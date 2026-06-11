News of the Weird: Week of June 11, 2026

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Renaissance Man

Sterling Nasa, a student of politics and international studies at the University of Sydney, found himself in an unusual spot recently: behind an electric keyboard during a live concert of the "La La Land" movie score. The 21-year-old was in the audience for the May 30 concert at the Darling Harbour theater in Sydney when composer and conductor Justin Hurwitz made an unusual request from the stage during intermission: Did anyone in the audience know how to sight-read? The orchestra's keyboardist had fallen ill, and local reinforcements were too far away to make it to the theater in time. "I figured nobody's as close as they say they are," Hurwitz said, "so I just thought, well, we have 2,500 people in here [in the audience]." Despite Nasa's background in music—he plays piano, organ and bagpipes—he was initially hesitant to volunteer his services. But with encouragement from his friend, he headed down to the pit. If being thrust into the spotlight weren't enough, Nasa also had to play a tricky piece— John Legend's "Start a Fire," which has a complex solo that synchronizes with the character Sebastian's (Ryan Gosling) frenetic piano playing on screen. With no time to prepare, Nasa improvised the piece, earning him a rousing ovation. "To be able to play a really cool solo in the right key, in the right scale, on the fly with no rehearsal—it was remarkable," Hurwitz said. [The Guardian, 6/1/26]

Goal!

Brenden Aaronson, 25, a forward for the U.S. Men's National Team in the FIFA World Cup, missed practice on May 29 for a very important reason: his wedding. He and his high school sweetheart, Milana D'Ambra, booked their wedding date over two years ago. Aaronson realized the scheduling conflict in March, but a conversation with head coach Mauricio Pochettino put his fears at ease -- he could take a day to attend his wedding without losing his status on the team. The couple married in New Jersey, not far from where they met. Aaronson had to leave shortly after the wedding to get back to the team. "It's not easy to be leaving on a wedding night, but she's been with me since the beginning," Aaronson said of his wife. "She knows how many days we've been through doing all the football stuff. For her to be as cool as she is is amazing." [Yahoo! Sports, 6/2/26]

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Born This Way

Shelbee Dugger-Kemp of Texas has a birth story for the ages: She delivered her premature twins in the passenger seat of a moving car. According to People, Dugger-Kemp was at a campsite at the Texas-Oklahoma border with her family over Memorial Day weekend when she experienced stomach pain that she initially attributed to a bad batch of nachos. At 31 weeks pregnant, she decided it wouldn't hurt to pop over to the hospital to make sure everything was OK. Her husband's grandmother, Mimi, drove her, and on the way, Dugger-Kemp quickly realized that her pain was actually contractions. "She said, 'Oh no, Shelbee,' and I said, 'Oh yes, Mimi, it's about to happen.'" With the ambulance 20 minutes away, the seasoned mom of four—now six—delivered two boys. Kane came first, at 4 pounds, 4 ounces, followed about five minutes later by Kallan, who weighed 3 pounds, 15 ounces, and emerged still in his amniotic sac, known as an en caul birth. The baby boys were born about eight weeks ahead of their due dates but are doing well in the neonatal intensive care unit. [People, 6/1/26]

Oh, Rats

One Australian designer is taking ratty clothing to a new level. Rat Oddity Gizzard, known for using taxidermied rats to make unusual creations, recently released a line of clothing they're calling LingeRAT (pronounced like "lingerie"), Oddity Central reported on May 29. Unfortunately, it's exactly what it sounds like—taxidermied rats sewn onto underwear. While the garments aren't meant to be worn, Rat Oddity Gizzard's Instagram audience begs to differ, with followers claiming to want to surprise their partners. The lingerie sells for $137 apiece, and yes, they do offer international shipping. [Oddity Central, 5/29/26]

Crime Report

On May 31, a French museum reported a theft—not of precious jewels or a priceless painting, but of fruit. A banana, to be precise. The banana had been taped to the wall as an artistic piece called "Comedian," by Italian visual artist Maurizio Cattelan. A security guard noticed the banana missing from the Pompidou-Metz museum, and the museum has "lodged a criminal complaint for theft against persons unknown," Gulf News reported. The banana is typically replaced every three days, and the museum says this is not the first time the fruit has been stolen: A hungry visitor helped themselves to it last July. "Comedian" is valued at $120,000.[Gulf News, 5/31/26]

Well, That Escalated Quickly

-- Eric Pierwsza, 48, of Butler County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges of causing a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after using an excavator to tear down his family's house after his wife told him she wanted a divorce. On May 28, CBS News reported that Pierwsza had been out drinking, and when he arrived home, he and his wife argued, and she told him she wanted a divorce. According to the police report, Pierwsza told her, "If it's over, I'll tear the house down." And he did -- with his wife and two children still inside. Sounds of destruction could be heard on the 911 call. Pierwsza then entered the home to grab a gym bag and fled the scene. He was apprehended in a nearby township. Luckily, no one in the home was injured, and his wife is seeking a protection-from-abuse order. The house suffered irreparable structural damage and likely will need to be demolished. [CBS News, 5/28/26]

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-- Over in the Poconos, 31-year-old Saif Kaleem faces charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and trespassing after vandalizing a pickleball court. According to NBC 10 in Philadelphia, surveillance video from May 12 and May 14 shows an individual on crutches entering the park. In one instance, he cuts the net on the pickleball court; in another, he enters the court after it closes. Police issued a Crimewatch report to solicit help from the community in identifying the trespasser, which led them to Kaleem. Kaleem admitted to his crime, telling officers he did it because "his summer was ruined" after sustaining an injury on the pickleball court. [NBC 10 Philadelphia, 5/25/26]

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