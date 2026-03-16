Breaking Down the Brewers' 2026 Schedule

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Brandon Lockridge - Milwaukee Brewers (2026) Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Brandon Lockridge high fives teammates after his third home run of the Cactus League season (2026)

With Opening Day less than two weeks away it’s time to start filling in your calendar for the 2026 MLB season. Starting a week from Thursday (March 26) the Brewers will play 162 games in a span of 187 days running through late September.

Brewers fans hoping to catch every game or even most games this season might find themselves sleeping a little less than usual, however: In 2026 the Brewers are scheduled for 14 games with a first pitch at or after 8 p.m. Central Standard Time, and eight of those games are on weeknights. The good news for some is that all 14 of those games are in June, July and August when kids are mostly out of school. Meanwhile, people with traditional day jobs could get to see more baseball this year than usual. The Brewers are scheduled to play 22 weekday day games in 2026, down from 27 in 2025.

Here’s the full breakdown of the season ahead:

Monday:

Day games: 2

Night games: 11

Late games: 3

Off days: 10

This schedule will match the most Monday off days the Brewers have had in a season since 2017 and is the fewest Monday early evening games they’ve had in a season since 2022. Meanwhile, the only Monday day games are both holiday matinees, at home against the Cardinals on Memorial Day and the Cubs on Labor Day. This is the third straight season where the Brewers have been home on both holidays.

Tuesday:

Day games: 0

Night games: 22

Late games: 3

Off days: 1*

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That lone Tuesday off day gets an asterisk because it’s the night of the All Star Game in July. Aside from that there will be Brewers baseball every Tuesday in the early or late evening from March 31 through September. Those Tuesday nights might be especially significant towards the end of the year as after the All Star break the Brewers have weekday series against the Mets, Giants, Pirates, Padres, Mariners, Mets again, Cubs, Cubs again, Pirates again and Phillies. FanGraphs has all of those teams with at least a 38% chance of making the postseason this year.

Wednesday:

Day games: 7

Night games: 17

Late games: 1

Off days: 1

One of the biggest changes in this season’s schedule is a shift from Wednesday afternoons to Wednesday nights. The Brewers played 15 Wednesday matinees last season and the last time they had this few scheduled was in 2017. Those day games are also heavily frontloaded into the schedule: The Brewers only have one Wednesday day game in August and none in September.

Thursday:

Day games: 11

Night games: 4

Late games: 1

Off days: 11

Thursday night is still the best time for Brewers fans to make other plans, as the Brewers either play during the day or not at all on almost 82% of the Thursdays this season and their five Thursday night or late games are all in July or later. Their eleven Thursday day games, however, will match the most they’ve played in a decade.

Friday:

Day games: 2

Night games: 21

Late games: 3

Off days: 1

In the past the Brewers have played one or more Friday matinees at Wrigley Field, but this season both of their Friday afternoon games are at home. Last season they hosted a home Friday matinee in July (their first in-season Friday matinee since 2008) and they must have been pleased with the result, as they have a 3:10 p.m. start in July and another in August this season. Meanwhile, their lone Friday off is on the season’s first weekend, where they almost certainly won’t need the “just in case” weather day following Opening Day at home against the White Sox.

Saturday:

Day games: 9

Night games: 15

Late games: 3

Off days: 0

Many of the Brewers’ Saturday night games will be televised locally on FOX, who will be carrying regional games as part of their “Baseball Night in America” coverage. In past years their MLB coverage has required non-participating teams to move their games out of the FOX broadcast window, but as of now that doesn’t appear to be the case for 2026. As such, these nine scheduled Saturday day games are the fewest the Brewers have had since 2021.

Sunday:

Day games: 25

Night games: 2

Late games: 0

Off days: 0

The Brewers were scheduled to play on Sunday night three times in the initial version of the 2020 schedule, but aside from that this will be the first time in at least a decade they’ve entered a season scheduled to do it twice. They’ll participate in the Little League Classic in Williamsport on August 23 (technically a home game) and they’ll be featured on Sunday Night Baseball on NBC on September 20 against the Orioles. They’ll also play three Sunday games on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, this season on July 5 and 12 and August 2.