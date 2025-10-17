‘Ron Forever’ Filmmaker Ben Eisner Comes to Milwaukee to Make History

× Expand Photo by nisara Tangtrakul - Getty Images LGBTQ Film

October is traditionally celebrated as LGBTQ History Month. Usually, one looks back in recognition of historic moments in the queer narrative. However, this fall, filmmaker Ben Eisner and his wife Rebecca (aka Reeb) are hoping to make local history by shooting his first feature film, Ron Forever, in Milwaukee with the wholehearted support and participation by Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community and beyond.

The filmmaking couple moved to Milwaukee in June to oversee the production with Ben Eisner directing the screenplay he wrote with Margaret Cho. Eisner describes his wife’s role saying “Reeb is my equal investor and business partner in our productions. She’s the true producer of the Ron omnibus and all our other projects. Reeb manages our life so we can make our Art. It took her 25 years to realize the details of everyday life don't thrive under my management, so she fired me and took over. It’s been pure bliss.”

Based on a true story from the life of actress, musician and comedienne Margaret Cho, the film’s plot finds the incorrigible 10-year-old Lola one arrest away from foster care and at the crossroads of repeating her mom’s path to self-destruction or channeling her trauma through art. Gloria, Lola’s aunt and inadvertent guardian, enlists her neighbor Ron, an aging queer artist, former English teacher and punk rocker, as Lola’s babysitter. Ron and Lola’s ensuing bond forms a constellation that allows Lola to find her expression through the lens of an 8mm movie camera. Cho herself will play the role of Gloria with John Cameron Mitchell as Ron and Sabine Grace as Lola.

Old and Young

Cho spoke of her deep connection to the film, saying, “Ron Forever” is a story inspired by all the gay men who babysat me as a kid and the sad music of their struggles. I wrote about in my song ‘Ron’s Got A DUI.’ This film is all about the challenge of growing up and knowing it’s never too late to become an adult just like it’s always OK to remain a child. Ron learns how to act his age from a kid who is just a fraction of it, and Lola learns how to be a youngster from someone who really remembers. It’s a tale as old and as young as time we all want to get lost in. This story is important to me and it needs to be told.”

To that, Eisner added his greater purpose in making this film. “Liberation is one word to describe the project. Kids need to find compassion at a young age and a relatable role model they want to be like to take their trauma and pivot through creative expression,” Eisner said, adding James Baldwin’s famous remark, “(Art) is almost our only hope—because only artists have told since we have heard of man, what it is like for anyone who gets to this planet to survive it.”

The film’s punk rock soundtrack is another aspect Eisner holds dear. It features Frenzee, a punk rock band that plays an important role in the film beyond providing a musical background. “The interplanetary mission of Frenzee is to eliminate violence, hatred and war on their time traveling tour van with punk songs that bring everyone together. Lola and Ron will be introduced as characters involved throughout as the visit shape shifters over history like Margaret Cho, Harvey Milk, James Baldwin, Jimi Hendrix, Lao Tau, etc., etc., etc.”, said Eisner.

Milwaukee Premier?

Eisner hopes to engage Milwaukee Film and have Ron Forever debuted at its 2026 film festival in April. “My dream is to have the premier as part of their film festival. I want the City of Milwaukee to see this before anyone else,” Eisner said. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Pride President and CEO Wes Shaver has embraced the idea as well. “Part of our mission is to create opportunities supporting queer art and authentic story telling. Anything we can do to increase accessibility we want to be part of. Milwaukee Pride is eager to help amplify this work,” Shaver said. Possibilities include a community screening as part of PrideFest in June. Ideally, Eisner plans for Ron Forever to be adapted into a play and musical, plus a cartoon series connected to the music.

So far, the project has gotten off to a good start. Getting a meeting with the mayor’s office was a major step in sorting out the production side of the project. “They’re rolling out the red carpet,” Reeb said. “City of Milwaukee wants to make sure the production is a smooth and joyous production for all involved. I expect a ton of support—beginning, middle and end. The city is a passionate advocate,” said Eisner. “I know Ron Forever will be a classic, epic film highlighting the city and its people. Milwaukee will be proud of it.” In fact, Eisner sees the city itself as a character in the movie rather than simply a location. He is also marketing the film to some of Cream City’s corporations for product placement opportunities. “It seems to be becoming a ‘City of Milwaukee Presentation’; maybe the first credit of the entire movie?” Eisner mused.

Fundraising for the project is key and Milwaukee has responded in kind. Eisner has already enlisted the support of local LGBTQ activist and philanthropist Joseph R. Pabst through the Cream City Foundation. Milwaukee drag legend Karen Valentine also affirmed her support as a cause célèbre: “In the times we are enduring as of late, like Lola, we are in desperate need to be reminded of the importance of the Human Condition.”

An emotional appeal and fundraising event is scheduled for October 12 at the Toonen-Hill house on Milwaukee’s Upper East Side. Hosts Paul Toonen and Jan Hill invite potential supporters help bring this project to fruition. More about Ron Forever may be found at knittedheart.com.