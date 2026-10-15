News of the Weird: Week of October 15, 2026

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When the Student Becomes the Teacher

Amy Jones, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told police she impersonated a teacher and made inappropriate comments to high school students because she "hates kids and she just wanted to (mess) around" and "because she was bored." WISN reported that on Sept. 24, Rufus King High School had eight teachers out sick and seven real substitutes signed in. So when Jones, a former student herself, walked in and said she was there to teach a class, well, her story probably tracked. She "taught" a class for three periods before her reported profane language, bullying and other inappropriate comments caught the attention of the principal, and Jones was escorted from the building. She now faces six felony charges that could land her up to 21 years in jail. Her lawyer claims she has no criminal history and was not a danger to anyone. Jones is due back in court on Oct. 20. [WISN, 10/6/26]

Planes, Trains and ... Couches?

Two Charlotte, North Carolina, men were stopped while driving a couch down a road between two scooters, WBTV reported on Oct. 1. Yes, a whole couch, straddling two Lime scooters. In a social media post, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police included a photo of the contraption with a warning: "While we appreciate the creativity, we do have to remind everyone: no matter what you're 'driving' (using that term extremely loosely), please think about safety first." [WBTV 3, 10/1/26]

Animal Antics

A bear made an unexpected appearance at a farmers market in Aspen, Colorado, on Sept. 26, the Denver Post reported. A black bear strolled up and ate baked goods off a table while patrons watched and filmed from a distance. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified of the bear's presence while vendors were beginning to set up. The bear was hazed from the market by Aspen police, and then climbed a tree before it left the area. [Denver Post, 9/28/26]

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A Real-Life Lassie

Some might say a canine's dogged persistence paid off. A dog led an officer in Leawood, Kansas, to a home's open garage in the early hours of Sept. 17, where the owner was found lying on the ground, reported Fox 4 News on Oct. 1. In body cam footage shared online by the Leawood Police Department, a small dog with its leash trailing behind it is seen standing in the road on a dark night, barking, with no owner in sight. The officer followed the dog to a house about half a block away, where he found another dog with its leash, and the homeowner on the garage floor. Thanks to their canine companion's bravery, the homeowner -- who had been lying on the floor for three hours -- was reported to be recovering at home after receiving medical treatment. [Fox 4 News, 10/1/26]

Birds (Almost) on a Plane

An "unexplained bulge" in a man's pants turned out to be 10 live birds, Local 10 News reported. On Oct. 4, Alberto Hernandez Castillo, 40, was pulled aside by U.S. Customs and Protection officers after he arrived at Miami International Airport. "During the interview, CBP officers observed an unexplained bulge on the front of (his) pelvis/waist area and noted that he appeared nervous," a Homeland Security Investigations special agent wrote in a federal criminal complaint. After patting him down, officials discovered six plastic containers sewn into Hernandez Castillo's underwear that held 10 live birds. He faces a charge of smuggling goods into the United States. [Local 10 News, 10/6/26]

I Guess She Likes It Here

A city in South Korea has a new honorary publicity ambassador -- a bronze whaler shark, Korea JoongAng Daily reported on Oct. 5. Nicknamed Bukangi, the shark is nearly 12 feet long and was first seen in a narrow city canal in Busan on Sept. 18. Experts said the shark likely chased prey into the canal and then got stuck. More than 1 million visitors have been to the area since to see Bukangi for themselves. After multiple failed attempts to herd her back to sea, including deploying high-pressure water and installing a net, the shark remains in the canal. Officials say that sedating and moving Bukangi carries too many risks to her health. "We believe the water will remain warm enough for Bukangi through the end of October," Kim Chang-deok, director-general of Busan's Green City Bureau, said. "For now, we plan to keep watch until the water temperature drops significantly or Bukangi shows any unusual behavior." [Korea JoongAng Daily, 10/5/26]

Update

Back in July, we brought you the story of human remains being found in a deep freezer at the residence of a recently deceased woman in Alaska. According to an Oct. 2 report from KTUU, police have since identified the remains as Ross Pasquan -- who would have been in his 70s at the time his body was discovered -- and determined that he died of natural causes sometime between 2018 and 2025. But wait, there's more: The investigation revealed that his wife, Sheryl Ann McDonald-Pasquan, who died in July, hid his body in the freezer after his passing, continued collecting his social security and retirement benefits, and told friends and family that he was being cared for at a facility in Juneau. No one else aided McDonald-Pasquan in the cover-up, and police have closed the investigation. [KTUU, 10/2/26]

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Take Me Home, Country Roads

After a 28-year hike from Chile, Karl Bushby, 57, is finally back in the U.K. The Independent reported on Oct. 7 that the former British paratrooper set out on foot in 1998 to walk, and sometimes swim, from South America back to his hometown of Hull, England. He journeyed over 30,000 miles through 29 countries and was the first person to cross the Bering Strait on foot from east to west, as well as the first man to swim across the Caspian Sea. His final hurdle? The English Channel. He was denied permission to walk along the Channel Tunnel and instead had to appeal to the French government for special permission to swim from France to England. He was granted clearance -- the details of which were not publicized for security reasons -- and spent 20 hours swimming before finally planting his feet on British soil. "It hasn't been easy, and that's part of the point -- proving I'm more capable than I give myself credit for," he said. "All of us can accomplish more than we will ever imagine." [The Independent, 10/7/26]

Peak Millennial

Brady Rogers, 33, of Kelowna, British Columbia, is running for city council. But according to his yard signs, just barely. Scattered throughout the city, they show a photo of his face, highlighting his age ("Under 60!") and his slogan: "I Barely Want To Do This," Castanet reported on Oct. 6. His campaign humor went viral after Mandi Jung, an American teacher and social media influencer, shared the story online, calling it the "most millennial thing ever." Rogers' bio on his campaign website keeps the laughs going: "Do I enjoy politics? No. Do I know what I'm doing? No. But am I qualified? Also no." Rogers is one of 37 candidates running for city council. Voters will make their decision on Oct. 17. [Castanet, 10/6/26]

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