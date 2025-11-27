News of the Weird: Week of November 27, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

New World Order

When Philadelphia roommates Jessica Yang, 33, and Nicole DeNardo, 31, moved in together in 2022, they both cared for Yang's cat, Gary. Later, as Yang tackled a home renovation project, DeNardo offered to care for Gary, People magazine reported. However, Yang learned that DeNardo had changed Gary's last name at the vet and added herself to his microchip information, making it seem as if she was his owner. DeNardo argued that the vet's office made the name change on their own, and she was only trying to protect him by adding her name to the emergency information. Still, she and Yang clashed when it was time to move out of their apartment about who was the real owner. "She said I was unfit to be a pet parent," Yang said. In December 2024, Yang sued DeNardo (to the tune of $20,000), and on Nov. 5, the court ruled in favor of Yang because she had originally bought the cat. "I just hope he's OK and has all the things he needs, and is living a good life," DeNardo said.

The Tech Revolution

In San Francisco, where self-driving taxis are ubiquitous, one rider recorded a video during his early November journey in a Tesla Robotaxi, KRON-TV reported. The Tesla taxis are required to have a "safety driver" -- a human who sits behind the wheel but doesn't drive. And while that just makes all sorts of sense, if the driver isn't awake, it's not much use. "The safety driver literally fell asleep at least three times during the ride," the passenger said. "Each time, the car's 'pay attention' safety alert went off and the beeping is what woke him back up." The rider waited a week to post the video on Reddit, as he gave Tesla a chance to respond. In the meantime, the California Public Utilities Commission said it is "aware of the video and taking follow-up actions to gather more information." The rider chose Waymo for his return trip.

Government in Action

Matthew Thornhill, a St. Charles County (Missouri) Circuit judge, has been suspended and will be banned from holding judicial offices in Missouri, Fox2Now-TV reported on Nov. 19. Thornhill was found to have engaged in several acts of misconduct, including discussing politics from the bench, but his most notable overstep was occasionally wearing a large plastic Elvis wig and sunglasses while presiding over the court. Thornhill said he was trying to "add levity" and relax people, but he can see how his actions affected the solemnity of the proceedings. He admitted to the charges against him and waived his right to an appeal, and with that, Elvis has left the building. (Thank you, thank you very much.)

It's a Mystery

On Nov. 18, Paige Batten got a call about a home she had for sale in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Local 3-TV reported. The potential buyers wondered when Batten would be replacing the driveway at the home, which Batten hadn't planned on. Then she learned that the day before, at least three trucks had been at the home, including two backhoes and a dump truck. Neighbors assumed that Batten had contracted for the driveway to be removed, but, neighbor April Renner said, "Somebody unfortunately stole it somehow, which is bizarre." Days later, Batten heard from a local concrete company, which said it had been given the address by a scammer posing as a legit customer. The company poured Batten a new driveway free of charge.

Bright Idea

When your seniors can't get out much anymore, why not bring the party to them? That's what one retirement home in Kunheim, France, has done. The Roseliere home has opened a pub to the public after obtaining a liquor license, RTL Today reported on Nov. 19. The bar opens before lunchtime, and residents say they love it. "It makes us see things in a more positive light!" said Colette Knoery, 96. Director Robert Kohler said the gathering spot aims to foster intergenerational exchanges and provide a sense of community. "Contacts are being made, and that's the kind of thing we're looking for, that extra touch of soul that we want to bring to our residents," he said. Now, in the nearby town of Barr, a similar project is underway. Sante!

Buyer Beware, or What's in a Name

United Press International reported on Nov. 20 that a talking teddy bear called Kumma has been pulled from retail shelves after the AI-powered toy ventured into questionable topics. A group of researchers from the U.S. and Canada held conversations with Kumma and found it easy to get the $99 bear to discuss sexually explicit topics including spanking, roleplay and BDSM. The researchers said Kumma would take a particular topic and "run with it, simultaneously escalating in graphic detail while introducing new sexual concepts of its own." The bear also offered advice about where to find sharp knives in the house. CEO of FoloToy Larry Wang said his company is "conducting an internal safety audit."

It's Good To Have a Hobby

Martin Stroby, 42, of Helsingborg, Sweden, has earned a Guinness World Record for the dubious achievement of stuffing matches in his nostrils, United Press International reported on Nov. 18. The previous record was 68 wooden matches; Stroby was able to shove 81 into his nose. "I discovered I could both stretch my nostrils a lot and also ignore the pain from putting all those matches in there, so I would say I'm a natural," Stroby said. "As a father I want my children to look up to me in the same way I look up to my father."

Glutton for Punishment

Andre McKechnie, 54, is serving a life sentence for murder in Port Phillip Prison in Victoria, Australia; but just because he's doing hard time doesn't mean McKechnie thinks it's fair to do without the ... finer (?) ... things. To that end, the inmate is suing the Victoria Department of Justice and Community Safety, as well as Corrections Victoria, the company that manages the prison, to lift their ban on Vegemite. Yes, the thick, brown, shiny, yeast-based paste that former U.S. President Barack Obama once tried and called "horrible" is an amenity the convicted murderer claims helps him "enjoy his culture as an Australian." Vegemite was banned in Victoria prisons in 2006, after officials determined that prisoners were using its odor to hide drugs from narcotic detection dogs. CNN reports that the case is scheduled for trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria next year.

Only in Canada

On Nov. 11, an unnamed 36-year-old man entered a bus in Hamilton, Ontario, while the driver was taking a short break outside, Fox5-TV reported. Then the man drove off, with all the passengers still inside. He drove around, making stops to let people off and on, and even denied one person trying to board without a bus pass. Police followed the bus and eventually took the rogue driver into custody, but praised his skills: "There was not a ding on the bus," said Trevor McKenna of the Hamilton police. "He did a great job." He was charged with theft over $5,000, possession over $5,000, obstructing police and driving while prohibited.

