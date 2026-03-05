News of the Weird: Week of March 5, 2026

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Questionable Judgment

Gregory Saxton, 35, of New Virginia, Iowa, interviewed for a deputy position with the Warren County Sheriff's Office, which included a pre-employment polygraph screening, KCRG-TV reported on Feb. 23. During the screening, Saxton admitted that he had viewed child pornography on the dark web. On Feb. 19, investigators executed a search warrant for Saxton's phone, and he was arrested at his home and charged with 13 counts of possessing child pornography. [KCRG, 2/23/2026]

Hero

Reuters reported on Feb. 24 that during the first half of a football match in Zeytinburnu, Turkey, a ball kicked high into the air struck a seagull that happened to be flying by, knocking it to the ground. Istanbul Yurdum Spor team captain Gani Catan rushed to the fallen bird and began CPR on its little chest -- which worked! The gull began to move, and Catan took it to the medical staff on the sideline for further care. While his team lost the match, Catan had no regrets. "Helping save a life is a good thing," he said. "This was more important than the championship." [Reuters, 2/24/2026]

Mystery Unsolved

The Rockingham (North Carolina) County Sheriff's Department announced on Feb. 20 that it had located a woman who went missing in Virginia on Dec. 9, 2001, Cleveland19-TV reported. Michele Hundley Smith, now 62, kissed her kids goodnight and left her home to do some Christmas shopping around 8:30 p.m. She was not seen again. Detectives said they had "received new information" about her and made contact with her, but Smith requested that her whereabouts remain a secret. Netflix, are you getting this? [Cleveland19, 2/22/2026]

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Tech Revolution

Kaiya Reel of East Hollywood, California, ordered food for delivery, KTLA-TV reported on Feb. 22, but the Coco robot device that brought her dinner ran into some problems (literally). Reel said she was inside her home when she heard a commotion outside; "I came out here and found the Coco in my garden. It had got my fence caught up in its wheel ... then just drove away with the fence attached to it," Reel said. "I chased after it and looked like a total crazy person." The company that runs the Coco robots is going to reimburse Reel for the damage to her garden; apparently, it's not Coco's first rodeo with deliveries going amok. One ran into an ambulance, and another knocked over a parked motorcycle. [KTLA, 2/22/2026]

News You Can Use

The Nantucket Current reported on Feb. 19 that the island's occupants are having a MUCH BETTER time than you are, at least if wastewater data are your gauge. Eight months' worth of readings show that levels of cocaine in Nantucket's sewage are three times higher than the national average. Interestingly, levels of other drugs, such as meth and fentanyl, are lower than the national average. Nantucket Police Chief Jody Kasper said her department is focusing on illicit drugs in general, not just cocaine. "They have made a dent, but we certainly understand that the narcotics industry is the supply and demand industry, so that we need to stay on top of it," she said. [Nantucket Current, 2/19/2026]

Overkill

The Pocono (Pennsylvania) Mountain Regional Police are looking for Sean McDermott -- no, not the former Buffalo Bills coach, but a resident of a townhouse in Pocono Pines who is suspected of starting a fire that spread to other units. WPVI-TV reported that on Feb. 23, a witness said McDermott, 36, set multiple small fires in his own home to try to kill spiders. He allegedly had a small smoldering fire on his floor and placed a loveseat over it. The witness said he tried to put out the fires, but McDermott kept setting more. They left the scene, and when they returned it was fully engulfed. McDermott escaped in a U-Haul and is still at large. [WPVI, 2/24/2026]

Recurring Theme

When a 12-year-old in Monroe, North Carolina, missed the bus to school on Feb. 18, he made the obvious choice to just drive himself. The Charlotte Observer reported that a Monroe police officer made a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. and discovered the middle-schooler behind the wheel. A school resource officer from Monroe Middle School transported the boy to school "without further incident," officers said. The state's social services department is following up with the family. [Charlotte Observer, 2/19/2026]

The Continuing Crisis

Drivers of two vehicles waiting at a stoplight in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 24 suddenly found themselves staring at the sky, KETV reported. An SUV and a pickup truck suddenly fell into a sinkhole several feet deep; neither driver was hurt, but the SUV driver needed help from bystanders getting out of the hole. Omaha Public Works said the sinkhole was caused by an underground pressurized water leak. [KETV, 2/24/2026]

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Litigious Society

In a lawsuit filed on Feb. 19, Dennis and Patricia Swartz are seeking $150,000 in damages -- each -- from an incident in February 2025. The Independent reported that the couple were dining at LongHorn Steakhouse in Madison, Tennessee, when a "decorative object" (a large set of antlers) fell from the wall above them and struck them both. The lawsuit alleges the object was "improperly and inadequately secured to the wall of the premises" and the owner of LongHorn, Darden Restaurants, was negligent. The suit does not outline the Swartzes' injuries, but says they have suffered lasting "mental anguish" and "severe personal damages." [The Independent, 2/24/2026]

Government in Action

Long Island, New York, grandfather Seth Bykofsky went straight to the top after he was denied renewal on his car's vanity plate, United Press International reported on Feb. 26. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles said in a letter that his plate -- PB4WEGO -- was in violation of their regulations. Bykofsky did not agree. "In all my years as a parent and now grandparent, the worst I've gotten has been a gentle roll of the eyes from my kids and grandkids," he said. Eventually, the dispute made it to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who spoke with Bykofsky on the phone. She called the plate's message "an important lesson." "We'll get it back for you," she told him. [UPI, 2/26/2026]

Field Report

Ronaldo, a man from Cascavel, Brazil, was walking to work when two vicious dogs attacked him, Ratopati reported on Feb. 26. The dogs lunged at his neck, and as he fought them off, one bit down on the cellphone in his shorts pocket, which turned out to be fortuitous: The phone exploded, scaring the dogs off. "That moment was terrifying, but that very mobile phone saved my life," Ronaldo said. He did sustain some minor burns on his leg. The dogs' owner apologized and agreed to cover his medical expenses and the cost of a new phone. [Ratopati, 2/26/2026]

Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.

COPYRIGHT 2023 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

1130 Walnut, Kansas City MO 64106; 800-255-6734