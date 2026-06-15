Misiorowski's Gem in Elite Company in Franchise History

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Jacob Misiorowski - Milwaukee Brewers Jacob Misiorowski celebrates a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 8, 2025 at American Family Field

One of Major League Baseball’s big storylines entering this past weekend was a matchup of two of the first half of the season’s top pitching performers as Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez, the reigning National League Pitcher of the Month and owner of a scoreless streak that stretched beyond 50 innings this season, came to Milwaukee and was scheduled to pitch in the same series as Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski.

If this had been a heavyweight fight, however, the referee might have stopped it in the early rounds. The Brewers were able to break through against Sanchez in a way few teams have this season, tagging him for four runs and a pair of home runs across 5 2/3 innings in his outing on Sunday. Misiorowski, meanwhile, turned in a historic performance with a complete game, one-hit shutout where he recorded 15 strikeouts while throwing just 95 pitches. There’s no question that Misiorowski had the best outing of any pitcher in this series, and he might have had the best outing of any pitcher in Brewers history. Here are some of the other candidates for that honor:

Corbin Burnes’ eight no-hit innings, 9/11/2021

Misiorowski did allow one hit on Friday, which is one more than Corbin Burnes allowed in this game. Burnes took the mound in Cleveland and allowed no hits and just one baserunner across eight scoreless innings, striking out 14 and allowing just one walk in a game Josh Hader eventually closed out for a 3-0 win and the second no-hitter in Brewers franchise history.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

This, however, wasn’t the only time Burnes flirted with immortality and there might have been another instance where he deserved it even more: On September 10, 2023 he logged eight hitless innings against the Yankees and Devin Williams followed him to the mound and completed what would have been a no-hitter, except Gerrit Cole and company had also shut the Brewers out and sent the game to extras. Abner Uribe kept the Yankees hitless through the tenth (the first and only time the Brewers have ever done that), but New York eventually broke the seal in the eleventh and won the game 4-3 in the 13th.

Yovani Gallardo does it all, 4/29/2009

Barring a two-way player or a sudden reversal in MLB rules, no Brewer will ever manage the feat that Yovani Gallardo accomplished in this game again: He pitched eight scoreless innings in a game against the Pirates and, batting for himself in a scoreless game in the seventh inning, hit the solo home run that turned out to be the only tally in a 1-0 victory. Gallardo allowed just two singles and a walk in the game, and he had as many total bases as a batter (four) as the entire Pirates team had against him.

Ben Sheets’ 18 Ks, 5/16/2004

A little more than two decades ago the average MLB team struck out 6.6 times per nine innings, almost two less than the 8.5 per nine they’re averaging in 2026. Set against that backdrop it’s all the more impressive that Ben Sheets shattered a 25-year-old franchise record (14) by striking out 18 Braves in a 4-1 win. A solo home run was one of just four baserunners to reach against Sheets, who struck out the side in the eighth and ninth to close out the game.

Teddy Higuera takes it to 10 8/26/1987

Teddy Higuera was appointment viewing during the prime of his career but on a Wednesday at County Stadium he faced an opponent who was up to the challenge: Higuera allowed just five baserunners across nine scoreless innings but so did Cleveland starter John Farrell, so the game proceeded to the tenth inning. Undaunted, Higuera returned to the mound and pitched a 1-2-3 top of the tenth and the Brewers made him a winner in the bottom half, walking off with a 1-0 victory. This was part of a stretch where Higuera logged 80 innings in a span of nine starts, nearly averaging nine per game.

Juan Nieves claims the throne, 4/15/1987

Of course, one game stands alone in Brewers lore with good reason: Juan Nieves nearly singlehandedly extended the Brewers’ season-opening winning streak to nine games with a complete game no hitter, the only one to date in franchise history. Nieves, who was only 22 years old at the time, worked around five walks and threw 128 pitches in the game before Robin Yount made an iconic diving catch in right center to record the game’s final out and clinch Nieves’ place in history.

Jim Colborn’s 13 shutout innings, 9/27/1974

Leading the American League East by a single game in the final week of the 1974 season, the Orioles needed a win that Jim Colborn simply would not let them have. Future Hall of Famer Jim Palmer kept the Brewers off the board for 12 innings but Colborn did him one better, working around 14 baserunners while throwing 13 scoreless frames. If a pitcher who finishes a game while facing 27 batters “faced the minimum,” then Colborn could be said to have “faced the maximum:” 54 Orioles batters came to the plate against him in this game, the most batters faced in a scoreless outing in seven years. No major leaguer has matched that feat since and it’s unlikely anyone ever will.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Honorable mentions: