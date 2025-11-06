News of the Weird: Week of November 6, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Prank Gone Wrong

On Oct. 14, three masked individuals approached the front door of a home in Alexandria, Virginia, rang the video doorbell and began threatening the woman who answered, WJLA 7 News reported. The terrified resident called her brother, who arrived with a handgun less than two minutes after the trio left, and then the police, who began an investigation. News of the unsettling incident had the community on edge until Oct. 27, when Alexandria Chief of Police Tarrick McGuire announced during a press conference that the culprits had been found and that the whole thing was a prank -- the masked would-be intruders were actually the teenage sons and nephew of an adult related to the victim. "For me, my team and this community, it represents a moral failure," McGuire told a gathering of the press. "A moral failure where consequences could result in deadly consequences." After consulting with attorneys and the victim, the decision was made not to press charges.

Standing Room Only

Spanish police announced on Oct. 22 that they had arrested a group of criminals for stealing chairs -- more than 1,100 chairs, to be more precise. The New York Post reported that the thieves, six men and a woman who did the pilfering under cover of darkness, had stolen the chairs from the outdoor seating areas of 18 different restaurants and bars throughout Madrid and a nearby municipality during August and September. Police said the chairs were resold in Spain, Morocco and Romania, and estimated the impact at about 60,000 euros ($69,000). The gang will face charges of theft and belonging to a criminal organization.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Brief Thief

Tempted to return to the scene of the crime once too often, a suspect has been identified in a rash of women's underwear heists, The Pattaya News reported on Oct. 31. The crimes have all taken place in the same apartment complex in the district of Phan Thong (no pun intended), Chonburi, Thailand. The most recent victim, also the owner of the complex, installed cameras after complaints about the perp's previous capers, and sure enough, in the wee hours of Oct. 29 after she had hung her unmentionables out to dry, a man casually walked up and claimed another trophy. Police say they have collected additional evidence in the cases and expect to apprehend the thief in short order.

Unnatural

Researchers in Germany have, for the first time ever, captured video of brown rats (also known as Norway rats) actively hunting bats, Popular Science reported on Oct. 30. The freaky footage, made available to the public concurrently with a study recently published in the scientific journal Global Ecology and Conservation, shows the rats stationing themselves at the openings of hibernation sites in the towns of Segeburg and Luneberg-Kalkberg, where the researchers had set up thermal and infrared cameras to monitor the bats' activities. The rats, which are effectively blind when hunting at night, pounced on bats climbing to the sanctuaries, and were even able to nab their prey in midair. The authors of the study issued a call for action: "Management of invasive rodents at important bat hibernation sites supports biodiversity conservation and reduces potential public health impacts."

Just Had to Know

Friends, acquaintances and other mourners at a funeral in Konchi, a village in Bihar, India, were stunned when Mohan Lal, the man whose funeral they were attending, rose and began taking part in the rituals of the Hindu service. Metro UK reported that the 74-year-old Lal, a retired Air Force veteran, is well-respected in Konchi for his work within the community -- which, oddly enough, includes helping to fund and build a crematorium for the rainy seasons -- but all of that goodwill didn't stop Lal from carrying through his plan. "I wanted to witness it myself and see how much respect and affection people give me," Lal said. Reactions varied from shock to confusion to relief, but Lal was able to calm things down by throwing a feast for the attendees.

Just Dropping By

As staff at the Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California, performed inspections in the early morning of Oct. 17, they were surprised by the presence of an unexpected visitor -- a wild American black bear, leaning on the gate to the park's bear habitat. In a Facebook post from the zoo, the wild bear was described as "a very polite visitor" that was observed interacting nonaggressively with resident bears Tule, Ishung and Kunabulilh. The zoo called in the Eureka Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the bear was escorted out of the park and back into the nearby woods. " We respond to bear calls within the city of Eureka quite often," state department spokesperson Peter Tira told the LA Times, "but having a wild bear get into the zoo is a first."

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

It's the Even Greater Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

In a rare case of a pumpkin DOING the smashing, a Utah man used a 1-ton gourd to destroy his 1991 Geo Metro. Alan Gebert, a pumpkin farmer, had driven the car for nearly 35 years, KMPH reported on Oct. 29, but it had finally given out. Such a trusty vehicle deserved a memorable send-off, so Gebert devised one: death by prize-winning produce, dropped from a height of about 14 stories. Before sealing the Geo's fate, the pumpkin in question won first place at the Utah Giant Pumpkin Festival, weighing in at 1,917 pounds.

I Hope that Someone Gets My ...

After more than a century, letters from two World War I soldiers will soon be in the hands of their families, ABC Australia reported Oct. 27. Debra Brown and her family were cleaning up a beach near their hometown in Western Australia when they found an old bottle, which turned out to contain letters -- dated 1916 -- from Private Malcolm Alexander Neville and Private William Kirk Harley. The two were shipping out to serve their country, and jettisoned the bottle "somewhere in the (Great Australian) Bight," per one of the letters. Social media did its thing, and Brown was soon connected to relatives of both soldiers. Private Neville's records show that even though he was initially discharged due to his poor eyesight, he reenlisted in the service corps a week later. "I think that just shows you his character, how determined he was," said the private's great-nephew, Herbie Neville. Sadly, Private Neville was killed in action in France at the age of 28. His compatriot, Private Harley, did make it home; his granddaughter Ann Turner said finding the letters "feels like a miracle" for her family: "We are all absolutely stunned."

Monkey Business

It isn't uncommon to see costume shops across the country packed with last-minute shoppers in the days before Halloween. Usually, it's people clambering over the racks of capes, masks and vampire teeth, but NBCDFW reported that on Oct. 27, in a Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas, a pet primate got loose. The monkey, clad in a diaper, became scared by animatronics and escaped its leash, running past shoppers, climbing shelves and swinging from the rafters. "It was entertaining," store employee Jimmy Harris said. "A lot of people just stood and watched it for like 30 minutes, the whole time, they were like, 'monkey,' and we had kids trying to catch it." Police were called and, after being offered a cookie, the monkey was re-leashed and returned to its owner, with no humans or monkeys harmed.

Send your weird news items with subject line WEIRD NEWS to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.

News of the Weird is now a podcast on all major platforms! Visit newsoftheweirdpodcast.com to find out more.

COPYRIGHT 2023 ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

1130 Walnut, Kansas City MO 64106; 800-255-6734