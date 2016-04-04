The Bizarro Brewers: The All-Time Historical Footnote Brewers

× Expand Bryce Edwards, Flickr CC

With opening day upon us, the rebuilding Brewers are fielding the least-familiar starting nine in recent memory. Most likely, a few of the 2016 Brewers will quickly fade from memory and become mere footnotes in franchise history. In celebration of this, I put together an all-time Brewers squad of players with surprising or strange achievements that will most likely come as a surprise to most fans. A team of players who share common uncommonalities. A team designed not to win on the field but in the blurry realm of parking lot trivia that marks victories in the number of times you can make your buddies say “ Really???