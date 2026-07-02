News of the Weird: Week of July 2, 2026

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A Gender Reveal for the Birds

An expecting couple in Queen Creek, Arizona, contracted the services of Sacred Dove Release for their gender reveal party, requesting that the birds be dyed -- yes, dyed -- to announce their baby's gender, NBC 12 News reported on June 18. It was a first for owner Monica Flores, who typically provides doves for weddings and funerals. "I thought it was a beautiful idea," Flores said. After the bright blue (it's a boy!) doves were released, they caught the attention of local residents along the nearby Salt River, who alerted Crystal White of Crystal's Critter Haven, a local wildlife rehab facility. "They don't blend in well with our natural setting," White said. "They are like beacons for predators." She was able to collect the birds, but couldn't thoroughly wash off the dye. Flores said she "would never" endanger her birds, and that she'd used nontoxic food coloring. But White maintains that dyeing birds is never a good idea: "They have very sensitive respiratory systems, and so them inhaling anything or ingesting anything could possibly cause harm," White said. The birds are otherwise healthy, and they all made it back home. After receiving negative feedback on social media, Flores said she would not dye birds again. [NBC 12 News, 6/18/26]

Twins Squared

Fraternal twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye of Nigeria love being twins. Like, really love it -- so much so, that they've always wanted to marry another set of twins. According to People, their dream came true when they married identical twin sisters on June 20. Twins are common among the Yoruba people in southwest Nigeria, and are considered a blessing. Regardless of gender, the firstborn twin is typically named Taiwo, and the second, Kehinde. And that's how Taiwo Oguntoye married Taiwo Adediran, and Kehinde Oguntoye married Kehinde Adediran. The twins met at the University of Ibadan, and while they all became friends, the sisters were not interested in dating at the time. About 10 years later, the brothers reached out again, and this time, things turned romantic. They were married in a joint ceremony in Ibadan and are already hoping to grow their respective families -- two at a time, of course. "With God's grace, we pray for twins ..." Taiwo Oguntoye said. "That is our heart's desire. [People, 6/24/26]

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Anything for Love

Lisa Catalano's quest for love has finally paid off. The California woman went viral last year for putting up billboards along U.S. Highway 101 with her photo and a link to a website where potential suitors could submit dating applications. Eight months and almost $5,000 later, Catalano is off the market, People reported on June 24. She footed the bill for advertising -- including billboards, taxi ads and the website -- along with wardrobe, makeup, video shoots and related equipment. She received about 4,000 dating applications between September 2025 and May 2026. After all of that, she ended up meeting her new beau through a dating app back in January. An update on her website reads: "Applications closed! Lisa's in love and has a boyfriend." She describes him as a "kind, intelligent, attractive San Francisco Bay Area man who meets all of her very reasonable non-negotiables." [People, 6/24/26]

Uh, Yum?

-- The owner of Wakatori, a Japanese restaurant, revealed his secret to the eatery's award-winning fried chicken: 66-year-old frying oil, Oddity Central reported on June 19. Following pushback on social media and warnings from food safety experts, third-generation owner Yoshihiro Tsuchiya explained that the oil is cleaned and filtered every night before being added to a new batch of oil the next day, resulting in oil that contains traces of the original oil, but isn't comprised solely of it. Other restaurants have followed a similar procedure for soups and broths. [Oddity Central, 6/19/26]

-- Elsewhere in Japan, chefs have developed an unusual way of preparing tuna: mold aging. Oddity Central reported on June 17 that to mold-age tuna, chefs store tuna under specific conditions to encourage the development of Koji mold, which results in a thick, white, fluffy "fur" around the fish. After curing for four weeks -- and sometimes up to eight weeks -- the mold is carefully removed, and the bluefin tuna is served raw as sashimi or sushi. [Oddity Central, 6/17/26]

Stand Up for What You Believe In

An Indian ascetic monk, who belongs to a sect known as Khareshwari, or Standing Babas, is five years into a 12-year vow to not sit or lie down. Instead, Daulat Giri Ji Maharaj relies on a literal support system of ropes, swings and harnesses to help him stay upright, a ritual viewed as penance and a way to be close to the goddess Shiva. Maharaj's legs are swollen and blackened from standing for so long, and he is tended to by a team of volunteers. Experts say that standing for so long can result in life-threatening injuries. "When standing still for a long time, the veins in the legs must fight gravity to send blood to the heart, but the lack of pumping action in the calf muscles causes blood to pool in the lower extremities," one medical expert said. [Oddity Central, 6/19/26]

Ssssssuspicious

A man from the Zhejiang province in east China has been sentenced to prison after authorities reviewed electricity consumption in the area, leading them to discover over 300 pythons in his apartment. Pythons thrive in specific environmental conditions, so investigators deduced that a breeder would need to use significant energy to maintain them. On June 23, People reported that the man, known only as Guo, lived alone and posted his snakes for sale on social media. Investigators also found two other people who were part of the operation, and dozens of additional pythons at a separate location. All told, 436 pythons valued at more than 30 million yuan, or about $4.2 million, were involved. The snakes have since been turned over to a local zoo. [People, 6/23/26]

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