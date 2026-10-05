Does Being the Higher Seed Still Matter in the Division Series?

× Expand Photo via Atlanta Braves - Facebook Dylan Dodd - Atlanta Braves Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Dodd on the mound (October 2026).

For the second straight year but only the fifth season in franchise history, the 2026 Brewers are the higher seed in a postseason series. The value of that advantage, however, may not be what it used to be.

2026 is the fifth season of Major League Baseball’s current 12-team postseason format, which gives four division winning teams a bye to the Division Series round while one division winner and three Wild Card teams from each league face off in best-of-three Wild Card series for the remaining four spots. The format faced near-immediate criticism as the lower seeded team went on to win the Division Series over one of their respective league’s top two teams in five of the first eight Division Series under this model, meaning more than half of the sport’s top finishers were eliminated immediately.

In the last two seasons the results have been closer to what the regular season standings would suggest they should be, with the better seeded teams winning the Division Series six of the last eight times. Following Sunday’s second NLDS games higher seeded teams had won four of six games at home over the weekend.

Winner Take All?

The current format replaced a decade-long stretch with 10 teams in the postseason and two Wild Card teams playing a single, winner-take-all game for the right to join division winners in the DS round. In a similar sample size, it’s worth noting that the randomness of October extended to these teams also. Eighteen Wild Card game winners advanced to the Division Series round in seasons under this format and they won that series nine times.

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Fifteen years of data is almost certainly too small of a sample to draw any definitive conclusion about how the respective systems reward or penalize teams in certain situations. If the current era of Wild Card winners has an advantage over the Wild Card teams from the previous format, however, then the schedule might be part of the reason.

Under the 2012-2021 format Wild Card teams ran a one-week gauntlet to reach the Division Series round. In 2021, for example, the regular season ended on Sunday, the Wild Card games were on Tuesday and Wednesday and the Division Series started on Thursday and Friday (with even more chaos in seasons like 2018 where teams also played a one-game tiebreaker during that week). The Wild Card winners reached the Division Series round just two days after playing a winner-take-all game, often with their best pitchers unavailable for the first few days of their new series.

Day of Rest

The current format, however, removes much of the desperation from a Wild Card team’s route to the World Series. This season the Wild Card series largely featured teams that knew their postseason position well in advance and were able to set their rotations. If they had their top starting pitcher lined up to pitch in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, then that same pitcher would be available to pitch on normal rest as soon as Sunday. In the American League those starting pitchers will even get an extra day of rest before their series play Game 2 on Monday.

As if that wasn’t enough, three of those four Wild Card series winners in 2026 advanced with a two-game sweep and had an extra day off on Thursday. Under the five-team playoff format those teams would have started the DS round less than 48 hours removed from a game with their season on the line. In 2026 most of them cruised into the DS round with two days off to rest their bullpen and without ever having faced elimination.

As such, here are the six starting pitchers that took the mound for Wild Card series winners in their Division Series games over the weekend:

The Yankees had former Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole available on nine days’ rest for their opening game against the Rays.

The White Sox had 2024 first round pick Hagen Smith, who had a 1.29 ERA in his MLB debut season in 2026, available to serve as an opener on Saturday.

The Braves (the only Wild Card winner that had to play on Thursday) used Dylan Dodd as an opener on Saturday and could have had ace Chris Sale available on normal rest on Sunday, although they opted to hold him for Game 3 at home.

Even with projected Game 1 starter Walker Buehler unavailable after being placed on the paternity list the Padres still had Robbie Ray available to start on Saturday and ace Michael King ready for Game 2 on Sunday. King retired the first 14 Brewers he faced in Game 2.

It remains to be seen if Wild Card winners will be able to pull off postseason upsets in 2026, and if they do opinions will likely vary on whether or not it’s a problem: Some fans complained about the randomness of the postseason format when the Rangers and Diamondbacks reached the World Series in 2023 but many also complained about the seeming inevitability when the Dodgers won consecutive championships in 2024 and 2025. If MLB does want its elite teams to have an advantage over the lower seeds, however, then they may want to consider tightening up the postseason schedule.