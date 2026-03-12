News of the Weird: Week of March 12, 2026

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Government in Action

Call in to the Washington state Department of Licensing, and you'll have the option for Spanish language communication. At least that's what you'd expect. But instead, the Associated Press reported, an automated AI voice just speaks English with a strong Spanish accent. Maya Edwards, whose husband pressed 2 for Spanish, said, "It was hilarious to us in the moment because it was so absurd. But at the same time, it has real accessibility issues for people who ... need to speak in a different language." The DOL apologized and said the glitch had been fixed as of Feb. 27, but calls to the service still resulted in the accented voice and using Spanish words only for numbers, as in, "Your estimated wait time is less than tres minutes." Buena suerte! [AP, 2/27/2026]

Wait, What?

After being reported missing on Feb. 14, a 36-year-old Florida man was found on Feb. 26 up to his neck in mud, WCJB-TV reported. Andrew Giddens, who friends said had been depressed after a recent breakup, was found near the Vulcan Sand Plant in Melrose. A Vulcan employee discovered him and called authorities. Rescue crews from three counties spent more than two hours using ropes, ladders and other supplies to free him from the mud. After 12 days in the elements, without food or water, he was in critical condition at a local hospital. [WCJB, 2/26/2026]

Fine Points of the Law

Mob boss John Gotti's grandson, Carmine Agnello, 39, is headed to prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2024, the New York Post reported. As his sentencing date, March 13, approaches, Agnello is hoping the federal judge will give him a break because he's donating a kidney to his mom, Victoria Gotti. But the Eastern District of New York isn't having it: "Being a kidney donor does not ... constitute extraordinary family circumstances and warrant a below guidelines sentence," the office wrote. They also argued that the Bureau of Prisons is more than equipped to care for Agnello after his kidney donation. Nice try. [NY Post, 3/1/2026]

The Passing Parade

On Feb. 28 in Thailand's Prakhon Chai district, 37-year-old Duangduan Ketsaro made headlines when, in the same ceremony, she married two Austrian men, the Times of India reported. Ketsaro met Roman, a retired police officer, five years ago, and then had flings with his friend, Macky, also a police officer. The three had settled into an open relationship, but they put a ring on it in a traditional Thai wedding. "Marry one, nobody remembers," Ketsaro said. "Marry two, they'll never forget!" [Times of India, 3/3/2026]

But Why?

Scientists in China have used gene editing technology to create a new tomato variety that smells like buttered popcorn, The Independent reported on Feb. 26. The project was conceived to address the problem of tomatoes losing some aroma and flavor during transport and storage. Peng Zheng, an author of the study, compared the alteration to creating varieties of fragrant rice. But why buttered popcorn? Why couldn't they smell like ... tomatoes? [The Independent, 2/26/2026]

That Rule Doesn't Apply to Me

Layne Featherngill, 58, took matters into his own hands on Feb. 26 in Sykes Creek, Florida, WFTV reported. An ambulance on a call had parked in a way that blocked Featherngill from moving his car, so he got into the ambulance and started to move it out of the way. Brevard County Fire Rescue crew members were working on a patient in the back when they felt the truck begin to roll. When one of the first responders got out and confronted Featherngill, he jumped out of the ambulance and into his own car, then struck a paramedic in the leg as he drove away. Deputies tracked him down and arrested him for grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of an occupied conveyance. [WFTV, 2/28/2026]

Field Report

Shoppers at The Market Place antique store in East Durham, New York, came across a cute little item on the shelves on Feb. 21, the Associated Press reported. There, tucked in next to a ceramic chicken cookie jar, was a sleepy eastern screech owl. The state's Department of Environmental Conservation was called in, and officers carefully cradled the sleeping owl and removed it from the store, then released it in a nearby woods. [AP, 2/27/2026]

News You Can Use

-- If you're planning to fly through Tampa International Airport anytime soon, better put on your best duds. The airport announced on X on Feb. 26 that pajamas would no longer be tolerated at the facility, Fox News reported. "We've seen enough. We've had enough. It's time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport," the post read. As it turned out, however, Tampa was just kidding (or maybe testing the water?). An airport statement said they "regularly share lighthearted, satirical social media content" and called the post "another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates." Mmm-hmmm. [Fox News, 2/26/2026]

-- This one's no joke: United Airlines updated its policy on Feb. 27 to prohibit travelers who watch videos or play games without using headphones, Fox News reported. Under United's "refusal of transport" rules, passengers who refuse to use headphones may be denied boarding or removed from a flight. Including the rule in the contract of carriage gives crews more ability to enforce it. [Fox News, 3/4/2026]

Oops

Visitors to the Shantou Zhongshan Park Zoo in Guangdong, China, may be admitted to a special feeding area where they can feed lions through cage bars, the New York Post reported. But on Feb. 26, a 10-year-old girl was attacked by two lions after being allowed in the area, even though she was underage. The girl was up against the cage when a female lion reached through the bars and grabbed her leg. A zoo staffer used a metal rod to hit the cat's paw away from the girl's leg, eventually freeing her. The staffer who let the girl into the restricted area was suspended, the zoo said. The victim had minor leg injuries and received a rabies vaccination. [NY Post, 3/2/2026]

Bright Idea

On Feb. 22, drivers on China's congested highways encountered a determined fellow traveler, the South China Morning Post reported. Tan, 26, was headed to his girlfriend's hometown 580 miles away from his home with a singular mission: to propose marriage. As such, he posted a sign on his car's back window that read: "Brothers, let me go first. I am heading to Guizhou to propose to the love of my life." His girlfriend had returned home for Chinese New Year, during which roadways become crowded with travelers. "At first, the journey felt endless, but the closer I got, the more excited I became," he said. "The kindness I received made my happiness even greater." Tan said his betrothed was surprised to see him after his 12 1/2-hour trip, and she happily accepted his proposal. [SCMP, 3/3/2026]

Inexplicable

Mitchell Fairbarn, 33, of Ontario, Canada, is this week's tourist behaving badly, KLAS-TV reported. On March 3 in Las Vegas, Fairbarn allegedly broke into the Flamingo Hotel's flamingo habitat around 5 a.m. and injured several of the iconic birds. Surveillance video showed that Fairbarn then grabbed "Peachy," one of the flamingos, and returned with it to his room. (Wonder what the other guy in the elevator thought?) Fairbarn told police that he had seen a flamingo in distress and went into the habitat to "pop" its wing back into place, saying doing so is "a common practice for birds, such as ducks," police said. "He has knowledge of this because he is a farm boy." But on Fairbarn's phone, officials found photos and videos of him torturing Peachy in his room, and police located a "large bloody feather" in the room. Fairbarn's bail was set at $12,000 and he was ordered to surrender his passport. [KLAS, 3/4/2026]

