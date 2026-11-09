Jake Bauers' Contributions Extended Well Beyond 26 Home Runs

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Jake Bauers - Milwaukee Brewers (April 2026) Milwaukee Brewers' first baseman Jake Bauers at bat (April 10, 2026)

Jake Bauers may have turned the month of October into his own Free Agent Showcase, but somehow even his biggest moments on the game’s national stage did not seem to fully capture the value he provided to the 2026 Brewers.

Whether this year’s postseason was fans’ first or 100th time watching the Brewers this season, they likely learned a fair amount about Bauers’ history. They heard that he made his major league debut with the Rays. They knew he struggled to find major league playing time. They heard the story (originally reported by Curt Hogg of the Journal Sentinel) about how he nearly retired, only to return because his wife needed health insurance. They might have heard about his role in the unlikely resurgence of smoking in the Brewers clubhouse. And they almost certainly heard, perhaps countless times, that he led the Brewers in home runs this season with 26.

Most of those facts had been reported and repeated countless times even before Bauers added another note by having two of the most memorable plate appearances of the postseason: A 12-pitch battle that ended in a walk and helped chase Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the game in the third inning of NLCS Game 2, followed by an eleven-pitch at bat that led to a home run off Blake Snell in the seventh inning of Game 3.

In Play

After that fans might have heard that Bauers saw 4.17 pitches per plate appearance during the regular season, second most of any Brewer and almost half a pitch more than the MLB average. They probably did not hear, however, that he did that without sacrificing the ability to do damage early in counts: He put the first pitch in play 62 times this season, batting .426 and slugging .885 when he did so. And that’s where the full story of his value starts to come out.

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By themselves, Bauers’ 26 home runs this season were not extremely valuable. They tied for 35th in the majors, roughly on a line with hitters like Royals catcher Carter Jensen and Twins utilityman Kody Clemens. His 4.17 pitches per plate appearance also were strong but not exceptional, as he was 13th in the majors in that statistic. Putting the two together, however, made Bauers one of the best power/plate discipline combinations in baseball.

This season Bauers came within one plate appearance of doing something only one other Brewer had ever done: Lead his league in on-base percentage. Bauers went 1-for-4 on the season’s final day to finish at .3893 while Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield finished at .3899. One more time on base or one fewer plate appearance for Bauers would have been enough to swing it in his favor. Either way, he got on base about 8% more often than the average MLB hitter, which is worth about 40-50 extra times on base over the course of an average season. The only other Brewer to lead his league in OBP in franchise history was Christian Yelich in 2019. So, Bauers didn’t just lead his team in home runs or take a lot of pitches: He led his team in home runs while also showing some of the sport’s best plate discipline and on-base skills.

Best Possible Time

From an individual perspective Bauers may have had this season at the best possible time, as he’s about to get an enormous raise on the free agent market. Before the 2026 season Bauers had a career .672 on-base plus slugging across parts of six MLB seasons and his free agent market might have been a few teams looking for a part-time player, but little else. He made $2.7 million as a Brewer. Now, Bauers might be the most valuable left-handed hitter on the free agent market. Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs produces the site’s ZiPS projection model, and via email he shared a pair of preliminary 2027 expectations for Bauers:

Bauers’ current 2027 projections show him batting .237 with a .350 on-base and .448 slugging, connecting for 21 home runs and having an overall value of 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.

If Bauers had posted his 2025 numbers again in 2026, his projections for 2027 would be a .226 batting average, .326 on-base, .449 slugging and 15 home runs in about a third less playing time.

Having that performance right before he hits free agency is going to allow Bauers to get pretty instant feedback in the form of a massive raise this winter. The Brewers have already extended a $23.15 million qualifying offer, which would represent a 757% raise from his 2026 salary and also means the Brewers would get draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere (barring a change to that system in the new CBA). All three participants in MLB Trade Rumors’ free agent rankings predicted he’ll accept it, while both Ben Clemens of FanGraphs and that site’s crowdsourced model think he’ll get a multi-year deal worth more.

The Brewers’ ability to get massive production from players they acquired inexpensively is a big part of the reason they were so successful in 2026. Getting one of the sport’s best left-handed hitters for less money than they paid Luis Rengifo provided a tremendous amount of surplus value and left them in position to be able to compete despite an extremely low payroll. It’s also worth noting that attempting to fill first base inexpensively has been the Brewers’ strategy more or less straight through since Prince Fielder left as a free agent following the 2011 season. Over the span of 14 seasons from 2012-25 the Brewers had eleven different primary first basemen and their average value (according to Baseball Reference) was 0.8 WAR. Before Bauers’ 2026 season the last Brewers first baseman valued above a win above replacement was Eric Thames in 2019.

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Jake Bauers is much more than just a guy who hit 26 home runs in 2026 and, whether it’s with the Brewers or someone else, he’s about to get paid like it.