Government in Action

Max McKinney, 15, of Spooner, Wisconsin, thought he was "working hard and doing the right thing" when he built a charming fishing bait stand on his family's farmland, AgWeb reported on July 8. From the wooden 6-by-15-foot shed, McKinney sold bait, sodas and candy to anglers heading to Spooner Lake nearby. But Washburn County zoning officials shut him down after the second weekend of sales with a cease-and-desist order. McKinney's grandfather, Tom Foss, gave him his blessing to build the stand. "We encouraged Max. My grandson ... is the kind of kid this country needs more of. Who threatens a 15-year-old over selling ice cream, worms and T-shirts?" he said. "The answer is bullies and bureaucrats." McKinney has three other jobs; "I want to be a doctor in the future, and I'm willing to work hard and save money any way I can." County zoning administrator Dale Beers said no officials visited the stand or spoke with McKinney before or after the violation was issued. "Age does not matter to our ordinances," he said. Foss filed a formal complaint in person but said "officials were defensive right away. Their response was, 'Our decision is final.' People should be disgusted by this because it doesn't pass the smell test."

Bright Idea

Looking to get a little more classical music in your life? Just wander over the line while driving in Fujairah in the UAE and listen to the stirring sounds of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, courtesy of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy. The Associated Press reported on July 7 that when drivers hit the grooves in the road, the best-known parts of the composition are played -- especially at 60mph, when the tune is just right. Academy director Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti said the project is "focused on spreading the art culture. The combination of music in our lives and our normal lives," he said. He believes it is the first "singing shoulder" in the Arab world.

Latest Religious Messages

The Passing Parade

Patrick Winslow of Big Torch Key, Florida, celebrated his 57th birthday on July 4 in style, WPLG-TV reported. Around 11:30 a.m., Winslow drove to the Conch Tour Train Depot in Key West and left his car running, with rock music blaring from the radio. He told employees there that he used to work for the company and asked for a tour of the train. But then he got into one of the trains and took off; the employees were "confused," thinking maybe he had permission to drive the train. They were able to track Winslow with GPS; police found him at Southernmost Point Buoy, where they said he "exhibited rapid speech and appeared excited." Winslow said he just "borrowed" the train because it was his birthday. Then they found a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket and charged him with burglary, grand theft auto and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $60,000 bond.

Unclear on the Concept

Here's a little tip for Jesse Laurence Hale, 46, of Hyrum, Utah: Don't make a kiddie porn pic your lock screen. Hale was a patient at Logan Regional Hospital last week; when he checked out, he forgot his mobile phone, the Cache Valley Daily reported. On July 3, staff at the hospital contacted Logan City Police to say that they'd seen a pornographic photo of a young child on the screen. On July 7, Hale went to the police to inquire about the phone; he said the photo had been sent to him and he hadn't deleted it. Hale told officers it would be "nice to pay a fine or take a class" rather than going to jail, where he claimed he wouldn't survive. With a search warrant, police found 19 more child sexual abuse photos in the phone and arrested him on felony charges.He asked them not to tell his mom. He's being held without bail.

It's Come to This

Changchun Xidu FC, a soccer club in China's League Two, was fined $4,100 for an incident on June 28, The New York Times reported. The Chinese Professional Football League said the team had "placed a number of feudal superstitious items in the away team's dressing room" before its match with Shanxi Chongde Ronghai. The paper charms were printed with such threats as "By decree, Shanxi Chongde Ronghai must be defeated." And evidently, it worked: Changchun Xidu won the match 2-0.

Pawesome!

An unnamed man hiking the Fee Glacier in Switzerland on July 4 suddenly broke through a snow bridge and fell 26 feet into a narrow crevasse, the Associated Press reported. He had a walkie-talkie and reached someone nearby, who alerted emergency responders, but his exact location was unknown. Luckily for him, his companion was his long-haired Chihuahua, who paced patiently near the edge of the hole, where rescuers eventually saw him. They were able to rappel down the crevasse and bring the man out; he and his canine savior were flown to a hospital. "The dog is a four-legged hero who may have saved his master's life in a life-threatening situation," gushed a statement from Air Zermatt, the rescue company.

Smooth Reaction

A crafty Canadian wasn't going to let a damaged vehicle strand him in Strathcona Provincial Park in British Columbia, Canada, the Times Colonist reported. The unnamed man had started his hike on June 30, but he took a wrong turn in his 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier, and it became stuck. But using his problem-solving skills (and various car parts), he built a two-wheeled wagon to carry his gear as he hiked for four days to a trailhead. From there, he caught a water taxi and got a lift to the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad headquarters on July 7. Search manager Richard Johns said he was impressed with the hiker's "perseverance and survival mentality," then ticked off the things he did wrong: no GPS or satellite phone, no 4-wheel-drive. Still, the squad found his appearance a "welcome surprise."

The Tech Revolution

At U.S. Army bases, there's a new tool in warding off problematic wildlife, such as birds, KPVI-TV reported on July 10. The Army's Engineer Research and Development Center has created an unmanned ground system: large plastic coyotes mounted to wheeled bases. "It all comes down to scare tactics," said ERDC. Research continues to incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning. What could go wrong? Roadrunner is watching.

Saw That Coming

On July 5, a family from Paris left on holiday, headed to Morocco, Oddity Central reported. But during a 4:30 a.m. stop at a gas station, the 62-year-old man drove off without his wife -- and didn't realize it until about 190 miles later. The unnamed Parisian called emergency services but couldn't remember which gas station he had stopped at. The couple's 22-year-old daughter couldn't help, as she'd been sleeping the whole time. Fortunately, by tracking her phone, police were able to locate the woman, who hadn't left the gas station since being abandoned. They were reunited and continued on their trip with a good story to tell.

