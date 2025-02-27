News of the Weird: Week of February 27, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

It's Come to This

Visitors to the Chengdu Snow Village in the Sichuan province of China were left with a "bad impression" of the tourist attraction in early February, Reuters reported. Because of unseasonably warm weather, project coordinators had to improvise the "snowy" atmosphere, stapling cotton sheets to the rooftops and scattering white sand, cotton batting and soapy water to simulate snow throughout the property. Snow Village organizers said entry fees would be refunded, and the village has closed.

It's a Mystery

Investigators in Munich, Germany, are stumped by the sudden appearance of more than 1,000 small stickers on grave markers in three different cemeteries, the Associated Press reported. The stickers feature a QR code that, when scanned, reveals the name of the person in the grave and the location within the cemetery. "The stickers were put both on decades-old gravestones and very new graves that so far only have a wooden cross," said police spokesperson Christian Drexler. Police are investigating property damage as well, because when removed, the stickers leave discoloration.

It's Good To Have a Hobby

Clem Reinkemeyer, 87, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has an unusual collection -- and now he has a Guinness World Record. United Press International reported on Feb. 17 that Reinkemeyer's collection of 8,882 bricks includes a Roman brick from 100 A.D. and a sidewalk brick made in a facility where the Pentagon now stands. "What appealed to me about bricks is they have names and you can trace them back historically to places," he said. Some of the most valuable ones are those with misspellings. "I think Oklahoma has a history for the most misspelled bricks," he said. "I don't know why."

Space Trash

Officials at Poland's space agency POLSA are examining debris that fell onto the premises of a business in Komorniki on Feb. 19, Reuters reported, to determine whether it originated from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Later that day, a second "identical" container was found about 19 miles away in a forest. POLSA said it has been monitoring the flight of the Falcon 9, which launched on Feb. 1 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and "will verify the object with SpaceX." News outlets in Poland reported that flashes were seen in the sky on the morning of Feb. 19.

Recent Alarming Headlines

Residents of Godstone High Street in Surrey, England, may be out of their homes for months after a huge sinkhole opened up on Feb. 17, the BBC reported. Two sections of the road caved in, causing people in 30 homes to be evacuated. "We'll be looking to completely rebuild the road," said Surrey County Council's Matt Furniss. "It's currently stable, it isn't growing anymore." Local business owners are concerned about how the closure will affect them. Shane Fry of DD Services said it would be "a trialling few months for us."

News You Can Use

The SS United States, which has been docked and deteriorating at a Philadelphia port since 1976, started its 18-day passage to Alabama on Feb. 19, NBC10-TV reported. The ocean liner, in service from 1952 to 1969, holds the record for fastest eastbound and westbound trans-Atlantic crossings, but on this final journey, it will be towed at 5 knots (or about 6 miles per hour). In Alabama, it will be stripped of its innards -- furniture, engine room equipment, cables and flooring -- and then will be moved to Okaloosa County, Florida, where it will be sunk offshore and turned into a scuba-diving destination. Capt. Joseph Farrell, a ship-sinking and reef expert, said the sinking will be "a final chapter for the last all-American-made, American-flagged ocean liner."

Repeat Offender

For the second time in a month, a teenager in the Bronx has been charged with trying to take a subway train for a joyride on Feb. 18, Pix11-TV reported. Police said the 15-year-old tried to operate the No. 2 train from the Prospect Avenue station. He was arrested in late January with a group of kids who drove the R train in Brooklyn. He was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing.

The Way the World Works

In the aftermath of the wildfires in California, at least two residents have returned to their homes only to find new and unwelcome tenants, the Los Angeles Times reported. Homeowner Sean Lorenzini evacuated during the Eaton fire, and upon his return found a black bear sleeping in the crawlspace under his home and lounging by the pool during the day. The large bear seems to be foraging in neighbors' trash bins and is probably behind an attack on a neighbor's pet goat, Lorenzini said. "It's definitely not moving," he said. He's hoping to get the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to help after they relocated a 525-pound bear at the end of January. In that case, the Altadena-area bear was lured into a trap with peanut butter and rotisserie chicken, then moved to Angeles National Forest. The wildlife agency told Lorenzini that after his bear is removed, he'll need to seal up the crawlspace, as it will probably try to return. "I know we're encroaching on their territory," Lorenzini said of the bear, "so I'm sympathetic to that. But at the same time ... I'm exposed if anyone gets hurt. This is a wild animal."

Saw That Coming

An unnamed 55-year-old Canadian woman lost both her hands on Feb. 7 when she "attempted to engage" with a 6-foot-long shark while snorkeling in Turks and Caicos, The New York Times reported. The tourist reportedly wanted to take photos of the animal. After she was treated in the Caribbean, she returned to Canada for further medical attention, but doctors could not save her hands. Conservationist Chris Stefanou said the shark might have mistaken the woman's phone for a fish. "Sharks, or any predatory animal in the ocean, can confuse that as, like, a bait fish," he said.

Least Competent Criminals

An observant deputy was credited with foiling the attempts of Jose Francisco Herrera Munoz, 18, and Angel Gonzales Gutierrez, 19, to launch illegal drugs into the U.S. Penitentiary Pollock in Grant Parish, Louisiana, Denver7-TV reported on Feb. 18. Both men are from Greeley, Colorado. Munoz and Gutierrez had planned to use a compressed air cannon, which has a range of 350 feet, to send $112,000 worth of tobacco and $89,500 worth of methamphetamine over the prison wall, but the deputy acted before they could make the delivery. "That much meth would have just been devastating in that population," said Sheriff Steven McCain. They were charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution and attempting to distribute meth.

