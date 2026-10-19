After Decades of Making It Look Hard, the Brewers Make It Look Easy

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Milwaukee Brewers - 2026 National League Champions The Milwaukee Brewers smile after their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium and becoming the 2026 National League Champions (Oct. 15, 2026).

A fair number of Brewers fans are probably spending this week in a state of disbelief after an October run unlike anything they’ve been conditioned to expect across the franchise’s short and long-term history.

Prevailing wisdom about the MLB playoffs holds that better teams have an advantage in October, but it’s often and largely outweighed by randomness, and teams that get enough “bites at the apple” by making the postseason will eventually get hot at the right time and advance. Even this season, when the Brewers have won back-to-back postseason series for the first time in franchise history, the sum total of their success is seven wins in eight games. During the regular season the Brewers have 354 unique spans in franchise history where they won at least seven in eight tries, an average of almost six per season.

For the Brewers, however, no number of “bites at the apple” seemed like they would be enough. But by any measure this one is the best era in franchise history. Eight postseason appearances in nine years. Four straight division titles and five in six years. Three years in the last decade where they either tied or broke their franchise record for wins in a season. A plethora of individual awards, likely including a 2026 Cy Young and possibly including an unprecedented third straight Manager of the Year Award.

Yet somehow “haven’t been to the World Series since 1982” has been one of the primary narratives around this team through the entire run, and their failures to end that streak have often overshadowed even their most improbable successes. It’s possible the most painful example was just one year ago, when the 2025 Brewers had baseball’s best record but scored just four runs in four games while getting swept by the Dodgers in the NLCS.

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Low-Stress Postseason?

All of that has made the Brewers’ relatively low-stress postseason in 2026 somewhere between unrealistic and unbelievable. They’re past the point where it could have fallen apart. They’re past the point where it has fallen apart before. They’re probably even past the point where it should have fallen apart. And yet, somehow, they’ve done all of these things:

They’re the first team to beat the Dodgers in a postseason series since 2023.

They’re the first team in over 100 years to win a postseason series over a team that swept them the season before, and the only team ever to win that series with a sweep.

They’re the first team in MLB history to sweep a best-of-seven series while having to come from behind to win every game (as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB).

They’re the first team ever to sweep a postseason series between two teams that won at least 100 games in the regular season (also noted by Sarah Langs)

The firsts don’t stop there: Sarah Langs of MLB compiled many of the above and several more in the hours following Thursday’s win.

None of this is supposed to be easy. In fact, the Brewers have decades of evidence showing just how hard it is. And yet, somehow, here they are after seemingly cruising through a pair of series loaded with close games and come-from-behind wins against teams that simply don’t lose that way (or, in the Dodgers’ case, lose at all).

As such, it’s understandable if Brewers fans will need some time to wrap their heads around what comes next. The glory of the 1982 team and decades of inability to match it have been such a persistent narrative for so long that it’s become a defining point of the franchise and fanbase’s identity. Now that it’s over, it’s going to take a moment for that to feel real.