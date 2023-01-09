Have the Brewers Lost their Big Advantage?

× Expand Milwaukee Brewers logo

As the Brewers turn the corner to final preparations for the 2023 season it’s worth noting that a big advantage they’ve held over their rivals in recent years is less prominent going forward.

The Brewers’ most successful seasons in recent memory have come, perhaps not coincidentally, on years when other teams in the National League Central have taken a step back. MLB’s unbalanced schedule has always given teams more games against their division rivals than other clubs, so the Brewers have seen their fortunes rise in seasons where the Pirates, Reds, Cubs and at one point the Astros (an NL Central team until 2013) have put underperforming clubs on the field.

Consider, for a moment, the cases of the Brewers and Marlins. Over the last five seasons the Brewers have played the four other teams in the NL Central 345 times. The Cubs have been rebuilding for much of that time and the Pirates and Reds have mostly been poor during that stretch. The Brewers’ division rivals have a combined .481 winning percentage since the start of the 2018 season. The Brewers faced that below-average collection of teams 345 times, while the Marlins saw them just 104 times.

On the other side of the coin, the Marlins play in one of the toughest and highest payroll divisions in baseball, the National League East. They’ve played 344 games over the last five seasons against the Mets, Braves, Phillies and Nationals, and over that span those teams have a combined .515 winning percentage. The Brewers have faced those four teams just 100 times over the same span. This isn’t the only reason the Brewers have been more successful than the Marlins in recent years, but it is a clear advantage.

While it still isn’t entirely balanced, MLB’s new schedule noticeably decreases the advantage for teams in bad divisions. The Brewers played 76 games against teams from the NL Central last season, including 19 each against Reds and Pirates teams that posted 100 loss seasons. Starting in 2023 the MLB schedule only features 13 games against each division opponent, so the Brewers will see the other NL Central teams a total of 52 times. The difference will be made up by expanded interleague play, with each team facing every team in the opposite league each season as opposed to a rotating group. When that change was announced every NL Central team’s 2023 projected record took a step back.

In 2022, the first year of MLB’s new expanded playoffs, teams from weaker divisions had a bigger advantage than they’ve ever had before. Until 1994 the only path to the MLB postseason was by winning a league or division, so comparisons of overall records between teams from different divisions were a moot point. In 1978 and 1979, for example, the American League East Brewers finished with a better overall record than the AL West winner but didn’t make the postseason because they didn’t win the East. Overall record determined the final teams to reach the postseason with the introduction of the Wild Card in 1994, and that practice was expanded to two teams in each league in 2012 and three teams in 2022. Last season, for the second time in MLB history (2020’s one-off 16-team playoff being the other), as many teams made the postseason as Wild Cards as got there by winning divisions.

Winning a division is still the clearest path to the MLB postseason, of course, and one NL Central team will still play in October even if all of them take steps back in 2023. The Brewers and their rivals’ chances of sending a second team to the playoffs, however, are not as good this year as they were under last season’s format.