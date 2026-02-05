News of the Weird: Week of February 5, 2026

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

The Happiest Place on Earth

Kevin Westerhold, 51, was arrested on Jan. 27 at his home in Oviedo, Florida, ClickOrlando reported. Westerhold was sought after an incident on Jan. 22 at Windsor Hills Resort, near Disney World, in which "a male, partially clothed ... engaged in a sexual performance with a vacuum cleaner," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Witnesses provided a cellphone recording of the act, but the suspect had left by the time officers arrived. Other residents of the area had reported similar occurrences to the HOA in December. Westerhold was charged with exposure of sexual organs. [ClickOrlando, 1/29/2026]

Awesome!

It's the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XX, when the Chicago Bears won their one and only Vince Lombardi Trophy. So, WGN-TV reported on Jan. 26, what better way to celebrate than with a piece of Bears memorabilia? Up for sale at Goldin Auctions is the iconic sweater vest that became a uniform for Bears coach Mike Ditka. It comes with a letter of provenance from Ditka. (Bring your piggy bank: As of this writing, the bidding was up to $82,000.) "This wasn't Nike or Reebok or someone telling a coach what to wear," said Darren Rovell, founder of media site Collect Media. "He was going to wear it every time." Fans of the team still wear replica vests at games; the size of the original is XXL. [WGN, 1/26/2026]

People With Issues

After a romantic relationship ended, Eyvan Collins of Burnaby, British Columbia, "just needed to do something with it," they said. Thus was born the Museum of Personal Failure at the Kingsgate Mall in Vancouver. United Press International reported that Collins posted signs around the region seeking exhibits, with the headline "Failures wanted." The museum has a "wall of reject" with job application rejections and firing notices. A knife maker with Lynn Valley Forge donated a knife he had made that was unable to be sharpened because of the chemical properties in an oil he used. Also on display are tie rods from a failed car repair, failed songs from a local music producer, and Collins' mother's wedding gown, which she named "Threads of Innocence." [UPI, 1/26/2026]

It's Come to This

CNN reported on Jan. 23 that in advance of the winter storm affecting much of the nation, FEMA was warned not to use the word "ice" in any of their messaging or signage because doing so could spark confusion or online mockery. The Department of Homeland Security allegedly delivered the directive on Jan. 22. However, a FEMA spokesperson said in a statement: "FEMA will use correct and accurate descriptors of weather conditions to communicate clearly to the American people." [CNN, 1/23/2026]

And So It Begins

A chain pub in Tokyo called Tori Yaro has drawn a line in the sand: No geezers are welcome at their Shibuya location, Japan Today reported on Jan. 25. A posted sign reads: "This is an izakaya (pub) for younger generations. Pub for under-40 only." The sign goes on to specify that as long as one person in the group is 39 or under, others will be admitted with them. "With older customers, they tend to make a lot of complaints about the restaurant being too noisy and such, so we decided to limit who's coming in," said Toshihiro Nagano, a PR spokesperson for the chain. But here's a secret: Tori Yaro will admit over-40s who are "OK with the noise level" and "have the spirit of a 20-something." Whew. [Japan Today, 1/25/2026]

Next Up: Cow Tools

Veronika, a Swiss brown cow who lives in Austria, has been documented using a tool, Live Science reported on Jan. 19. Witgar Wiegele, Veronika's owner, had seen her picking up sticks with her mouth occasionally over about nine years, but then Alice Auersperg, a cognitive biologist at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, raised the bar. Auersperg and a colleague visited Veronika and placed a broom near her. The cow used the broom to scratch her back, employing the brush end about 2.5 times more than the handle end. She learned to use the handle end to scratch more delicate areas, like her udder or navel. She would also readjust her grip on the broom for a better angle. "It showed the kind of a behavior I would expect from the stricter definitions of tool use," Auersperg said. [Live Science, 1/19/2026]

The Tech Revolution

First, we had to be afraid that students would use AI to write papers and otherwise cheat their way through school. Now, NBC News reported on Jan. 28, AI is helping students "dumb down" their work so that it's more believably original. New generative AI tools, some costing about $20 per month, "humanize" text so that it doesn't seem to be created by AI. But there's more! Other software will detect text that has been reviewed by a humanizer. "So where are we? We're just in a spiral that will never end," said Erin Ramirez, an associate professor of education at California State University. Aldan Creo, a graduate student from Spain, said he sometimes turns in his original work with a few misspelled words or using Spanish structures that aren't proper English, just so he won't be accused of using AI. "Long term, I think it's going to be a big problem," he said. [NBC News, 1/28/2026]

Yeah, That'll Work

The Independent reported on Jan. 29 that the Royal Navy is cracking down on boozy sailors. Under the new policy, crewmembers will be restricted to 14 "units" of alcohol (about 6 pints) per week, and ships will be dry on certain days. The change is in response to "significant concerns" about alcohol consumption. For their part, sailors are worried that the move is a slippery slope toward banning booze altogether. One retired rear admiral says the rule could affect morale. "You can screw down a system too much," Chris Parry said. "Sailors take great risks and make big sacrifices." [Independent, 1/29/2026]

News You Can Use

Having a Super Bowl party? You need this: Heinz revealed on Jan. 27 the KegChup -- a 19.5-inch-tall dispenser full of 114 ounces of that beloved sweet red condiment. KTLA-TV reported that Heinz is hoping to stave off the horror of running out of ketchup at football parties. Jamie Mack, associate director of brand communication for Heinz U.S., said the KegChup is "the ultimate game-day companion that gives people the freedom to dip responsibly." Fans entered to win the KegChup; if you missed the contest, you can sign up for news and updates at heinzkegchup.com. [KTLA, 1/27/2026]

Awwwwww

On Jan. 24, a calf was born on a Mount Sterling, Kentucky, farm during single-digit temperatures, the Associated Press reported. When farmer Tanner Sorrell went out to check on the mother and baby, the calf was "just frozen. Her umbilical cord looked like a popsicle," said Sorrell's wife, Macey. The family made a quick decision to bring the calf into their home to warm up. "I took out the blow dryer and warmed her up, and got her all fluffed out," Macey said. Soon the visitor was curled up on the couch with her young children, and 3-year-old Gregory named her Sally. The next morning, Sally was reunited with her mom, and all are doing well. [AP, 1/29/2026]

Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.

