News of the Weird: Week of March 6, 2025

Wait, What?

The owner of a Brazilian restaurant in Altrincham, England, was stumped on Feb. 20 after a sink worth 150 British pounds disappeared from the women's restroom, The Manchester Evening News reported. The theft was noted during a routine restroom inspection, said Robert Melman, and when staff reviewed the CCTV, they saw a woman come into the restaurant and head straight for the bathroom. Moments later, she walked out with something big in her bag. "I've had people steal lots of things over the years," Melman said, "but never something like this. This is quite unusual. All we could do was laugh."

What's in a Name?

-- When Nontra Null, 41, of Burbank, California, tried to apply for a visa to attend a friend's wedding in India, she kept getting the same response: The computer couldn't process the application. Turns out "null" is a troublesome name when it comes to filling out online forms. Yahoo! News reported on Feb. 23 that when "null" is entered in a field, it essentially means, well, nothing. Jan Null, a 75-year-old meteorologist, learned to reserve hotel rooms adding his first initial to his last name, and security auditor Joseph Tartaro, whose vanity license plate reads NULL, keeps getting random traffic tickets from all over the United States. Modern software has addressed the problem, but not everyone has upgraded, one tech researcher noted.

-- Jason Kilburn of Omaha, Nebraska, learned about his daughter, Caroline, only after she was born, he told NBC News on Feb. 24. At her birth in November 2022, her mother had her placed with a foster family, but before that could happen, the baby received a certificate of live birth with a bizarre name: Unakite Thirteen Hotel. Kilburn was told it was a "computer-generated name." Now, as Kilburn raises Caroline and tries to get a birth certificate with her given name, he's stuck in a "circuitous, bureaucratic loop." Without the birth certificate and a Social Security number, he can't secure health insurance or childcare. Just to get a routine checkup, Kilburn has to pay about $700 out of pocket. "It's not like I'm trying to pull something here," he said. "This is stuff she's entitled to as any American is." The Social Security Administration has issued a Social Security number, albeit with the original unusual name, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is working with Kilburn to straighten out Caroline's mess.

Update

Last week, News of the Weird reported about mysterious QR code stickers appearing on gravestones in Munich, Germany. The denouement is much less interesting than the mystery: The New York Times reported on Feb. 20 that a local business had been contracted to clean and maintain certain graves, and workers had used the stickers to help them keep track of which graves they had worked on. "We are a large company," said Alfred Zanker, a senior manager at the unnamed company. "Everything has to happen in an orderly manner."

Phobia Report

Leigh Woodman, 32, of Bristol, England, suffers from a crippling fear of a common condiment: mortuusequusphobia, or fear of ketchup. The New York Post reported on Feb. 20 that Woodman likens seeing ketchup with "being held at gunpoint" on the trauma scale. "I can't even look at a bottle or have it anywhere near me," she said. "It makes me feel panicky." While her mother claims Woodman liked ketchup as a child, she can't remember a time when the popular condiment didn't upset her.

It's Good To Have a Hobby?

After authorities in Keene, New Hampshire, arrested Kelli Tedford, 23, on Feb. 21 for urinating on a variety of grocery products at the Monadnock Food Co-op, they discovered that her odd hobby goes back at least four years. NBC News reported that Tedford tainted produce and other items to the tune of $1,500 for the groceries and cleanup. Then police found online videos dating back to 2021 depicting Tedford in multiple locations, relieving herself on produce, surfaces and other objects. She was charged with felony criminal mischief and released on her own recognizance -- so she'll be able to piddle in public until April 7, when she's next due in court.

Recent Alarming Headline

Mitchell Ring and his wife, Jennifer Colin, were flying from Melbourne, Australia, to Doha, Qatar, in mid-February when another passenger on their flight collapsed and died, The New York Times reported. The crew tried to revive the woman, but eventually opted to put her body in a wheelchair and try to move it to business class, Ring said -- but the chair wouldn't fit up the aisle. That's when Ring, who was sharing a four-seat row with Colin, was asked to move over so they could place the deceased woman in the seat next to him. Colin ended up moving to a different row: "I'm not a great flyer at the best of times," she said. Ring endured the four remaining hours of the flight sitting next to the corpse, which was covered by a blanket. The International Air Transport Association confirmed that the flight attendants did the right thing; the deceased should be covered and strapped in with a seatbelt.

Least Competent Criminals

-- Some people just can't shut up. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Feb. 25 that it had settled a case of illegal possession of remains of an endangered species, KCRA-TV reported. The investigation began in late 2023 when two plainclothes CDFW officers were on a flight and struck up a conversation with a couple seated near them. The couple admitted to having a green sea turtle skull in their luggage -- a species that is endangered and illegal to possess and transport in the U.S. The couple went on to brag about having taken a mountain lion, protected in California, and a family member's possession of multiple taxidermied mountain lions, a wolverine and wolves. After landing, the officers filed search warrants on the couple's home in Chico, as well as the family member's home in Napa. The searches turned up more illegal species. All three defendants reached plea deals and were convicted of various violations.

-- Evelina Fabianski, 18, was looking for revenge (and the return of $700 she said she was owed) on Feb. 26 when she "decided to spray-paint and throw eggs at what she thought was (her ex-boyfriend's) car," said Volusia County (Florida) Sheriff's deputies. Unfortunately, ClickOrlando.com reported, the car she and a minor friend covered with bright yellow paint belonged to a neighbor. Damage to the car amounted to about $5,000; Fabianski was charged with criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under age 21 and DUI.

Creme de la Weird

In early February, the BBC reported on Feb. 26, doctors at the Aiims hospital in Delhi, India, removed a 15kg parasitic twin from the abdomen of a 17-year-old boy. Parasitic twins form when one fetus partially develops while attached to the other. The young man had two fully formed legs, a pelvis, buttocks and external genitalia protruding from his abdomen. Because of his condition, he had not been able to travel or do any physical activity, and he dropped out of school at the eighth grade. "A new world has opened up to me," he said. The parasitic limbs were able to feel pain and changes in temperature. It took a team of doctors just 2 1/2 hours to complete the surgery, and the patient has not experienced any complications. Dr. Asuri Krishna, who led the surgery, said, "Only 40 to 50 cases of parasitic twins have been documented in world medical literature."

