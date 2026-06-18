News of the Weird: Week of June 18, 2026

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

That's One Way to Do It

One Australian couple's wedding reception had it all: speeches, cake ... tug-of-war, a potato-sack race. You know, the usual. When Melbourne couple Brett Borland, 30, and Georgie Abela, 31, were preparing to tie the knot, they couldn't decide what their new last name would be as a married couple. "We plan to have a family and want everyone to have the same last name," Brett told People Magazine, "but Georgie wasn't sold on parting with her surname and I was open to taking her last name." Borland and Abela each come from large families and wanted them to mingle at the wedding, so the couple came up with an idea to help address both issues: They hosted a "Battle of the Surname" at their wedding reception, an all-day series of competitive games for their families to play against each other. The winning family would determine the couple's new last name. After competing in tug-of-war, a potato sack race, a soccer shoot-out and a twerk contest, the Borland family took home the trophy, and the couple took home their family name. "To be honest, everyone really locked in -- which we absolutely knew would happen," Borland said. "The stakes were high, and everyone rose to the occasion." The Borlands shared the "Battle of the Surname" on social media with the caption, "Two names enter, one name leaves," inspiring a few other couples to do something similar at their own nuptials. [People, 6/9/26]

Faking It

-- An Air Canada pilot faces allegations of using a fake license during his nearly 30-year tenure with the airline. CTV News reported on June 9 that Geoffrey Wall, 59, of Barrie, Ontario, lacked a crucial portion of his license, the Airline Transport Pilot Licence for Aeroplanes (ATPL(A)), that qualified him to fly passengers in the Boeing 767, 777 and 787, yet he flew roughly 900 flights and thousands of passengers in those planes. "As captain, the accused was considered the pilot in command and was ultimately responsible for aircraft operation and safety during flight," Det. Sgt. Chad Michell said. Air Canada maintains that passenger safety was not compromised, but law enforcement says pilot regulations are safety regulations. "Regulations, licensing requirements, they exist for a reason. They exist to keep people safe," Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milonovich said. "When we misrepresent the qualifications that we have, to me, that is a safety issue." Investigators first found anomalies in March 2025, when Wall's credentials were flagged in Toronto. They also discovered that he filed a false police report in order to conceal his forged documents. Charges against Wall include fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, possession of counterfeit mark and public mischief. Wall retired from Air Canada in 2025, the same year the investigations began. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 29. [CTV News, 6/9/26]

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

-- Amanda Maria Souza de Oliveira, 37, of Santa Catarina in Brazil, is charged with fraud and identity theft after impersonating a 12-year-old girl and deceiving a local church into providing for her financially. Oddity Central reported on June 5 that de Oliveria befriended a local pastor, gained his trust and that of his congregation and was even referred to a local family who took her in; the family planned to adopt her, and threw her a birthday party and paid for her weight loss medication. Her fraud was discovered when a relative of the prospective adoptive family raised suspicions and notified police. Despite de Oliverira's obvious mid-30s appearance, the congregation and family believed she was 12 because she acted like a child, drinking milk from a baby bottle, faking night terrors and speaking in a high-pitched voice. Police say this is not the first time she has done this, and that she has impersonated minors in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. De Oliveria is currently in jail, awaiting a psychiatric evaluation. [Oddity Central, 6/5/26]

In Memoriam

One pet lover in the UK is taking "(wo)man's best friend" to a whole new level. When Claire Hobson's beloved dog, Patch, died recently, the permanent makeup artist decided to honor her pooch in an unusual way: by mixing his ashes into eyeliner ink and wearing the mixture as semipermanent eyeliner. "I thought, 'Oh, I'm getting my eyeliner tattooed and I'm sure people have their loved ones tattooed into body tattoos, so why not just have it in my eyeliner?'" Hobson said. "Dogs, they're loyal, they're consistent, they show up every single day and they kiss you when you come home from work and, like, it's the purest form of love." The Patch-infused eyeliner will last Hobson a few years, and she has plenty of his ashes left for a reapplication. "He's going to be there a long time," she said. [Oddity Central, 6/5/26]

New Fear Unlocked

On June 7, a woman sustained serious injuries after falling 10 floors down a trash chute in an apartment building in Hackensack, New Jersey, ABC 7 News reported. She entered the chute on the 14th floor and came to a stop at the fourth floor, where piles of garbage broke her fall. When firefighters arrived, they had difficulty finding her at first, thanks to all the trash in the way. They eventually had to cut into the metal chute and clear away the garbage before rescuing the woman feet-first. One firefighter cut his arm during the ordeal. Police say drugs and alcohol likely led to the incident. [ABC 7 News, 6/9/26]

Smooth Criminal

A Louisiana man was attacked by an alligator while on the run from police, NBC News reported on June 8. Louisiana State Police clocked Victor Rivas, 40, driving recklessly in Jefferson Parish, part of the New Orleans metropolitan area. When they caught up to him and pulled him over, police say he was showing signs of impairment and fled on foot as they were preparing to arrest him for driving while intoxicated. He landed in a nearby swamp, where he was attacked by an alligator and sustained injuries to his arms. Undeterred, he ran on, but police captured him with the help of drone technology. "Impaired driving can lead to serious and unpredictable consequences," state police said. Rivas is currently being held in the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in Killona.

[NBC News, 6/8/26]

Well, That Escalated Quickly

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Typically the one making arrests, Detective Michael DeBiase, 46, found himself on the receiving end of handcuffs after pointing his gun at a fellow officer for reheating fish in the microwave, The Smoking Gun reported. On Saturday, May 30, DeBiase was at the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police headquarters when he engaged in a confrontation with a patrolman. According to the police report, DeBiase confronted the unnamed officer "about warming up fish in the microwave, causing an odor in the office. During the confrontation, Detective DeBiase drew and pointed his department-issued handgun." He was arrested for allegedly pointing and presenting a firearm at a person but was released without bail. He was placed on administrative leave and subsequently terminated form his position after an investigation yielded other policy violations. [The Smoking Gun, 6/3/26]

Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.

COPYRIGHT 2023 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

1130 Walnut, Kansas City MO 64106; 800-255-6734