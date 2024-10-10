News of the Weird: Week of October 10, 2024

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

A Load of Bologna

U.S Customs and Border Protection shuts down smuggling attempts on a daily basis, but what its officers caught on Sept. 23 at the Presidio, Texas, port of entry wasn't the usual contraband. While inspecting a vehicle being driven into the U.S., CBP personnel discovered 748 pounds of Mexican bologna. The New York Post reported that 40 rolls of the deli meat were hidden in a number of suitcases throughout the vehicle. CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes Jr. said in a news release that "the concern with pork products is that they have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can have devastating effects to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry." The driver, an American citizen, was issued a $1,000 civil penalty; the bologna was destroyed per USDA regulations.

Single-Engine Drama

-- En route from Nebraska to Oregon on Sept. 21, a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 25 north of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Cowboy State Daily reported. Levi and Kelsi Dutton, who were traveling south on the highway when the plane landed in front of them, offered assistance to the pilot, who identified himself as Steve. The pilot calmly inspected the plane's fuel line before announcing, "I got the tools right here. I'll just open it up, figure out what's going on and get her fixed." After making the repair, Steve hopped back aboard the plane and, as the Duttons stopped traffic to free up a runway space, taxied south and took off for Cheyenne Regional Airport, where he could do a more thorough inspection.

-- Another single-engine plane made news on Sept. 17 when, shortly after taking off from Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina, a door fell off and landed in the yard of a vacant home, WBMF News reported. The pilot and passenger on board were unharmed. Witness Wendy Hodges, who lives next door to the vacant house, hurried home after learning of the incident, and found the intact door in the neighbor's yard. "It was definitely really lucky that there was no damage or no one was hurt," said Hodges. "As a matter of fact, there's a plane flying right now, but I will certainly make sure I start looking up."

Missed Their Exit?

WSVN in Miami reported on Sept. 21 that an SUV fell from an overpass on I-95, crashing through a fence below and narrowly missing a bystander -- and miraculously, both driver and passenger walked away, apparently unscathed. Those nearby rushed to help, including Mariah Lewis, who offered a knife from her glove box to aid in cutting the driver and passenger out of their seatbelts. "It's just by the grace of God that the people lived, because I don't understand how you fall from that high and [live]," she said. Both occupants were checked by paramedics, and the driver was taken to a local trauma center for observation. "It was bad, but it could have been worse," Lewis said. "I was just telling my daughter I'm so grateful. You've got to be grateful for life." [WSVN, 9/21/24

Awesome!

Reach for the stars, kids! And by "stars," we mean "wheelbarrow." John Loghry of Saylorville, Iowa, made his dream come true when he set a new world record -- for the fastest motorized wheelbarrow. WeAreIowa.com reported that Loghry's vehicle reached 57 mph at an event on Sept. 21, beating the previous Guinness World Record of 47 mph. A local sheriff's office helped Loghry confirm the speed with a lidar gun, as required per Guinness rules. "He's been very determined on doing it," said Loghry's wife, Jeanne. Members of the local community came out to watch the attempt, so Loghry, a veteran, ended up using the event to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. He said he hopes he can inspire others to pursue their dreams, even the wacky ones: "If you think you can do it, try it," he said.

Kung Faux Panda

As the old saying goes, if it (sorta) looks like a panda, but walks, barks and pants like a dog ... it's a dog. Canoe.com reported that a Chinese zoo in the southern Guangdong province has admitted what many had already guessed: that its "pandas" were actually dogs with their fur painted. Some zoo visitors used social media to share photos and videos of the critters doing very un-pandalike things, such as panting, barking and wagging long tails. Commenters had a field day: "It's a PANdog," one wrote, while another called it "the Temu version of a panda." Once the posts went viral, zoo officials admitted they had painted two chow chow dogs. Some visitors have since demanded refunds.

Whatever's Handy

When a British surgeon couldn't find a scalpel, the BBC reported on Oct. 1, he reached for the next best thing: the Swiss Army knife he normally uses to slice up fruit for his lunch. The news organization has not identified the surgeon, who was operating on a patient at the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton. While the surgery was reportedly an emergency -- one the patient survived, thankfully -- internal documents indicate that the surgeon's colleagues found his behavior "questionable" and that they were "very surprised" he was unable to find a more conventional surgical tool. Dr. Graeme Poston, an expert on clinical negligence and a former consultant surgeon, told the BBC: "It surprises me and appalls me. Firstly, a penknife is not sterile. Secondly, it is not an operating instrument. And thirdly, all the kit (must have been) there."

There Goes the Neighborhood

You can't take it with you -- which means you should be very careful what you leave behind. KSBW-8 reported on Sept. 30 that a real estate agent in Salinas, California, got a real scare when, while preparing the home of a recently deceased man for an estate sale, they discovered a 2.5-foot-long high explosive anti-tank (H.E.A.T.) rocket among the man's belongings in a closet. As the neighborhood was evacuated to a radius of 500 feet by the Salinas police, a neighbor, Rebecca Rodick, interacted with an officer on scene: "He showed me the X-ray of the missile, which is really wild. He said, 'See how it's all dark? That means there's a lot of stuff in it.'" The Monterey County Sheriff's Explosive Ordinance Unit successfully removed the rocket from the residence without incident.

Makes Sense

Kody Adams of Oklahoma was due for a court appearance in Pawnee County for a hearing on car theft charges on Sept. 27. So when Adams couldn't bum a ride from any of the patrons at a gas station in Stillwater, some 30 minutes away, KOCO News 5 reported that he improvised by commandeering an unoccupied LifeNet Emergency Services pickup and driving it to Pawnee. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper caught Adams after he had ditched the pickup and was entering the courthouse. "The trooper did make sure he made his court case," said Preston Cox of the OHP. Adams was then transported to Payne County and booked on new charges.

Great Art

Two months after Rayne Beau, a Siamese cat owned by Benny and Susanne Anguiano of Salinas, California, went missing during a trip to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, the 2-year-old cat was reported found by the Placer SPCA shelter in Roseville, California -- some 800 miles from where the cat had gone missing. USA Today reported that the Anguianos had tried for several days to locate Rayne Beau, but were finally forced to leave the cat behind when their reservation ran out on June 8. But on Aug. 3, a voicemail from the shelter claimed that the cat had been located and identified via microchip, and the Anguianos were reunited with Rayne Beau. "He was really little, all skin and bones. He was in starvation mode," Benny said; but the cat recovered quickly. [USA Today, 9/19/2024]

