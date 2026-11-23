× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (2012). Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy at Miller Park (2012).

The 2027 MLB Hall of Fame ballot is out and the list includes a few prominent names in Brewers franchise history, but perhaps not as many as it could have.

This year the ballot features 27 players, 13 of which return after getting at least 5% of the vote last season. That list does not include Ryan Braun, who received just 3.5% of the vote in his first year of eligibility last winter and fell off the ballot. The other 14 candidates are players who last appeared in the majors in 2021 and received a nomination to be considered for induction. As we noted in 2023, the Hall’s screening committee is putting fewer players up for consideration than they used to, and one former Brewer stands out among the snubs.

Jonathan Lucroy’s 12-year MLB career, including seven seasons in Milwaukee, likely was not enough to earn him significant Hall of Fame support. After the 2026 season he was 98th in MLB history in games played as a catcher (although his 1098 were five more than Buster Posey’s 1093), and 67th in hits while catching. Lucroy was, however, at the center of a debate that shifted the way fans and front offices alike think about the value of the catching position.

Lucroy was one of the first players quantified as excellent in the field of “pitch framing,” a catcher’s ability to receive pitches in such a way that resulted in more called strikes for his pitcher. During his peak seasons in the mid-2010’s and especially in his most valuable season in 2014 Lucroy was credited with adding multiple wins to his value by being one of baseball’s best receivers. Baseball Prospectus, which includes catcher defense in their value metrics more thoroughly than many other sources, estimates that Lucroy’s 2011 season was worth 42 runs on defense alone, the second best of any season in the history of their data. He also has the sixth (33.6 runs in 2013) and 45th (22.1 in 2012) seasons.

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Given the relative newness of catcher defensive metrics and the varying nature of their inclusion in value metrics, Lucroy’s status among the best catchers of his era depends greatly upon who you ask. Baseball Reference has Lucroy’s value at 17.5 WAR, a reasonable exclusion from the Hall ballot at 74th among players who caught at least 1000 games. Baseball Prospectus, however, has him at 30.2. That’s not a lock for induction by any means, but it’s much closer to being worthy of consideration.

Other former Brewers on the list of those eligible but left off include: