug offenses and property crimes. He is ineligible for bail. [KMPH, 2/18/2026]

Oops

-- Australian TV reporter Danika Mason offered an on-air apology on Feb. 19 after her coverage from the Winter Olympics got a little sloppy, CTV News reported. On Feb. 18, Mason reportedly stumbled over several words and wandered off topic (the price of coffee in Italy and iguanas in the United States) before one of her colleagues in studio blamed the cold climate for her slurring. The next day, Mason said she "totally misjudged a situation. I shouldn't have had a drink, and especially in these conditions -- it's cold, we've got altitude, and not having had dinner probably didn't help as well. It's not the standard that I set for myself." [CTV, 2/19/2026]

-- In Sherman, Texas, pediatric dentist Kelly Buck, 36, was arrested on Feb. 16 after someone contacted police about her practicing dentistry and appearing to be intoxicated, WCAX-TV reported. Buck failed a field sobriety test and was charged with a felony. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison. [WCAX, 2/17/2026]

The Perks of Being a Dogg

NBC Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg, 54, visited a gastropub called Cronox in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 13, indulging in a cheeseburger, chicken wings, nuggets and fries, the New York Post reported. When it came time to tab out, however, his card was declined. Sofia Valmadre, the restaurant owner's daughter, said her mother "told him that it was OK (to take the food) without paying," which Snoop did. But the rapper and Team USA honorary coach paid his debt in spades ... or stomps. He gifted the restaurant five tickets to the men's snowboard halfpipe finals. "Grazie, Snoop!" Valmadre posted on X. [NY Post, 2/18/2026]

