Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Aaron Ashby - Milwaukee Brewers 2025 Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby on the mound at American Family Field during game two of the 2025 World Series (Oct. 23, 2026).

There are so many players who have been responsible for the Brewers entering this week two wins away from a championship, but only one that could be having the best season for a player in his role of all time.

Even before the first of October Aaron Ashby had already had a historic season. His 87 innings in relief were the most by a Brewer this century, and virtually every pitch he threw this season came with the game on the line. He finished ninth among MLB relievers this season in Win Advancement, a statistic that measures his team’s gain in percentage chance of winning a game while he is on the mound. He was the pitcher of record in a game the Brewers went on to win in 13 different games this season, something that has only been done 52 times in MLB history and three times this century. And all of that was before he had one of the greatest post-season runs of all time.

Entering Monday’s third game of the World Series the Brewers had played ten games this postseason and Ashby had pitched in eight of them, including seven where he pitched more than one inning. He’s faced 53 batters over that span and allowed eight to reach (a .151 on-base percentage) and, again, virtually every pitch has been thrown with the game on the line. His 15 ⅔ scoreless inning streak is the second longest ever to start a postseason.

Average Moment?

Championship Leverage Index is a statistic designed to estimate the impact the outcome of a certain moment might have on a team’s chances to win a World Series. Throughout the season an average moment has a Championship Leverage Index of 1, with a lower leverage moment being below that number and a more important moment being higher. All eight of Ashby’s outings this postseason have had an average CLI of 20.97 or higher, which is 21 times higher leverage than an average moment. His five-out save in Game 2 on Saturday had an average CLI of 157.92.

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One of the prominent debates of the early sabermetrics era was reliever usage in high leverage situations. The most important plate appearance of a game might come in the seventh or eighth inning with runners on base, but standard practice has been for teams to use a middle reliever in that situation and save their closer for the ninth, where they could record a save but might not face as critical of a spot. This is still relatively common practice, but Ashby is a perfect example of how it might work if pitchers were less tied to rigid roles: He’s available to pitch in critical spots in games whenever they might arise, and as a lefty he’s also available to be used in specific advantageous matchups.

The last time the Brewers had an inning-flexible reliever like this was early in Josh Hader’s career. Before he became one of baseball’s elite ninth inning hurlers Hader was a multi-inning fireman out of the Milwaukee bullpen. In 2018 he recorded more than three outs in 33 of his 55 appearances, and even when he became a more frequent closer in 2019 he still worked in multiple innings in 23 games.

Cautionary Tale

Hader was also, however, a cautionary tale on an individual drawback of this role: When Hader became eligible for arbitration in 2020 it was believed that having pitched multiple innings instead of racking up single inning saves hurt his earning potential. After his first cycle through the arbitration process in 2020 Hader became nearly exclusively a ninth inning pitcher. Fortunately for Ashby and the Brewers, his financial situation is different: He’s currently in the fourth year of a five-year extension he signed in 2022, and his salary for next season is set regardless of his role.

If the rest of this month is any indication, Brewers fans can look forward to seeing Aaron Ashby pitch again in some or perhaps even all of the remaining games in this World Series. It would be hard for the Brewers not to ride the hot hand the rest of the way after Ashby has contributed so much through his first eight outings.