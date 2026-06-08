Misiorowski Proves To Be Worth the Wait

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Jacob Misiorowski - Milwaukee Brewers (2026) Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (April 2026)

Jacob Misiorowski is a lot of things for the 2026 Brewers. He’s arguably the most valuable player on the team with the third best record in the majors. He’s baseball’s hardest throwing starting pitcher, a budding superstar whose outings are appointment viewing even for non-Brewers fans and a relatable star seemingly more likely to be spotted in a card shop than on the red carpet. There’s also a chance, however, that “The Miz” is the greatest player development success story in Brewers franchise history.

The Brewers have drafted and developed many of the biggest stars in franchise history, of course: Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Ryan Braun were all high draft picks who transitioned from amateur to star with the organization. They all arrived in the organization, however, nearly immediately ready. Yount was 18 years old and had played just 64 games in A-ball before making the Brewers in 1974. Molitor went to college at Minnesota and made his MLB debut at 21, also after just 64 games in A-ball. Braun’s Rookie of the Year campaign in 2007 came after playing at five minor league levels in less than two calendar years.

By comparison, Misiorowski entered pro ball with much more work to do. When the Brewers selected him with the 63rd overall pick in the 2022 draft he had played in just 15 games at the junior college level, dominating hitters for Neosho, Missouri’s Crowder College but also walking over five batters per nine innings. He pitched 76 innings for Crowder before the draft and the Brewers all but shut him down after signing: He started two games for low-A Carolina and only retired five batters across two outings. He walked or hit eight of the 14 batters he faced.

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Tremendous Potential

Still dazzled by his potential, both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline ranked Misiorowski as the Brewers’ #7 prospect before the 2023 season, but the organization remained extremely careful with him. He started just 20 games in his first full professional season and was limited to 71 ⅓ innings, less than three per appearance. The tremendous potential was still there but so were the command issues: He walked 5.3 batters per nine innings, including almost seven per nine during his season-ending run with AA Biloxi. He built up slightly in his second full season in 2024, logging 97 ⅓ innings in AA and AAA, but his walk rate got even worse, rising to 5.5 per nine innings. His final 12 appearances for Nashville were in relief, prompting speculation that the Brewers might use him out of the bullpen during their stretch run but also seeming to confirm scouts’ long suspicion that he wouldn’t stick as a starter.

In the 18 months since, however, it’s hard to imagine much going better for Misiorowski. He started the 2025 season on a hot streak in Nashville, earned a promotion to the majors and was an All Star just a handful of games into his rookie season. He made 28 appearances (26 starts) between the two levels, posted another career-high inning total with 129 ⅓ and he managed to lower his walk rate to 4.2 per nine at the MLB level, nearly better than he’d been at any level of the minors.

And, of course, in 2026 he’s arguably the best pitcher in baseball. After a strong outing at Coors Field over the weekend, he has a 1.50 ERA in 13 starts this season with 116 strikeouts and just 22 walks (2.5 per nine innings). He’s on pace to log 200 innings this season, something only one other Brewer (Corbin Burnes) has done since 2012. He’s on pace to shatter Ben Sheets’ single season franchise record for strikeouts (Sheets had 264 in 2004, Misiorowski is on pace for 298) and has a chance to become the first major leaguer with a 300 strikeout season this decade. The fact that he went from logging less than three innings per outing and struggling to find the strike zone in the low levels of the minors three years ago to routinely dominating MLB hitters is nothing short of remarkable. The Brewers deserve a lot of credit for resisting the urge to turn Misiorowski into a reliever or trade him away before he reached this point.

To put it mildly, not every high drafted young pitcher turns out this way. Ten high school or junior college pitchers were drafted ahead of Misiorowski in 2022: Seven have yet to reach the majors and none of the others have established themselves as regulars. High school and JUCO pitchers are historically the most likely prospects to come up short of the majors, and the Brewers have experienced that for themselves with one-time top picks J.M. Gold, Mike Jones, Mark Rogers and Kodi Medeiros. Jacob Misiorowski, however, is a strong reminder of the value a young pitcher can generate when it works out.