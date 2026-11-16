× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Abner Uribe - Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe on the mound (Sept. 2, 2026).

As the Brewers look to extend the longest and most successful window of contention in franchise history, they’re going to have to decide how to manage a pair of conflicting facts.

The first is that many of the pieces that helped them win their first World Series in franchise history were acquired by trading pieces away from previous teams before they reached free agency, including a pair of the most successful relievers in franchise history:

In 2022 they traded three-time Trevor Hoffman Award winner Josh Hader to the Padres, starting a sequence of events that led to them missing the postseason but also getting a package back including Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz, who they would later trade for William Contreras.

In 2024 they traded two-time Hoffman Award winner Devin Williams to the Yankees for Nestor Cortes, who they later traded for Brandon Lockridge, and Caleb Durbin, who they later traded for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan.

In doing so, they turned two short-term arrangements with the game’s best relievers into six players who played significant roles on a World Series winning team and will likely be back next season.

The Closers

The second, however, is that the 2026 Brewers won the World Series at least in part because their depth of bullpen pieces carried them across countless key innings. They entered the season with three possible closers in Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby and benefitted from the breakout of DL Hall, whose first full healthy MLB season led to a 1.91 ERA across 61 ⅓ innings, plus big supporting contributions from Grant Anderson and Chad Patrick. Instead of settling on that strength or even selling off surplus pieces, however, the Brewers doubled down at the trade deadline and added JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela.

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Having that many options in the bullpen allowed the Brewers to have one of the best relief pitching postseason runs in MLB history. Ashby was the headliner, of course, working 18 ⅓ innings without allowing a run in one of the greatest Octobers of all time. He was hardly alone in having a stellar month, however. Megill recorded five saves in eight appearances and struck out almost a third of the batters he faced. Uribe had one rough outing across eleven appearances in 13 games. Hall allowed just four hits across eight scoreless innings. Senzatela did not allow an earned run in the postseason, and Romero didn’t allow one across five appearances in the NLCS and World Series.

Across 13 postseason games the Brewers only had a starting pitcher complete the sixth inning one time and the fifth inning in four others. Not only was that not a problem, it fed directly into their strength. The Brewers had enough talented bullpen pieces to deal with that day after day for a month with a championship on the line.

Building for 2027

So now, as the Brewers consider how they might build their 2027 team, they face a question. Romero and Senzatela are both gone to free agency but Megill, Uribe, Ashby and Hall remain, as do Anderson and Patrick and possibly one or more pitchers the Brewers primarily used as starters in 2026 but might not have room or need for in that role next season. They have at least three pitchers that would be candidates to close games on most teams and multiple options to backfill innings behind them without even considering players from the minors or outside the organization.

The Brewers are in a strong position once again this offseason to deal from their pitching depth, and they certainly have plenty of recent examples to demonstrate the opportunities generated by doing so. They also, however, have very recently reaped the benefits of letting that depth accumulate and having one of the game’s best bullpens. It’s a good problem to have, to be sure, but the Brewers can’t trade their relievers and have them too.