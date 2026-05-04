Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson and the Bullpen Danger Zone

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Aaron Ashby - Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby on the mound (2025)

Even if fans are taking it slow getting to know the 2026 Milwaukee Brewers, they’ve probably already seen Grant Anderson and Aaron Ashby.

Ashby and Anderson might not have been at the top of most fans’ projected lists of key Brewers, but they have factored into a lot of games. Through Saturday’s action (32 games) Anderson had pitched in more contests (17) than any other NL player and Ashby was one of just two NL pitchers with at least 12 relief appearances and over 20 innings pitched. Angel Zerpa was on a similar pace with these two before going on the injured list in late April.

The decision to lean heavily on relievers isn’t made in a vacuum, of course. Anderson, Ashby and Zerpa have pitched a lot at least in part because they’ve been needed a lot between short starter outings, relative ineffectiveness of other bullpen options and Jared Koenig’s early struggles and move to the injured list. Nonetheless, this workload is worth noting as the Brewers’ ability to use and rely on these pitchers down the stretch likely hinges on their ability to avoid burning them out in the first quarter of the season. Here are some of the pitchers who have had early workloads most similar to Anderson and Ashby’s this decade, grouped into how they finished their seasons:

Effective and Unbothered:

Josh Winckowski, 2023 Red Sox

Tyler Rogers, 2021 Giants

For a small handful of pitchers this kind of workload is just par for the course. That appears to be the case for Tyler Rogers (not to be confused with his twin brother and former Brewer Taylor), who led his league in games pitched in 2021, 2024 and 2025 and has arguably been one of the game’s most valuable relievers over that span despite not working as a closer.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Winckowski’s 2023 season was his first full one in the majors and stands out as a career year at this point, although he was able to maintain a similar workload in 2024. He has since injured his elbow, however, and is not expected to pitch in 2026.

Active but Diminished:

Jake Bird, 2023 Rockies

It would make sense from an intuitive perspective for more pitchers to be on this list, the group that didn’t burn out but simply wore down after a big early workload. For now, however, it’s just Bird. He posted a 3.27 ERA across 15 appearances and 22 innings in the Rockies’ first 31 games in 2023 and finished the season healthy but somewhat less effective, putting up a 4.68 ERA across 67 ⅓ more innings that might have been hampered by bad luck but also wasn’t helped by low strikeout numbers. Bird has logged a relatively normal relief workload in the seasons since, except for a rough stretch after the trade deadline with the 2025 Yankees.

An Alarming Number of Cautionary Tales:

Junior Guerra, 2021 Angels

Wil Crowe, 2022 Pirates

Mason Thompson, 2023 Nationals

Matt Brash, 2023 Mariners

Alex Faedo, 2024 Tigers

AJ Minter, 2024 Braves

Max Kranick, 2025 Mets

The underlying causes vary a bit, but all of these relievers have similar storylines: They were effective early, worked hard and within a year they were either on the shelf or out of the majors. Guerra (who was 36 at the time, so age should be factored in), Faedo and Kranick did not finish the season in the majors and haven’t been back since. Thompson and Brash each missed the entire following season while rehabbing from injuries, Minter missed the month of June in his season, then returned in July but was injured again by mid-August and pitched just 13 games last year. Crowe returned to the minors and eventually went to pitch overseas.

The Brewers have needed major contributions from their bullpens early and Aaron Ashby, Grand Anderson and Angel Zerpa have largely answered the call. Recent history suggests, however, that few pitchers have been able to manage this volume of usage over a long season.