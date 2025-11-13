News of the Weird: Week of November 13, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Creme de la Weird

Gizmodo reported on Nov. 5 that doctors in the Philippines have documented the case of a woman whose armpits leak milk. Dermatologists writing in the journal JAAD Case Reports said the patient was born with extra breast tissue on both sides of her underarms, which swelled up after she delivered a baby and produced "milky secretions from the overlying hair follicles." The condition didn't bother her when she wasn't pregnant or breastfeeding; doctors said it affects fewer than 6% of women.

Wait, What?

A woman in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was expecting a package of medicine that she had ordered, but when the box came, she found something very different inside: two human arms and four fingers. WSMV-TV reported that the woman contacted 911 and the Christian County Coroner, Scott Daniel. Daniel responded to the home and gathered up the unexpected parcel, and the body parts are being dispatched to the correct recipient -- but it's unclear in this case who that was.

Bright Ideas

-- Bothered by spicy foods? Researchers in China have developed an artificial "tongue" that can detect spice levels in foods, the New York Post reported on Oct. 29. The small transparent square is placed on the user's tongue and detects spice levels ranging from nothing to beyond levels perceived as painful. It can also detect flavors such as ginger, black pepper, horseradish, garlic and onion. No word on when it will be available to the public.

-- On Oct. 25 in Lille, France, an almost-homeless tech entrepreneur, Dagobert Renouf, married his love, Anna Plynina, People magazine reported. But because of Renouf's broke status, the nuptials nearly didn't happen. However, in July, Renouf had a brainstorm: He sold sponsorships for the wedding, with corporate donors getting their logos sewn onto his suit jacket. With Plynina supporting the project, Renouf launched a website, offering spots for $300 up to $2,000, depending on the placement. He promised to wear the jacket in all the wedding photos, which would be shared on social media platforms with 116,000 followers. Twenty-six companies bought in, for a total of $10,000 in advertising revenue. The suit cost $5,200 to make, and Renouf had to pay $2,500 on the income. "I basically got a free suit and $2,000 out of it," he said. Even better, he got a job: One company was impressed with his ideas and dedication, and "I've been absolutely killing it and enjoying it since then," Renouf said.

I Feel Like I've Forgotten Something ...

-- During a virtual hearing in the 36th District Court in Detroit on Oct. 27, police officer Matthew Jackson showed up to testify about a woman charged with drag racing and disorderly conduct. But, WXYZ-TV reported, he forgot one important part of his uniform: pants. "You got some pants on, officer?" asked Judge Sean Perkins. Jackson replied, "No, sir" and moved his camera up so his bare legs could no longer be seen, and the hearing continued. Jackson was apparently wearing underwear with his uniform shirt. Detroit police apologized and said they would remind all officers about proper etiquette and dress codes for virtual hearings. "It was an interesting day, to say the least," said TaTaNisha Reed, the defendant's attorney.

-- Meanwhile, Glasgow (Scotland) City Councillor Hanif Raja dropped into a virtual planning meeting in early November but forgot to turn off his camera when he sat down on the toilet. The BBC reported that another councillor asked Raja if he was "aware that your camera is live," prompting Raja to explain that he is diabetic and needs frequent "comfort breaks." "The button was pressed and I didn't notice," he said. The council removed the livestream and said it would be uploaded after editing.

Saw That Coming

Hillary Martin of Orange County, Florida, has filed a lawsuit against SeaWorld Orlando following an incident that happened in March, ClickOrlando reported. Martin is seeking $50,000 in damages after she was struck by a duck riding the Mako roller coaster. (We didn't even know ducks like roller coasters.) Martin said the duck flew into the coaster's path and struck her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness. She claims the park created a "zone of danger" by placing the ride near a body of water. No word on the duck's condition or injuries.

Florida

On the morning of Nov. 3 at a Publix grocery store in Miami, a man using the restroom stall was assaulted after Alfredo Brindis, 72, "entered the restroom frantically and began to bang on the stall door," Local10-TV reported. When the victim exited the stall, Brindis yelled at him to "hurry and move," but Brindis was blocking his way. He said Brindis "presented a knife and waved it in front of the victim" and "tried to cut him." The victim used his bookbag to shield himself. Brindis told police that he "really needed to use the restroom." He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Compelling Explanation

Karen Dedert, 58, of Seminole, Florida, woke her husband up early on Nov. 4 by standing over him and asking where their son was, WTSP-TV reported. Then she said, "I need to sacrifice and kill you both," according to the arrest affidavit. She tried stabbing her husband, Richard, with a knife, but he blocked the attack and locked himself in a bathroom. Later, she lunged at him with the knife again, cutting his arm. Richard escaped and called for help; when they arrived, Karen was still in the house. She said she didn't want to talk but spontaneously offered, "These aren't the clothes I was wearing when I stabbed him." She was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

It's a Mystery

Police at Purdue University are grappling with a sticky situation on campus, WLFI-TV reported. On Nov. 5, officers received calls about a man walking around covered from head to toe in peanut butter. Witnesses were concerned about safety issues for people with peanut butter allergies. Investigators are unsure whether PB Man is a student and suggested he might be part of a hazing prank.

The Foreign Press

If you missed this year's Tar Barrels event in Ottery St. Mary, England, make plans to attend next year. On Nov. 5, the BBC reported, selected residents of the town ran through the streets with flaming barrels of tar held over their heads in an "exhilarating" tribute to ... something. Even historians aren't sure what, but the tradition goes back to 1605, "when bonfires and effigies were burnt and barrels were plentiful," said Andrew Wade, president of the Tar Barrels Committee. "The barrels used to be rolled, that's why the people are called barrel rollers." At some point, the barrels were picked up and carried. A total of 27 are carried throughout the event. Surprisingly, "None of the participants are allowed to drink," Wade said. "It will carry on as long as there are people in Ottery who want to do it."

