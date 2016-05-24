Street Eats Marks the Start of Summer

What happens when you combine a beautiful city park and more than a dozen food trucks with ice-cold Lakefront Brewery beer, live music by J. Ryan Trio and hundreds of summer-craving, food-loving Milwaukeeans? You guessed it: The Shepherd Express ’ summer outdoor shindig known as Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The first of two Street Eats this summer takes place Friday, June 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square in the Third Ward.

Street Eats supports the growing food truck scene for the fourth year in a row by playing host to some of the city’s favorite mobile vendors—such as YellowBellies, Marco Pollo Global Cluck Truck and Falafel Guys—as well as to street-side newbies.

Bungalow on Wheels, founded in early April this year, is a mobile extension of Bungalow Restaurant (3466 N. 14th St.) and features succulent Southern and soul food, such as fried catfish, smothered chops and chicken, barbecue, gumbo, corn bread, mac ’n’ cheese, sweet potato pie and much more. The truck, known for frequenting West Capitol Drive and the Milwaukee County Courthouse, joins Street Eats for the first time to bring its curbside comfort food to those residing closer to the lake.

Another mobile foodie making fresh tracks is Hidden Kitchen MKE. Chef Oliver Hunt, a graduate of Stockholms Culinary institute who has been cooking around the world since 1999, found his way to the Cream City and invested in a sleek food truck in late 2015. Hidden Kitchen MKE utilizes locally sourced ingredients and boasts creative, event-specific menus that don’t follow a set cuisine. Hunt describes his truck as an “exciting culinary experience where I can travel and create cool dishes for anyone anywhere.” Street Eats goers can expect appetizers and desserts, such as a mini crab cake with remoulade sauce over a chiffonade of romaine lettuce, chicken breast sliders with ginger pickled onions and Swiss cheese, and a bitter chocolate crème pot with hazelnut, crème fraiche, sea salt and orange zest created by Hidden Kitchen MKE’s pastry chef, Fran Kemp.

Once your collectable Shepherd Express Frisbee plate is full of scrumptious cuisines and you have a koozie-hugged glass of cold beer in hand, step over to Milwaukee Blacksmith’s booth. This modern-day, family owned and operated blacksmithing business will provide demonstrations during the event. “People are excited to learn this craft still exists and to go home with heirloom-quality items,” says Shannon Knapp, operations manager of Milwaukee Blacksmith and wife of lead blacksmith, Kent. Interested in learning how to mold metal and iron yourself? The business offers weekend Blacksmithing 101 courses regularly.

Gather up your friends and family, find some spare time between 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and start your summer right with a bash you don’t want to miss. Food and beverage tickets will be sold on location for $1 per ticket; cash is preferred, cards will be accepted. Frisbees and koozies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to ride their bikes or utilize the Third Ward Shuttle, as nearby parking is limited. For more information, call 414-292-3823 or visit facebook.com/shepherdexpress/events.