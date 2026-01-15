News of the Weird: Week of January 15, 2026

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Compelling Explanation

A Marion, Louisiana, resident called police in November to report a trespassing incident on her property, WKRC-TV reported on Jan. 8. When deputies arrived at the home, Elizabeth Sutton, 41, was swimming nude in the resident's pond. At first, Sutton refused to exit the pond, telling officers she was "trying to be a mermaid." When she finally complied, medics evaluated her (because of the cold weather) and tried to lead her indoors. At that point, Sutton charged at a deputy, causing them to use their Taser. She kicked and punched the deputy before being subdued and taken to a hospital. A warrant was issued for her arrest, and on Jan. 6, she surrendered and was charged with several crimes. [WKRC, 1/8/2026]

The Tech Revolution

-- Everything's up to date in Heber City, Utah, where the police department has been trying out an AI program that writes up reports based on body camera footage, Fox13-TV reported on Jan. 4. "I'm saving myself about six to eight hours weekly now," said Sgt. Rick Keel. But one report went a little sideways: The AI said an officer had shape-shifted into a frog. "The body cam software and the AI report writing software picked up on the movie that was playing in the background, which happened to be 'The Princess and the Frog,'" Keel said. "That's when we learned the importance of correcting these AI-generated reports." So much for all that saved time. [Fox13, 1/4/2026]

-- Many hospitals single out the baby born closest to midnight as the new year turns over, as did Lifebridge Health's Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland. WMAR-TV reported that Hudson Oakley Winkler was the star this year, born just after midnight on Jan. 1. Hudson's parents didn't have any problem agreeing on a name for their new son; "Hudson's name was generated and selected using ChatGPT!" the hospital announced. Hudson's parents work in the county's police department and public school system. [WMAR, 1/4/2026]

The Litigious Society

In the new year's oddest legal twist, the National Rifle Association is suing the NRA Foundation, its own charitable arm, for trademark infringement and unfair competition. NBC News reported that on Jan. 5, the NRA alleged that the foundation passed "itself off to donors and the public as the NRA or an authorized NRA affiliate" and "misappropriat(ed) the many millions of dollars that NRA supporters contributed." The lawsuit reveals ongoing internal turmoil within the NRA and its foundation. [NBC News, 1/5/2026]

Buried Treasure

About 500 miles north of Perth, Australia, local Quoin Sellenger got a tip last week from a friend who was diving in the crystal-clear Indian Ocean: There was a safe in the seabed. So, ABC News reported, Sellenger and his daughter headed up to the site. They lifted the heavy box onto the back of their Jet Ski and took it back to land, where he posted a photo on Facebook in search of the owner. Sellenger then recruited his friend Brad to help break into the safe, which was emitting a strong smell. "I was hoping there was like a big gold bar in there, I guess," Sellenger said. But alas, the only treasure was an expired and pungent package of beef jerky. "It's a very well-known reef in Shark Bay, and someone has put it there with the intention of it being found, I believe," Sellenger said. He has handed over the safe to the Western Australia police. [ABC News, 1/6/2026]

Need a Job?

Smithsonian magazine reported on Jan. 7 that the British Museum has a job opening: dedicated treasure hunter. In 2023, the museum revealed that 1,500 of its Greek and Roman artifacts had been stolen, were missing or had been damaged. The items include gems, glass and jewelry dating back to between the 15th and 19th centuries B.C. "We want to get as much staffing as we can to try and push ahead," said Thomas Harrison, head of the museum's Greek and Roman collections. About 600 pieces have been recovered already after being listed on eBay or coming up for auction. No information on the qualifications for such a position, although owning a fedora and whip couldn't hurt. [Smithsonian, 1/7/2026]

Bright Idea

A Chinese shopping center has solved its problem of people smoking in the restrooms, Oddity Central reported on Dec. 31. The Shuibei International Center posted signs reading, "Smoking makes the glass transparent." And sure enough, when smoke is detected, the special doors become see-through. "Resist the urge to smoke, unless you want to become internet famous!" reads another sign. When the glass clears, a loud announcement rings out: "This is a public place where smoking is prohibited. For your own health and the health of others, please do not smoke here." One social media commenter posted, "Smoking in men's restrooms in China is practically ubiquitous. I think this is a great idea." [Oddity Central, 12/31/2025]

Wait, What?

Folks in Camden, New Jersey, head to Donkey's Place for their famous cheesesteaks, but it's another of their icons that has the restaurant in the news. NJ.com reported on Jan. 7 that someone pilfered their walrus baculum -- that'd be a penis bone -- and owner Rob Lucas Jr. wants it back. Lucas said it's a conversation piece and he often lets people guess what it is. Here's how it went down: "The bartender handed it out for them (customers) to figure out what it was," Lucas said. "She went to the back to do something else and then one dude stole it. We got his picture, but I don't think he's from around town." Lucas said he doesn't want to press charges. "We just want the thing back." [NJ.com, 1/7/2026]

Fish Story

Popular Japanese sushi chain Sushizanmai made news on Jan. 5 when its parent company paid $3.24 million for a single bluefin tuna, Reuters reported. It was the highest price ever paid at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo. "I thought that (the winning bid) would come in a little bit lower," said Kiyoshi Kimura, the company's CEO, who is also known as the Tuna King. The 536-pound fish was transported to the chain's headquarters, then sliced up and distributed to its restaurants. [Reuters, 1/5/2026]

The Way the World Works

A 19-year-old girl identified as Pim sought the wisdom of a fortuneteller in Pataya, Thailand, early on New Year's Day, the Independent reported. The sage, 38, told her that she would meet with misfortune and lose something valuable, and he suggested she pay him to avert the bad luck. She declined and walked away -- then realized her iPhone was missing. Pim went back to the spot where the fortuneteller was working and confronted the man, who said the missing phone was proof of his accuracy. Bystanders stepped in and found the phone in the fortuneteller's bag, and police were called. Pim's phone was returned to her, and the shyster was taken into custody. [Independent, 1/2/2026]

Well, This Is Awkward

CTV News reported on Jan. 6 that a Toronto-based sex toy store received a return of "adult items" accompanied by a letter from the U.S. Department of Defense. It seems the products had ended up on a U.S. naval base in Bahrain -- a big no-no. "Please notify the sender that pornographic materials or devices are not allowed in the Kingdom of Bahrain," the letter read. "We didn't even know it was going to Bahrain until it came back to us months later," said Bonjibon owner Grace Bennett, 34. "It just kind of unraveled this whole hilarious moment." She wonders if the soldiers stationed there know that such products are off-limits. "This sounds like a you problem," she said. "I'm sad they didn't get their order." [CTV News, 1/6/2026]

