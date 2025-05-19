Brewers Cool Off Baseball's Hottest Team

The Brewers salvaged a win in the series finale against the Twins on Sunday and, while doing so, they closed the book on a bit of history.

The Twins came into the weekend in Milwaukee having won eleven consecutive games, which was already the longest such streak in the majors this season. Their shutout wins on Friday and Saturday extended that streak to 13 games, something that has only been done 32 times since 1969 and hadn’t been done inside a single season since the Mariners and Braves both won 14 straight in 2022.

While a winning streak this long is already quite rare, it’s even more unusual for the Brewers to be a part of it. This weekend was only the fifth time in franchise history that the Brewers have been one of the opposing teams during a winning streak this long. Here are the others:

2021 Cardinals

The third-longest winning streak in the majors since 1969 was a game-changer in St. Louis: The Cardinals were 69-68 and had the National League’s ninth-best record before rattling off 17 wins in a row in September to propel themselves into the postseason. The Brewers got a long look at the hottest team in baseball during that span, as the Cardinals swept them in a four-game series in Milwaukee to extend the streak to 12, then hosted the Crew again in St. Louis and won the first game in that series to push it to 17. The Brewers finally stopped the streak, however, with a 4-0 shutout win behind home runs from Daniel Vogelbach and Manny Piña.

2002-03 Giants

Two different iterations of the Brewers played a part in a 15-game winning streak for the Giants, who capped off their 2002 regular season with eight consecutive wins and then opened the 2003 campaign with seven more. Six of those 15 wins came in Milwaukee as the Giants made their annual trips to then-Miller Park late in the 2002 season and again in April of 2023. The Brewers actually kept Barry Bonds relatively quiet in those six games, something few teams did during his run of four consecutive NL MVPs but struggled to score with just 13 runs across the six games. It makes some sense that the Brewers would have been a likely contributor to this Giants hot streak: The 2002 and 2003 Giants combined to go 195-127, while the 2002-03 Brewers were 124-200.

2000 Braves

No one likely knew they were watching a little bit of history when the Braves and Brewers played a Sunday series finale at County Stadium on April 16, 2000. Both teams came into the game 6-6 on the season and spent the matinee locked in a somewhat forgettable pitcher’s duel, with Terry Mulholland allowing one run across eight innings and outperforming the Brewers’ Everett Stull, who allowed two runs over six innings in the first of just six MLB starts in his career. The win, however, was the first of 15 in a row for the Braves and propelled them to a 95-67 overall record and their sixth of 11 consecutive first place finishes in the NL East.

1977 Royals

Things were just about to turn around for the Brewers during the 1977 season, as they played eight consecutive losing seasons from 1969-77 before breaking out for one of the best runs in franchise history from 1978-83. Their fellow 1969 expansion team, however, had already turned the corner some time ago: The Royals had their first winning season in 1971, just their third MLB campaign, and had already represented the AL West in the postseason in 1976. In 1977 they reached another level, however, winning 102 games and rattling off 16 in a row in August and September. That streak was still in its infancy when they welcomed the Brewers to Kansas City for four games in three days over Labor Day weekend and won them all, holding the Crew to just five runs across the weekend. The series almost ended up being even more historic as Royals starter Paul Splittorff took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on September 2 before pinch hitter Charlie Moore broke it up. The Royals would go on to become the first MLB expansion team ever to win 100 games in a season, and none did it again until the 1986 Mets.