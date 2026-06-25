News of the Weird: Week of June 25, 2026

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Your Tax Dollars at Work

A recently released video from the Pasadena Police Department shows one officer shooting another during what Police Chief Gene Harris categorized as "unsafe and out-of-policy horseplay." On June 15, the Los Angeles Times reported that during the incident, which occurred on Sept. 7, 2025, a police cruiser entered a department parking garage, where two uniformed officers were standing near a police SUV. In a move described as "inappropriate," one of the standing officers drew his handgun and pointed it at the cruiser before putting it away and smiling with his fellow officer. In response, the driver drew his own weapon, which discharged and hit the first officer in the shoulder. That officer has since recovered from his injuries, and the one who discharged his weapon is no longer with the department. The incident sparked an internal investigation, and the video was kept under wraps to protect the integrity of the investigation. It was released only after new evidence came to light that led to additional officers being put on leave. "This type of unprofessional behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said. "The police chief assures me the incident has been thoroughly investigated and appropriate discipline taken, and I support the chief's decisions." [LA Times, 6/15/26]

Artsy Fartsy

-- A pop-up museum in Paris is taking an unusual approach, The Seattle Times reported on June 16. Rather than offering visitors visually pleasing paintings or sculptures, the Pont Neuf Cavern aims to stimulate guests' sense of smell. French street artist JR—the French Banksy—is behind the new installation on the Pont Neuf Bridge, Paris' oldest bridge, completed in 1607. As visitors enter the artificial cavern, they're met with the smell of petrichor, carefully crafted by olfactory expert Sarah Bouasse. "Usually I cross here without looking up once," said 67-year-old retiree Michel Dupre. "Today I felt the stones under my feet. And smelled them too. It makes you walk like a child again." The smells progress as visitors make their way through the tunnel, and a soundscape by Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk and digital art by JR round out the experience. The exhibition will close June 28. Until then, admission is free, and visitors can enter any time of day or night. [Seattle Times, 6/16/26]

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-- One Scottish woman's home has become a local attraction after she decorated it to look like Barbie's Dreamhouse, the Mirror reported on June 9. Nicole Watt, 27, of Carluke, Scotland, says she was inspired by the Barbie fans in her life: her three young daughters. Watt says she spent six months and 5,000 pounds on the transformation, which included a Barbie-themed mannequin, palm tree, dressing table, surfboard, pink disco ball, flamingos and beach toys. She had some help, though: "The girls' papa and gran made the house, the surfboards, pantries, lampposts and palm trees -- everything Barbie requires," Watt said. The display was constructed as part of a local community celebration day, and she plans to take it down as soon as the scaffolding needed for the dismantling arrives, though her children would prefer otherwise. "They don't want it to go down," Watt said. "They think they can invite their friends over and stay there." Locals have been largely supportive of the display, with some even driving by to take photos, and the home has gone viral on social media. "This has been a lovely effort for her girls and the neighborhood," one commenter said. "Surely she doesn't have to take it down yet. It's so bright and cheerful." [The Mirror, 6/9/26]

I Just Play One on TV

Derek Schaufus, 30, of Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested on June 8 for obstruction by a disguised person and practicing law without a license, WKMG News 6 reported on June 11. Back in April, officers in Brevard County pulled over a woman during a traffic stop and discovered a controlled substance in her car. The woman called a friend of a friend, who claimed he was a lawyer. Enter Schaufus, who appeared on the scene in a suit and tie, claiming to be certified to practice law in both Georgia and Florida, and attempting to negotiate a deal for his "client." He could not, however, produce his credentials when officers pressed him. Further investigation revealed that Schaufus was, in fact, not a lawyer, and he was placed under arrest. [WKMG News 6, 6/11/26]

Banana Chip Bandit

Annette Nichols, 59, of Vero Beach, Florida, was arrested following a crime spree that lasted weeks, The Smoking Gun reported on June 9. Her charge? Stealing $300 worth of banana chips from two different Publix supermarkets. "It should be important to note that due to this ongoing theft of banana chips, [the Publix deli manager] has limited the amount of banana chip stock he puts on the shelf," the arrest affidavit said. Nichols allegedly stole 13 bags of chips altogether by simply not scanning them when she used the supermarkets' self-checkout stations to pay for her other groceries. Nichols was convicted in 2024 for retail theft from a nearby Walmart. After her most recent arrest, she was released from jail after paying the $150 bond on the misdemeanor charge. [The Smoking Gun, 6/9/26]

Kayaking Under the Influence

A 63-year-old man from Canada's Northwest Territories has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel and refusal to provide a breath sample after being caught trying to kayak while drunk. In what the RCMP call a "bizarre incident," the man allegedly stole a kayak and used a snow shovel to paddle around Lake Marion, the CBC reported on June 12. The kayak's owner alerted police about the missing vessel, and when police arrived, they found the man in the water, evidently too intoxicated to make it to shore himself. They rescued him from the water, then promptly arrested him. "On the water, the risks are higher; conditions can change quickly, there's limited equipment, and response times are often longer, which makes these incidents especially dangerous for both those involved and for emergency responders," RCMP Cpl. Kevin Kim said. [CBC News, 6/12/26]

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Rude Awakening

A 62-year-old man in Sarasota, Florida, had a rude awakening on June 9 when a Ford F-150 crashed into his bedroom, pinning him under the truck, Yahoo! News reported. The Florida Highway Patrol say the 54-year-old driver, who ran a stop sign before leaving the road and ramming into a nearby home, was not impaired but likely distracted or asleep at the wheel. Neighbor Robert Bohn ran over when he heard the noise and only knew the man in the bedroom was still alive when he responded to Bohn. Emergency personnel were able to extract the man from under the truck, and he remains in the hospital. Charges are pending for the driver, who survived, and the investigation is ongoing. Oddly enough, Bohn says this is not the first time something like this has happened in the neighborhood -- his own home has been hit before, and the victim had experienced near misses in the past, leading him to install wooden posts in front of his house to try to act as a deterrent. The county even put up reflective warning signs in the neighborhood, which evidently failed to stop the driver. Bohn hopes the next step is for the country to construct physical barriers at the intersection. [Yahoo! News, 6/12/26]

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