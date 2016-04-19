Welcome Back to Stein & Dine!

×

It’s like your local pub, only bigger.

Stein & Dine, back for its fourth year, offers thesolution to that overwhelming question: What beer do I want? To start, we handselect breweries from around the state and our neighbors Minnesota, Illinois,Michigan and others, which means we can offer a wide array of styles and flavorsof beer for you to try. Don’t like that IPA? Pour it out and go on to the next.The samples are ample, so explore!

Don’t forget the food! Milwaukee is a foodie city. At Stein& Dine, we take that seriously. We know you love to try new things and youknow what tastes good whether it’s cheese, sausage, haggis, sushi, you name it.Satisfy your appetite with tempting morsels from local restaurants, dairies andsausage makers.

Love beer and food together? We have you covered. Experienceinformative and tasty beer and cheese pairings as well as a grilled cheese andbeer pairing. There aren’t many better things in life and it’s all here atStein & Dine.

The Shepherd Expressis proud to support the region’s small- and medium-sized businesses. We lovethe state’s history and cultural heritage, and that means beerâ€”the craft, thestyle, the flavorâ€”and sausage; my mouth is watering just thinking about it. Wealso love the people! We’re celebrating it allâ€”breweries, cheese makers,merchants and more. We know that our state succeeds when small businessessucceed, so come and meet some local business owners. Talk to the breweries: Manyhave extensive and fascinating histories, just like our fair state.

You’ll also find products that are uniquely Wisconsin. FromT-shirts to jewelry to liquors, you’ll be captivated by the local wares whileyou sip and snack.

Stein & Dine happens this Saturday, April 23, from 2-6p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, and we’d love to see your facethere. Join 3,000 of your closest friends and get your drink on!

We the peopleâ€¦ home brewers corner

MobCraft - Turning Ideas into Beer

MobCraft Beer is acrowdsourced brewery (and they’re expanding!). It means the ideas for beerscome from the people. It’sbeer for the people, by the people! Hop Gose the Grapefruit was the winner of the April 2014 monthly votinground. The idea that was submitted was: “I put salt on my grapefruit forbreakfastâ€”turn that into a beer.”

The crowd calledfor Hop Gose the Grapefruit to be brewed again, so MobCraft broughtit back as a summer seasonal beer. Hop Gose is a perfect warm-weather beer. Thered wheat adds ample body to a beer that’s not thick and viscous, but stillmakes you taste the beer. There is a slight hop bitterness that pairs well withthe sweetness of the grapefruit. A dash of sea salt, and slight acidity fromthe citrus, rounds off the beer, leaving your mouth very satisfied.

Hop Gose the Grapefruit Recipe

For thoseof you who brew beer at home, they’ve scaled down the recipe so you can try it,too. The recipe below will allow you to brew your own five-gallon batch. Now,get brewing.

SpecialIngredients:

5 oz. Sea Salt

1 lb. GrapefruitPuree

5 oz. GrapefruitZest

Yeast:

US-05

Malt Bill:

5 lbs. Pale Malt

5 lbs. Red WheatMalt

Boil Time: 60 minutes

Hop Regimen:

.75 oz. Centennial @60

.5 oz. Centennial @Whirlpool

.5 oz. Cascade @ Dry

.5 oz. Centennial @Dry

.5 oz. Sorachi Ace @Dry

Gravity OG 1.046/FG 1.01

IBU 30

ABV 4.5%

Stop by and say hello to the beermakers. They’ll be doing a beer and grilled cheese pairing with AngelicBakehouse that you won’t want to miss.

Tailgate Tales

How do you tailgate? Weat the Shepherd love to tailgate.It’s the beer, the food, the sun (sometimes) and the Brewers or Packers. Here’show we do it.

Mark’s tailgate is allabout fresh sausage ~ Oneof my favorite tailgate foods is fresh Hungarian bratwurstâ€¦tasty, spicy and, ona grill, just delicious. The spices inside give it all the flavor.

Stephanie isSheboygan-born and proud, and we can see why ~ My favorite way to tailgateis to start out with a good game of bag toss and a nice cold microbrew. Some ofmy favorite local brews are Hinterland’s Packerland Pilsner and New GlarusSpotted Cowâ€”refreshing and not too heavy during the warm summers. When I’m inthe mood for something a bit more citrusy and hoppy, I tend to reach for 3Sheeps Really Cool Waterslides or Lakefront Brewery’s IPA. Now, what’s atailgate without food?! Being a Sheboygan native, my tailgates aren’t completewithout Sheboygan hard rolls (Johnston’s Bakery and City Bakery are greatplaces to pick these up!) and a nice juicy brat covered in spicy mustard andsauerkraut. Yum!

Lisa loves the BloodyMary ~ When I’m not biking to the game, nothing is better for a Saturday orSunday afternoon game tailgate than a bloody Mary with an ice-cold beer chaser.I love Capital Brewery’s Supper Club. The secret to my stunning bloody? Ssshhhâ€¦it’s honey Dijon mustard. I also like to pour a little beer into it for thecarbonation and malty flavor. On the grill, I like sausage, steak or chickenwith grilled vegetables: zucchini, asparagus, bell peppers or corn. I also lovepineapple on the grill; it’s sweet, smoky and delicious!

Christian’s is allabout the two-wheel transportation and a beer outside the park ~ I’ve thought about hitching amini-grill and charcoal to my bike, but a cooler full of Usinger’s added tothat load is just too much to haul to Miller Park.

My tailgatehaul consists of the beers that fit in my backpack and a bike lock. From there,I guzzle the brews, and feel slightly guilty about skipping out on the parkingfee. Milwaukee, a small-market team after all, needs my $15 parking fee farmore than any other home-9 in the majors. Though, overall, I’m happy to avoidthe hassles of parking with a fee-free bike ride through the parking gates.

So, what todo with the $15 I saved on parking? From there, I feel justified in buying anoverpriced brat. Milwaukee, a small market team after all, needs my $15 sausagefee far more than any other home-9 in the majors.

For Alissa and her crew, it’s allabout the junk food and hanging out:

For every Packer game there is a tradition/system. Youpark in the same/traditional parking area as you have parked for the past 10+years. My in-laws have become friends with the people that tailgate around thembecause, well, they do the same tradition. You pop up your Packer tent. Youbring out the small portable Weber grill. You bring the cheapest beer you canfind. The chips/dip/pretzels/candy anything awful that you can eat comes out ofthe trunk. What’s the best dip!?!?! Chicken wing dip that you plug into the caroutlet. In the small portable crock I put cream cheese, red hot sauce, shreddedcheese, and shredded chicken, so good and easy, and tastes wonderful with an ice-coldbeer no matter the temperature outside. You pop your chair outside and sit andenjoy!

Kevin loves pretzelsand dip and beer; you’ll want to try this recipe ~

Beer Cheese Dip for Pretzels ~ Yield: 4 cups

Ingredients:

2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese

1 package ranch dressing mix

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 green onions

1â„ 3 -1â„ 2 cup beer

Directions:

In a bowl, combine cream cheese and ranch dressing mix. Stir in cheese, green onions and then beer until desired consistency. Cover bowl and refrigerate overnight.

Distilled todistinctionâ€¦because not everyone loves beer

One guy. One shed. One uncommonly smooth vodka. It’s thestory of Grant Van Driest and Van Drastic Vodka. A former math teach, VanDriest lives with his wife in the small Wisconsin town of Cedar Groveâ€”a placewith strong Dutch history and teetotaler leaningsâ€”so naturally, Van Driestbecame a vodka distiller. Operating in his shedâ€”federally licensed, of course(no bathtub or bootleg booze here)â€”his vodka is handmade and hand bottled, andthe bottles are truly unique, featuring artwork re-created from Van Driest’sown paintings. They change with each year, so no two years are the same. Thevodka is crafted in small batches from locally sourced grain. It’s then distilledthree times and, finally, filtered 10 times for a vodka that is as smooth assatin with absolutely no burn. Drink it over ice or try it in one of therecipes below, each paired with a complementary cheese. Van Drastic has pairedup with Philly’s Premium Beverages to create a tasty cocktail. Do you have asweet tooth? Try the Drastic Beaver. Do you love a salty snack? Go with theclassic dirty martini.

For more of VanDriest’s story, visit vandrastic.com. The vodkais distributed by Philly’s Premium Beverages.

Get to know VanDrastic Vodka. Stop by their booth for a sample.

Drastic Beaver

Ingredients:

1 part Philly’s Premium Buzzed Beaver Butterscotch Egg CrÃ¨meLiqueur

1 part Van Drastic Vodka

Directions:

Combine in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake for 30seconds to one minute. Serve in a chilled martini glass with a room temperatureslice of La-Von Farmhouse Brie.

Dirty Martini

Ingredients:

3 parts Van Drastic Vodka

1 part dry vermouth; use less vermouth for a drier martini,about 1 tbsp.

1 part olive brine or juice, adjust to taste if you likesaltier or less salty

Blue cheese-stuffed olives:

Roelli Cheese Dunbarton Blue, Emmi Roth Buttermilk BlueCheese or your favorite blue cheese, cut into olive-sized slivers to stuff intothe olives.

Pitted green olives

Directions:

Stuff your olives with cheese. Combine the martiniingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake 30 seconds to one minute.Serve in a chilled martini glass with blue cheese stuffed olives.

If you’re not a fan of vodka, check out Philly’s Premium Beveragesâ€”stopby their booth for a sip. I recommend the Whiskey Old Fashioned Sour. They’repre-mixed and ready to drink. Pour over ice, share with a friend and enjoy! Alsoavailable: Whiskey Old Fashioned Sweet and Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet or Sour.Visit phillysbeverages.com.