News of the Weird: Week of January 30, 2025

Animal Antics

A Starbucks employee in Mobile, Alabama, had to have stitches and rabies vaccinations on Jan. 10 after a pet Aotus monkey jumped out of a car at the drive-thru window and into the restaurant, according to Lagniappe. The monkey ran up the employee's arm to her head and started biting her until a co-worker grabbed it and threw it back out of the window. Mobile Police Department public information officer Blake Brown said the monkey's owner, Tammy Elaine Gardner, drove away from the restaurant before police arrived. The wounded employee said Gardner, who had another monkey in the car, later returned to the restaurant to check on her but wouldn't give her name. "The owner of the animal could face charges," Brown said. The Starbucks location has banned Gardner and her monkeys from the drive-thru. "She's welcome to come inside if she leaves them in the car," the employee said.

Wait, What?

Jose Israel Teran Jr., 21, was taken into custody on Jan. 19 in connection with a road rage incident in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. In that confrontation, Teran allegedly shot a man in a semitruck while driving north on I-35. But it was Teran's earlier criminal activity, on Dec. 30, that really had law enforcement's attention. He was accidentally added to a family group text string that day, in which members were discussing a 9-month-old baby's upcoming baptism. Teran replied to the text, "That's a nice Caucasian baby how much you want?" He went on to ask, "Are you not interested in selling? I'm willing to start the bid at 500k." The baby's father called Teran, who explained that he purchases babies for their organs and could pay in cash or bitcoin. Teran told police he thought the group thread was spam, but he was charged with the purchase and sale of human organs.

Truth Is Stranger Than Netflix

A 3-year-old girl who was visiting Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia, on Jan. 17 was bitten by a dingo, ABC reported. The Queensland Park and Wildlife Service said the girl was bitten on the back of a leg as her family strolled the beach. The family said they were regular visitors and had scanned the beach for dingoes, but "dingoes are quick and it happened suddenly," said head ranger Linda Behrendorff. Other people came to assist in fighting the dingo off using a kayak paddle. The toddler didn't go to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Questionable Judgment

A housekeeping crew on a P&O Cruises Australia ship took passengers by surprise in December when they paraded by the ship's swimming pool wearing their all-white uniforms with pointy white hoods, News.com reported on Jan. 22. The eight crew were dressed as upside-down snow cones, but passengers were horrified and were quick to document the incident on social media. "We were like, 'are we seeing this correctly,' it was so bizarre," said one cruiser from Melbourne. Lynne Scrivens, communications director for the cruise line, said the housekeeping crew are from all over the world and had never heard of the Ku Klux Klan. "They are limited with what resources they have on ships," she said, explaining that they make do with what they can find for costumes. P&O Cruises Australia issued an apology following the event: "The crew members were horrified."

Recent Alarming Headline

A plastic surgeon in Taipei City, Taiwan, is being called the "bravest man in Taiwan" after he shared on social media that he had performed his own vasectomy, Oddity Central reported. Chen Wei-nong recorded the surgery for educational purposes and presented the 11 steps necessary to complete the procedure. "It was a strange feeling to touch and suture my own urethra," he wrote. He reassured followers that the surgery was performed outside of work hours and under the supervision of a urologist, and while he experienced some discomfort following the vasectomy, he felt fine the next day.

Frequent Flyer

Mittens the cat gets around, to wit: On Jan. 13, the 8-year-old Maine coon was booked on a one-way flight from Christchurch, New Zealand, to Melbourne, Australia, Sky News reported. But in Melbourne, Mittens was never unloaded from the baggage compartment. Instead, three hours later, the airline revealed that Mittens had flown back to New Zealand -- about 7.5 hours in the air. Owner Margo Neas was told a wheelchair in the cargo area had obscured Mittens' cage from the baggage handler's view. "It was not a great start to our new life in Melbourne because we didn't have the family, we weren't complete," said Neas. After arriving back in Christchurch, Mittens was loaded onto another flight to Melbourne, where she was reunited with her family. She "ran into my arms and just snuggled up in here," Neas said. "It was just such a relief."

Unclear on the Concept

Drug counselor Alvin Lewis Jr., 54, was arrested in Wappingers Falls, New York, on Jan. 14 after he sold crack cocaine to undercover agents on multiple occasions, Mid-Hudson News reported. Community members had alerted the Dutchess County Drug Task Force that Lewis was selling drugs while using multiple aliases. He worked the overnight hours at an inpatient recovery facility, Arms Acres. After executing a warrant, agents discovered crack packaged and ready for sale in his home. He was held in the county jail without bail.

Awwwww!

A sunfish at the Kaikyokan Aquarium in Shimonoseki, Japan, has a new lease on life -- or at least, new "friends" to share it with. The New York Post reported that the sunfish, who is the sole occupant of its tank, became depressed and stopped eating after the aquarium closed for renovations in December. "One of the staff members said, 'Maybe it's lonely because it misses the visitors,'" said an aquarium worker. "We attached uniforms of the staff members to the tank with a little bit of hope. Then, the next day, it was in good health again!" Workers say the sunfish tracks the uniforms and face cutouts with its eyes as it swims by, and those still in the building wave to it every time they pass the tank.

News You Can Use

A23a, an enormous iceberg that broke away from Antarctica almost 40 years ago, has been spinning around the Antarctic Ocean for a year, caught in a vortex, the Mirror reported. But now it's on the move again, headed roughly toward South Georgia, a British-owned island that is largely uninhabited. A23a, at more than 1,200 feet thick and 1,400 square miles, can be seen from space. Sea captain Simon Wallace, stationed on the Pharos vessel in South Georgia, told the BBC: "Icebergs are inherently dangerous. I would be extraordinarily happy if it just completely missed us." A collision could threaten wildlife on the island, including penguins, seals and sea birds. The iceberg's fate depends on currents and whether it gets "stuck" on the continental shelf around the island.

The Golden Age of Air Travel

On Jan. 17, as a Ryanair flight prepared to leave Lanzarote, Spain, and fly to Santiago de Compostela, a male passenger insisted that he was a United Nations diplomat and had a seat in the front row of the aircraft, the Mirror reported. When flight attendants asked to see his boarding pass, he said his friend had it. Once he was removed from the front row, he tried to sit in an exit row. An airport worker boarded the plane to say that "there was a ticket that hadn't scanned properly," and that's when the flight crew decided he had to go. Police boarded the plane and had to drag the man off the aircraft as he said, "I have paid to travel" and "I am not going to accept this." The flight was delayed about 40 minutes.

