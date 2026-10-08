News of the Weird: Week of October 8, 2026

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Holy Handbag Thief, Batman!

Perhaps the city of Norwich in England should change its name to Gotham City. The Guardian reported on Sept. 25 that Sonni Mason, 25, was celebrating a friend's birthday when he witnessed someone stealing a handbag from a woman who was in line to enter a nightclub. Dressed as Batman for the party he was attending, Sonni and two of his friends -- dressed as Poison Ivy, also from the Batman franchise, and Mister Fantastic from the Fantastic Four -- ran after the thief, recruiting police officers for help as they gave chase. The heroes stopped the thief, who by then had conveniently ditched the bag, but it was found nearby, atop a high wall surrounding Norwich Cathedral. After multiple failed attempts to retrieve it, the Caped Crusader himself climbed the wall, grabbed the bag and returned it to its owner, with all her belongings still inside. [The Guardian, 9/25/26]

Jumping to the Rescue

In a case of "right place, right time," a group of experienced skydivers were in their plane, preparing to jump, when they witnessed a small plane crash in a cornfield in East Troy, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 27, WISN reported. "[The pilot of the other plane] kind of banked up and then he disappeared behind the trees, and we were all waiting for him to show back up. We all looked at each other and said, 'Did we just see a plane crash?'" skydiver John Bechtel said. The group had their pilot fly them to a safe place, then literally jumped from their plane to the accident site. One of the skydivers happened to be a former paramedic, and administered aid to someone with a serious head injury while they waited for EMS personnel to arrive. All four people aboard the crashed plane survived; the crash is under investigation with the NTSB. [WISN, 9/28/26]

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Emu Down, Emu Down!

An emu attempted to evade capture by butting a captor in Salcombe, England, The Telegraph reported on Sept. 25. The emu, called Side Neck due to the wobbly nature of its head when it runs, slipped through an open gate at a farm where it keeps foxes away from ducks and chickens. A man tackled the emu in the middle of the road, whereupon a passerby began filming. For nearly 20 seconds, the bird and man tussled. The man, whose pants had begun to fall down during the struggle, is heard shouting, "Emu down, emu down!" at one point. Side Neck proceeded to finally knock the man over and run back to the farm it had escaped from, leaving a trail of feathers -- and its would-be captor -- behind. The gate was then closed with Side Neck safely inside. [The Telegraph, 9/25/26]

Least Competent Criminals

Police in Seattle are looking for two suspects who could have singed hair or eyebrows or other heat-related types of injuries, KIRO 7 reported. Seattle police and firefighters responded to calls of box trucks on fire on Sept. 25. When Arson and Bomb Squad detectives looked at video footage of the crime, they saw two suspects arrive at the scene in a vehicle and appear to attempt to steal fuel from the box trucks. A fire ignited, engulfing the vehicle and the suspects. The suspects then got into their vehicle and drove out of the fire. Now Seattle law enforcement is in search of the two people in the video who were on fire. Total damage to the rental trucks was nearly $150,000. [KIRO 7, 9/27/26]

Eyewitness News

A shark swam the flooded streets of Surf City, New Jersey, a suburb on Long Island Beach, after a recent nor'easter pummeled the coast, Smithsonian Magazine reported. In a video captured by homeowner Drew Procaccino on Saturday, Sept. 26, the shark's fin can be seen poking above the water as it cruises up the driveway before swimming away. The shark was identified as a smooth dogfish, a harmless shark that grows 3 to 5 feet long. [Smithsonian Magazine, 9/30/26]

Gotta Go, Gotta Go

-- Anxious to heed nature's call, a man in Rosenberg, Texas, crashed his car into a Kroger on purpose, KVUE reported. In the wee morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 27, the unidentified man, who police later learned was upset that the store was locked, drove his car through the pharmacy doors in order to use the restroom. No injuries were reported, and police have not released the man's identity. [KVUE, 9/29/26]

-- A New York resident, known only as Donny, was appalled after his Ring camera footage showed an Amazon delivery driver relieving himself in the hall outside Donny's apartment, peeing all over the floor and furniture, the New York Post reported on Sept. 27. "He walked straight back there as if he'd done it a hundred times, like second nature," Donny said. "I had shoes in the hallway, a chair in the hallway, a table in the hallway and he was peeing and splashing everywhere." Donny complained to Amazon, who offered him a whopping $50 coupon as consolation, which Donny declined. The driver, who remains unidentified, was not employed directly by Amazon, but with what Amazon calls one of its "Delivery Service Partners," and the company says the driver is no longer delivering Amazon packages. A local attorney is considering taking legal action against Amazon on Donny's behalf. [NY Post, 9/27/26]

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Carried Away

After a non-injury car collision in India, a man held on to the hood of a car as it drove away from the accident, Gulf News reported on Sept. 29. As one of the cars tried to leave the scene, someone in the other car jumped onto the fleeing car's hood in an attempt to stop the driver from getting away. Instead, the driver kept going, leaving the man hanging on for just over a mile and yelling for the driver to stop. Police intervened after witnesses called the emergency line and took the driver into custody. [Gulf News, 9/29/26]

New World Order

Christina Weaver of Kodiak, Alaska, turned herself in to officials after learning that a Google AI summary gave her the wrong information and led her to hunt snipe outside the legal hunting season, the Alaska Beacon reported on Sept. 28. "Christina stated that she Googled 'Snipe season' on her phone and that, according to Google, snipe season began on September 1st," Alaska Wildlife Trooper Alex Wick said. Wick was also given incorrect information from Google's AI summary when he replicated Weaver's search himself. In reality, snipe season doesn't begin until Oct. 8, a fact Weaver only realized after she learned that duck season opens the same day and started asking questions. Despite her honesty, Weaver was cited for her error, though her fine was reduced because she self-reported. She pleaded no contest and paid the $150. [Alaska Beacon, 9/28/26]

Time Capsule

Across the pond, 36-year-old homeowner Michelle Harwood stumbled upon a 44-year-old note hidden under the stairs in her Hockley, England, house, People reported on Sept. 29. The note was written by a previous occupant, Rachel, who would have been about 10 years old when she put pen to paper. Harwood took to social media to try to track down Rachel, and within an hour, Rachel Miles, 54, of Milton Keynes, about 85 miles away, had been found. "I just thought it would be quite nice to basically post a letter for the future," Miles said, "and I'm obviously quite delighted to see that someone had found it." Harwood says she got goosebumps realizing that the letter had "been there longer than I've been alive," and credits social media for helping making a connection. [People, 9/29/26]

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