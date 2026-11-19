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But Why?

On Sunday, Nov. 8, about 250 people assembled at Chicago's Millenium Park at the Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as "The Bean," UPI reported. Their mission: to push The Bean exactly seven inches to the left. The result: failure. The Bean, unsurprisingly, didn't move, scoot, budge or otherwise shift. The stunt started with a flier posted around town inviting the public to gather at exactly 12:47pm. The event was also shared on a party-organizing website, which referenced the urban legend of a man trapped inside and suggested that moving The Bean could free the mythical man. "In the back of everyone's minds, we knew it wasn't really gonna move," one Bean-pusher said. "I think these events are just for people to build stronger connections in (the) community." [UPI, 11/9/26]

What's In Those Socks?

Thousands of tarantulas were found stuffed in dirty socks at Jorge Chavez International in Lima, Peru, KCRA reported. Authorities found more than 3,000 spiders from several areas in Peru inside luggage belonging to a Polish citizen and two German citizens traveling to Germany. The cache included eggs and juvenile and adult spiders, as well as species that have not been described by science, the Peruvian National Forest and Wildlife Service said. The three alleged spider smugglers were arrested and face charges, KCRA reported. The tarantulas will be inspected and then sent to an authorized breeding center. [KCRA, 11/6/26]

That's Not a Fence Post

Richard Wood from Raeford, North Carolina, was working on a fence when he spotted what turned out to be a 7-foot boa constrictor that had been on the loose for a month, CBS 17 reported. After calling animal services and being told it could take 30 minutes for someone to get to his farm, Wood and his daughter caught the snake in a large plastic container. "I think he was happy to be caught, to be honest with you," Wood said. The snake escaped from an outdoor enclosure outside a home in the area more than a month ago. A man known online as "Mountain Matt" collected the snake and is caring for it until it can be reunited with its owner. [CBS 17, 11/6/26]

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Least Competent Criminal

A thief made off with as much as a whopping $5 after breaking into a Wisconsin bar, WISN reported on Nov. 12. Benders Bar and Grill in Silver Lake sports an array of dollar bills hanging from the ceiling above the bar. The burglar snuck in through a side window in the wee hours of Nov. 10, and video shows him grabbing a few dollars from the ceiling before running off. Police are still looking for the suspect. [WISN, 11/12/26]

Keeping it Classy

-- On Nov. 6, during a Friday night football game, a parent from the opposing team allegedly defecated in the hallway of the hosting high school, WTVG reported. The man claims he had a medical issue; security footage shows him entering through an unlocked door and strolling past several bathrooms before relieving himself on the school's floor. Both schools condemned the behavior, and police continue to investigate the incident. [WTVG, 11/9/26]

-- Lawrence Raben, 48, was arrested after peeing in public at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Nov. 3, The Smoking Gun reported. While waiting with other passengers, Raben reportedly removed his pants and urinated toward a nearby family, splashing them in the process. He is charged with misdemeanor battery, indecent exposure and disorderly intoxication counts. [The Smoking Gun, 11/4/26]

Show Horse

Two horses boarded a Detroit bus before walking off, WXYZ reported on Nov. 10. The horses belonged to Jordan Williams, co-founder of Urban City Cowboys, who was nearby giving children horseback rides at a fundraiser. In a viral video from a passerby, Williams can be seen talking briefly to the bus driver, then boarding with the horses before escorting them back out. The Detroit Department of Transportation says the only animals allowed on city buses are service animals, and they have to sit on the floor or in their owner's lap. Williams, however, says he has done this before, mainly to raise awareness of Black cowboys. "It wasn't like I was tracking down the bus," Williams said. "The point is just to bring light to (the fact that) there are cowboys that look like us." [WXYZ, 11/10/26]

Deer Rescued from Plastic Pumpkin

Elsewhere in Detroit, a buck made headlines after being spotted with its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin after Halloween, WXYZ reported. A resident spotted the buck and took a video, and over the next 10 days, neighbors reported sightings in the area. On Sunday, Nov. 8, volunteers with the Detroit Animal Welfare Group -- or DAWG -- spent the day searching for the buck, finally finding him that evening. Volunteers tranquilized the animal and gave him IV fluids. Before too long, the young buck was back to his normal self. "Year after year, we get the same call with several deer getting their heads stuck in pumpkins," DAWG director Kelly LaBonty said, reminding people to bring their plastic pumpkins inside after trick-or-treating.

[WXYZ, 11/9/26]

A Lion Liar Who Lies

A social media post with an AI-generated image gave Akron, Ohio, residents a bit of a scare, News 5 Cleveland reported on Nov. 9. After the Akron Zoo employees conducted a safety exercise with the police and firefighters -- something they do a few times a year -- a social media post claimed that two lions had escaped their enclosure and even included an image of the lions near a trash can. But the photo wasn't real, and zoo officials quickly put out a statement saying that all the lions were in their habitats at the zoo. "It's scary what people are doing with AI images and how easy it is to fool a lot of people," visitor Benjamin Wagner said. Security expert Tim Dimoff agreed, calling false AI images a "really strong, dangerous trend." "I think we're gonna have to get used to double-checking everything we see on the internet," he said. [News 5 Cleveland, 11/9/26]

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Fooled Ya

A Sugar Land, Texas, animal control officer was in for a surprise when responding to a call about a sick alligator, the Houston Chronicle reported on Nov. 12. As the officer approached the ailing reptile, they realized it wasn't an alligator at all, but an inflatable pool float. The department had some fun with the incident and shared photos on social media, but reminded residents to be careful around wildlife. "While this call definitely gave our team a good laugh, we always take every report seriously," the department wrote in a social media post. "Remember: if you ever spot wildlife that looks sick or injured, please keep a safe distance and call the experts to handle it."

But Wait, There's More

Joshua David Ford, 25, of Laredo, Texas, faces multiple charges after biting a police officer, KGNS reported on Nov. 11. Ford was arrested when police responded to a call of a man asleep in his car, only to discover Ford's car had been involved in a hit-and-run. Ford resisted arrest and bit one officer, leading them to use force to subdue him. In addition, a search of the car turned up two THC vape pens (recreational THC is illegal in Texas). Ford racked up five charges altogether, including assault, possession and driving while intoxicated.

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