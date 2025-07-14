Misiorowski Shatters Record for Fastest Brewers Debut to All Star Selection

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Jacob Misiorowski - Milwaukee Brewers Jacob Misiorowski celebrates a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 8, 2025 at American Family Field

For most of the last two seasons Jackson Chourio has been rewriting the “Youngest to ____” section in the Brewers’ record books, but this week he’ll have to lend the spotlight to another of the team’s young stars.

Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski made headlines and raised eyebrows on Friday when he was named as a late addition to the National League All Star team. Misiorowski, who is 23, isn’t the youngest Brewer ever to be an All Star (that honor belongs to 22-year-old 1974 All Star catcher Darrell Porter) and he won’t be the youngest to play in the game (Lary Sorensen was also 22 when he threw three innings in the 1978 game) but he is the fastest to get there: He’s pitched in just five MLB games, the shortest tenure ever for an All Star in either league.

The circumstances around Misiorowski’s selection have been widely criticized by people who might not understand the full context of the decision: USA Today reported that “about a dozen” pitchers were offered the spot and turned it down before Misiorowski accepted. Pitchers who were starting for their teams on Sunday and won’t be able to participate in the game (like Freddy Peralta, for example) were eligible to be initial selections but only pitchers who could actually pitch in the game were eligible to be selected as alternates. Misiorowski last pitched on Tuesday and will be available. Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies, one of the most frequently-cited snubs, pitched on Sunday and would not have been.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

At any rate, Misiorowski will have been a big leaguer for just 34 days when he’s introduced with the NL All Stars on Tuesday and will easily jump to the top of this list of the Brewers who made the fastest transition from MLB debut to first selection:

Ben Sheets: 97 days

Sheets was only the #10 overall pick in the 1999 MLB Draft but quickly became one of the most hyped and fastest rising prospects in Brewers’ franchise history. He became something of a celebrity even before making his MLB debut after winning a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics and had pitched in just a few dozen minor league games when he cracked the Opening Day roster on the 2001 team and started the season’s fourth game. He was the lone selection off a Brewers team that went 68-94, and he had a 3.59 ERA across over 100 innings before the break.

Sheets recorded the National League’s final out in a 4-1 loss in that season’s All Star Game, his first of four trips to the Midsummer Classic. This was the first of his ten MLB seasons, including eight with the Brewers, and he still ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in most pitching statistics.

Jean Segura, 358 days

One of three players coming back to Milwaukee in the 2012 trade that sent Zack Greinke to the Angels, Segura had actually made his MLB debut and played in just one game for his former team before being shipped to the Brewers organization. He returned to the majors with the Brewers after just eight games in the minors and quickly established himself as a potential budding star at shortstop: He started hot in 2013 and was hitting .325 with a .363 on-base and .487 slugging at the All Star break. In that game he entered as a defensive replacement and started two double plays.

Segura went on to collect over 1500 hits in the majors (he’s one of just 122 players to do that this century), but 2013 still stands as one of his most valuable seasons. He hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2023 but did play winter ball in the Dominican Republic last offseason.

Lary Sorensen, 400 days

The youngest Brewer ever to appear in an All Star Game was, perhaps unsurprisingly, also one of the fastest ever to get there. The Brewers drafted Sorensen out of the University of Michigan in 1976, promoted him to the majors after just 32 minor league appearances in 1977 and sent him as one of three Brewers selections to the ASG in 1978, the first time the franchise had ever had that many. Sorensen, who was 22 years old, had already thrown 11 complete games and logged 155 innings with a 3.19 ERA at the break.

Sadly, Sorensen is one of his generation’s many examples of why baseball has since changed the way it handles young pitchers. He threw 280 innings as a 22-year-old in 1978 and logged nearly 1000 innings by the end of his age 25 season, but the best years of career were over at that point. From age 26 through his final MLB game at age 32 Sorensen had a 4.80 ERA and made 30 starts in a season just two times.

Others who just missed the top three:

Josh Hader debuted in June of 2017 and pitched in his first All Star Game in 2018, 403 days later.

Ryan Braun had 417 days between his MLB debut in 2007 and his first All Star game in 2008.

Dan Plesac is the only other Brewer to make his first All Star game less than two years after his MLB debut. He appeared in his first game as a Brewer in April of 1986 and, 460 days later, made his first of three consecutive ASGs in 1987.