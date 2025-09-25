News of the Weird: Week of September 25, 2025

Expand News of the Weird newspapers illustration

Not Ready for Prime Time?

At a rehearsal on Sept. 16 for an airshow in Changchun, China, two flying cars collided while performing difficult stunts, CNN reported. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles are intended to be part of a "low-altitude economy" in China, which includes flying taxis, drone deliveries and other services below 3,000 meters. Xpeng Aeroht, the company that makes the vehicles, said the collision happened because of "insufficient spacing. All personnel at the scene are safe." However, an unidentified employee said one pilot sustained minor injuries.

Compelling Explanation

Officer David Jewell, 45, of the Edgewater (Florida) Police Department, was killed on Sept. 15, MSN reported, at the Circle K in Ormond Beach. Jewell died after being shot by Circle K employee Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado, 24, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Machado confessed to the shooting, telling authorities that "he was having a bad day on his drive to work" and had "thought about shooting Jewell earlier" because Jewell carried a firearm and Machado was afraid of him. Machado's family members said he had been "diagnosed with a mental health disorder in the past."

Freak Accident

As Jessica Preciado drove on a freeway on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles County, she heard a pop, then immediately experienced a sharp pain in her backside, Yahoo! News reported. Preciado said she thought she'd been shot, but when paramedics arrived, they saw that her left buttock had been pierced by a metal rod that had come through the rear of her Ford Fusion and the driver's seat. "I was so confused as to where this injury was coming from," Preciado said. Now recovering from the accident, she believes the rod must have fallen off a truck and urges drivers to secure their loads before hitting the road.

It's a Dirty Job

In Szekszard, Hungary, on Sept. 6, more than 20 teams competed in the International Grave Digging Championship, Oddity Central reported. The contest is sponsored by the country's Association of Cemetery Operators and Maintainers (MTFE) and is intended to raise the prestige of the profession. Teams of two must dig graves 2 meters long, 80 centimeters wide and 1.6 meters deep within two hours, then shovel the dirt back into the holes to create a neat burial mound. Contestants are judged on speed, accuracy and attention to detail. The Hungarian team of Laszlo Kiss and Robert Nagy won the first prize for the second year in a row. "The winners credited their success to the routine they developed in their daily work without any special training," the MTFE said. The Russian team came in last, blaming their performance on the hot weather.

The Foreign Press

Meanwhile, in Scotland, scandal erupted at the World Stone Skimming Championship, United Press International reported on Sept. 16. The stones used in the contest are required to be naturally occurring slate from the island of Easdale, where the match takes place, but several contestants were found to be using stones that had been smoothed and shaped by machine. Kyle Matthews, the Toss Master, said he "contacted the individuals, who admitted their transgressions, and I had to disqualify them." Matthews said the organizers are considering having competitors choose from already-vetted stones in the future, rather than providing their own. Jonathan Jennings of Kentucky became the first American to win the adult male category; repeat champion Lucy Woods won the adult female category.

Suspicions Confirmed

The Times reported that on Sept. 15, as a French airliner prepared to land in Corsica, the pilot ended up having to circle above the Mediterranean Sea for 18 minutes, unable to get a response from the air traffic control tower. The flight from Paris was an hour late, arriving after midnight, and only one controller was on the job. As the aircraft circled, the airport's fire crew went to the tower and found the controller asleep at his desk. He woke up, switched on the runway lights and cleared the jet to approach. The pilot said the passengers "treated the incident with good humor," and the controller was tested for drugs and alcohol, for which he was clean.

Government at Work

More than 50 animals -- mostly cats and a few others -- vied for the title of Bike Path Mayor this summer in Somerville, Massachusetts, NBCBoston-TV reported. On Sept. 14, Minerva the cat, whose one-word campaign slogan was "Crime," took the honors. Somerville residents were able to vote via a QR code in an election that had been going on since July. One Somervillian said Minerva's "platform of crime, I think, really resonated with people."

Inexplicable

A cameraman touring with singer-songwriter Benson Boone was arrested in Clearwater, Florida, on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication after he allegedly entered the Surf Style shop on Sept. 11 and relieved himself on almost $700 worth of clothing. The Smoking Gun reported that Tyler Capehart, 39, of Georgia, told cops that he had "consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana," but he said he had no recollection of peeing on the clothing in the store. He posted $650 bond and was released.

Bright Idea

Just after midnight on Sept. 15, a man swam up to the Paddlefish restaurant in Disney Springs, Florida, removed his wet suit and scuba gear, and robbed the restaurant, WFTV reported. Orange County deputies said the thief allegedly walked into the manager's office, where the night's take was being counted, and ordered two employees to stand in the corner and close their eyes. He tied them up, then scooped up tens of thousands of dollars and left, putting his gear back on and swimming into the night. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

The Continuing Crisis

Kasper Lincoln, 40, of Prince George, British Columbia, was pulled over around 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 as he piloted a hot pink kids' Barbie Jeep down a busy road, WJW-TV reported. During the stop, police realized Lincoln had a suspended license, and he tested over the legal limit for alcohol. Lincoln said he really wanted a Slurpee, so he took his girlfriend's daughter's car. "I never drove it before," he said. "I was using the hand signals and everything!" But attorney Kyla Lee said Lincoln's caper poses "a huge safety risk. Nobody wants to hit somebody in a Barbie car, and drivers aren't looking for Barbie cars in the roadway." Lincoln was charged with prohibited driving and DUI.

News You Can Use

Wild burros, a federally protected species, are being targeted in inland California, the Associated Press reported. On Sept. 9, a female burro, now called Cupid, was spotted with an arrow protruding from her right shoulder. Animal services and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department worked together to bring her in for emergency surgery. At least six donkeys have been shot with arrows since June, the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue group said. The group is offering a $24,000 reward for information about who is shooting the donkeys. In the meantime, Cupid is recovering from surgery and will be returned to her herd when she is well.

