How Does Paul Skenes Compare to the Greatest Brewers Opponent Performances of All Time?

× Expand Photo via Pittsburgh Pirates - Facebook Paul Skenes - World Baseball Classic (2026) Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Paul Skenes pitches for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The hot-and-cold 2026 Milwaukee Brewers have already had a 6-1 start, a six game losing streak and four game winning and losing streaks, although that last one was extended by a pitching performance for the ages.

Pirates starter and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes has only pitched in 61 games in his MLB career, but he’s already logged three dominant starts against the Brewers, headlined by seven no-hit innings in his first game against them in 2024. He nearly topped that on Friday night, however, taking a perfect game into the seventh of a game Pittsburgh went on to win 6-0.

Because of the way the game has evolved over time it’s tough to specifically identify a game or pitcher as having had the best performance against the Brewers in franchise history. Four pitchers have thrown complete game no-hitters against the Brewers, but in most of those instances (Alec Mills’ 2020 game for the Cubs aside) complete games were much more common than they are in the modern era. Strikeout totals also vary wildly across the last 50+ years of MLB history: When Royals pitcher Steve Busby became the first ever to no-hit the Brewers in 1974, he struck out just three batters.

In his 1988 Baseball Abstract sabermetric pioneer Bill James introduced the concept of the “Game Score,” a single number that took several aspects of a starting pitcher’s final line into account to provide an overall measure of their performance. By that measure Skenes’ game back in 2024 was the 82nd best by a Brewers opponent and his outing on Friday night, which graded out at 82 points, was only 240th. Trying to drop a game like that onto an all-time list without adjusting for context, however, costs it some of the attention it deserves for being one of the better performances of its era.

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So, instead of comparing pitching performances from times of different expectations and priorities, here are the top Game Scores by opposing pitchers in each decade of franchise history:

1969-1979: Bert Blyleven, 97 on August 27, 1975

We’ll cheat a little here and include the Seattle Pilots’ expansion 1969 season with the ‘70s (and apologize to Mickey Lolich, who struck out 16 Pilots in a game the Tigers went on to lose on 6/9/69). During that time the American League featured 12 starting pitchers who would go on to make the Hall of Fame but the one who had the best game against the Brewers had one of the longest waits to get in. Bert Blyleven should have had a nine-inning complete game shutout on this day, but Brewers starter Bill Travers also did not allow a run, so both starters continued into extras. Blyleven ended up striking out 13 Brewers across eleven shutout innings and picked up a 1-0 victory when Tony Oliva broke the deadlock with an RBI single. This is the third of four times where a single pitcher has held the Brewers scoreless for 12 innings or more.

1980-89: Roger Clemens, 95 on October 4, 1987

It was the final day of the 1987 regular season and Roger Clemens, the reigning American League Cy Young and Most Valuable Player Award winner, needed a win to get to 20 for the second consecutive season. He left no doubt that he would get there, allowing just two baserunners and striking out 12 while pitching a complete game shutout, his seventh of the season. The win did not propel the Red Sox to the postseason: They finished 78-84. It did, however, help ensure that Clemens would win his second of seven Cy Young Awards.

1990-99: Kevin Brown, 94 on August 16, 1998

There aren’t many doubleheaders in San Diego, but this was the first of two games played on a Sunday at then-Qualcomm Stadium, where the Padres had been forced to postpone a scheduled Saturday game because the NFL’s Chargers had stadium priority for their preseason game. Kevin Brown, however, made sure the Brewers didn’t have to stay at the ballpark all that long. He allowed just one hit and two walks across nine shutout innings in the first game, striking out eleven and beating the Brewers 4-0. He also had a two-run single in the game, rounding out the kind of line that these days is only produced by Shohei Ohtani. The Brewers got the last laugh on this day, winning the second game of the doubleheader, but the Padres went on to go 98-64 and represent the NL in the World Series.

2000-2009: Curt Schilling, 100 on April 7, 2002

The late 1990s and early 2000s were one of the highest scoring eras in MLB history, but not when the Diamondbacks were in town. In 2002 Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson combined to post a 2.77 across nearly 520 regular season innings. You can’t log that many innings without getting started early, and Schilling pitched a complete game shutout with 17 strikeouts and just three baserunners allowed in his second start of the season. In the end this game was a prelude of things to come for the Brewers, who went 56-106 in the worst season in franchise history.

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2010-19: Max Scherzer, 100 on June 14, 2015

According to the Game Score Wikipedia page there have only been 16 games in known MLB history where a pitcher achieved a 100 in a nine-inning game but Max Scherzer had two of them in 2015, becoming the first pitcher ever to do it twice in a year. On this day he took a perfect game into the seventh inning and allowed just one single and a walk while pitching a complete game shutout and recording 16 strikeouts. The bottom three spots in the Brewers lineup went 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts. Despite his two 100 Game Score games that season Scherzer only finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting.

2020-present: Kyle Hendricks, 90 on July 24, 2020

There have been 29 games in franchise history where an opposing pitcher posted a Game Score above 90 but none of them have come this decade, as the sport has evolved away from long outings for starting pitchers. On this day Kyle Hendricks didn’t need a long outing to dismantle the Brewers, however, working nine shutout innings while throwing just 103 pitches on Opening Day of the abbreviated 60-game season. Orlando Arcia singlehandedly saved the Brewers from getting no-hit in this game, going 3-for-3 while his teammates combined to go 0-for-27.

In the “non-COVID ball” seasons, the top Game Scores against the Brewers this decade have been: