News of the Weird: Week of November 12, 2026

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Stranded Ashore

Approximately 200 passengers -- mostly American -- are stranded in Cambodia after the residential cruise ship they were on canceled its voyage about halfway through its three-year itinerary. The Associated Press reported that on Oct. 27, the MV Odyssey gave passengers just seven hours' notice to vacate the ship, which disembarked from Ireland in October 2024. Villa Vie Residences cited rising fuel costs -- from $1,800 to as high as $8,000 per month -- as the reason for the abrupt ending to many passengers' dreams for retirement. "Passing the full increase on to residents is not a realistic solution. Our focus now is on supporting residents, crew, and employees," the company said in a statement. [AP, 10/29/26]

Wait, What?

An ambulance driver is accused of abandoning a patient en route to a hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, on the evening of Oct. 28, WOIO reported. The driver was transporting a female patient with chest pain to the Cleveland Clinic, got lost and reportedly told her he was finished driving for the day. He then called a rideshare to pick him up. Once the driver, who worked for a private ambulance company, left, a Cleveland EMS unit showed up, provided medical care and took the patient to a hospital. A statement from the private ambulance company stated they are looking into the incident. [WOIO, 10/30/26]

Halloween High Jinks

A woman who helped herself to nearly an entire bucket of candy at an Alabama home on Halloween has been fired from her job, AL.com reported. A homeowner's video footage showed two women coming onto a porch and taking the candy left out for trick-or-treaters. One of the two women, who took multiple large handfuls of candy, happened to be wearing a T-shirt with a local restaurant's name on it. The homeowner took note of that and made sure the restaurant was aware of the incident. The restaurant stated the woman who took the candy said she had taken the candy back and apologized, but the homeowner told the restaurant that did not happen. A restaurant spokesperson said, "Lying to us after knowing how important everything is and how important we told her this is to us and to the entire community ... we basically told her that she can no longer be working with us anymore." [AL.com, 11/1/26]

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Questionable Judgment

A 42-year-old man drove himself to a police station to report a missing cellphone and ended up failing a breathalyzer, receiving a 90-day driving ban and getting his vehicle impounded in Abbotsford, British Columbia, CTV News reported. According to authorities, around 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, the man went to the police station to report a cellphone that had gone missing after he had left a bar earlier that night. "While at the station, one of our patrol officers observed the man's truck being driven on the sidewalk within the AbbyPD parking lot," a social media post from the department said. "It's not every day that an impaired driver brings himself directly to a police station." No word on the status of the missing phone. [CTV News, 11/1/26]

Rare Find

A never-before-seen Georgia O'Keeffe painting valued at $3 million was discovered in a New York apartment, the New York Post reported on Nov. 5. A Rhode Island woman, known only as Betsy, found the 1930 painting, titled "Near Abiquiu, New Mexico," underneath a row of fur coats in her elderly aunt's closet while helping her aunt prepare for hospice. Her aunt -- who spent her career as a Foreign Services worker -- received the artwork as a graduation gift in 1963 and hung it up through the 1980s; she put it away after being discouraged by a nosy guest, and it stayed in storage until its recent discovery. With her aunt now passed, the painting will go to Christie's to be auctioned off on Nov. 17. Until then, the painting will be on display for a free exhibition. Proceeds from the auction will go to charity and to family members. [New York Post, 11/5/26]

Queen of the Buffet

A red-shouldered hawk was found unable to fly away from a Virginia driveway, KTLA reported on Oct. 30. After checking the bird -- named RSHA 26-2599 -- for trauma, bruising, broken bones and other possible explanations, veterinarians finally figured out why the hawk couldn't take flight. According to a social media post by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, "The diagnosis: At over 910g in weight, she was too darn fat to fly!" Experts say obesity in wild animals is rare, so they launched an investigation and found that a neighbor's chickens had been disappearing at a shocking rate in the area the hawk was found. The wildlife center said, "This queen was picking off the buffet of easy prey set out before her, eating her fill, and then snoozing in the trees nearby until she was ready to eat again." Experts point to this story as an example of why people should not feed wildlife, intentionally or unintentionally. [KTLA, 10/30/26]

Thousands of Rare Ants Missing

A nest containing thousands of England's rarest ants was stolen from a nature reserve in Devon, the last place in England this type of ant exists, The Guardian reported on Nov. 2. Devon Wildlife Trust (DWT) said a nest typically contains 1,000-5,000 ants. Researchers found a hole in mid-October where the nest had been and saw "clear signs of digging with a spade." The theft was reported to police in Devon and Cornwall. According to Stephen Hussey of DWT, while it's hard to guess a motive for the theft, he said it could have been an effort to place the ants back in their former habitats, or they could have been taken by a collector. The investigation into the missing ants is ongoing. [The Guardian, 11/2/26]

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One Bagel, Please

An alligator apparently really wanted a bagel in Southport, North Carolina. Video footage shows a 3-foot-long alligator making its way through the open back door of a bagel shop and then patiently waiting at the front counter on Oct. 29, The Charlotte Observer reported. The owner, Jesse Driscoll, got the surprise of a lifetime when he came around a corner and saw the reptile inside the shop, which was closed to customers at the time. Driscoll jumped across the lobby and called 911. Animal Protective Services captured the alligator and took it to a wilderness area. In a social media post, the shop said, "Apparently, word of our fresh bagels has made its way into the swamp! Our surprise visitor was safely escorted out by local law enforcement. No injuries, no drama ... just one VERY unusual customer! Fresh bagels. Wild experiences." [The Charlotte Observer, 10/31/26]

Sssssurprise!

A maintenance worker making rounds at a park in Glendale, California, was shocked to find a 4-foot-long ball python inside a trash can on Nov. 2, according to KTLA. Animal services was called, and the snake was taken to Pasadena Humane for a checkup. Authorities report the snake is now in a temperature-controlled enclosure. "We don't see snakes like this every day, but when we do, we waste no time jumping into action to provide the specialized care these unique animals need," Pasadena Humane said in a social media post. How the snake made it into a trash can at a park in Southern California is unknown, as ball pythons are native to West and Central Africa. [KTLA, 11/3/26]

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