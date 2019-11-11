Brewers Begin Roster Moves for 2020 Season

× Expand Photo Credit: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

It remains to be seen what direction the Brewers will take this winter, but they’ve certainly provided themselves some flexibility.

They started shedding talent before the 2019 season had officially concluded, outrighting Hernán Pérez off the roster and allowing him to become a free agent. Gio Gonzalez, Jay Jackson, Jordan Lyles, Matt Albers and Drew Pomeranz followed Pérez to free agency after the conclusion of the World Series. As expected, Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also came off the roster after declining player options for 2020, but on the same day, the Brewers also outrighted infielders Cory Spangenberg and Tyler Austin. Then, in a pair of transactions last week, the Brewers traded Chase Anderson to the Blue Jays and declined Eric Thames’ club option.

All told, within the span of less than a month, the Brewers have cleared 12 spots on the 40-man roster and refilled just four: They re-signed minor league free agent pitcher and brief 2019 Brewer Deolis Guerra to a major league contract, promoted AAA reliever Ángel Perdomo to the big league roster and activated relievers Bobby Wahl and Corey Knebel from the 60-day DL. This combination of moves leaves the Brewers with just 31 players on the 40-man roster and plenty of flexibility for whatever steps they plan to take this winter.

Some of those vacancies will likely be filled by minor leaguers that would otherwise be eligible for December’s Rule 5 Draft, where teams can select players from other organizations that have reached a requisite level of minor league service time without being promoted to the majors. Jim Goulart of Brewerfan.net has compiled a list of eligible Brewers farmhands, including the following:

AAA San Antonio pitcher Zack Brown, the Brewers’ reigning organizational Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

San Antonio outfielder Corey Ray, the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year.

San Antonio third baseman Lucas Erceg, who MLB Pipeline lists as the #14 prospect in the Brewers organization.

Reliever Quintin Torres-Costa, who missed most of the 2019 season due to injury but struck out 15 batters in nine innings in the prospect-rich, hitter-friendly Arizona Fall League this month.

AA Biloxi first baseman Jake Gatewood, who had something of a lost year in 2019 while recovering from injury but had a major offensive breakout in 2018, hitting 19 home runs in the Southern League

With that said, the Brewers will also likely clear a few more roster spots as they approach the deadline for decisions on arbitration-eligible players. Even with Anderson, Pérez, Spangenberg and Austin gone and catcher Manny Piña’s club option exercised, the Brewers still have 11 players that either must be tendered a contract or allowed to become free agents by December 2. That list includes previously discussed tough decisions on Orlando Arcia, Travis Shaw and Jimmy Nelson, among others.

Aside from expressing token interest in retaining some of their top departing talents, David Stearns and company have yet to tip their hand regarding their plans for the months ahead. First, they could look to fill some of those spots via free agency. MLB Trade Rumors recently predicted the eventual homes for the game’s 50 top available players this winter and identified the Brewers as a contender for dozens of players before eventually selecting them as a landing spot for former Twins pitcher Michael Pineda and Rays catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The Brewers also have room on the roster if they decide to attempt to fill in some of their question marks via trade. Back in September, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com compiled a list of this winter’s top trade candidates, and it’s unlikely the Brewers have the pieces necessary to land some of the elite talent included, but they could be a player in the market if they’re willing to move players like recent first round draft picks Ethan Small or Brice Turang.

Meanwhile, having roster flexibility and available spots could be a tremendous luxury for the Brewers as players cross the waiver wire this winter. One of the themes of the organization’s recent success has been depth and the front office’s ability to identify castoffs and role players that can come to Milwaukee and succeed. Perhaps more so than in any season in recent memory, David Stearns and his staff are in position to take chances on players other teams give up on.