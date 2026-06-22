Patrick Shines in Oft-Overlooked Role

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Chad Patrick - Milwaukee Brewers (2026) Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Chad Patrick at the mound against the Cleveland Guardians (June 17, 2026)

The Brewers put Sunday’s game to bed early, scoring eight runs in the second inning of an eventual 9-2 win over the Braves but one of the day’s most valuable contributions came much later. Chad Patrick came into the game in the seventh inning as the Brewers’ second pitcher of the day and recorded the final nine outs to close out the victory.

There are two ways to earn a save in an MLB game, and the first is significantly more common: Over 95% of all saves recorded this season have come from a pitcher who entered late in a close game and recorded the final outs. Pitchers can also earn a save, however, by pitching the final three innings in a win regardless of score. This was Patrick’s second time earning a save that way this season and he’s one of just two pitchers in the majors this season to do it more than once. This was also Patrick’s seventh relief outing of three or more innings this year, which puts him among the league leaders in that category as well. In his absence the Brewers likely would have needed two or three relievers to fill the innings in those games.

These outings are more valuable than they may appear on the surface for a pair of reasons. First, games like this effectively serve as an off day for the rest of the Brewers bullpen. Sunday was the sixth of nine games in nine days for the Brewers, who only have one scheduled idle day from June 16 until the All Star break in mid-July. Top relievers Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby had all pitched the day before and Ashby in particular remains heavily utilized on the season, ranking among the MLB leaders with 43 innings pitched in relief. Even without an off day heading into this week’s series with the Reds, all of the Brewers’ top relievers should be fresh and available.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Day of Rest

Furthermore, there was never much doubt that the Brewers’ top arms would be able to take the day off. It’s not unusual for a team to try to finish the game with a long reliever when they have a big lead in the late innings, but it doesn’t always work out that way. A closer’s off day can quickly evaporate if that long reliever gets into trouble and the game gets close again, but that was not the case on Sunday as Patrick was reliably able to throw strikes and even when he allowed a home run in the ninth he was still in control with a five run lead and the bases empty. Patrick has walked just six batters across his last 28 2/3 innings, about half as many as the MLB average. One of those walks was intentional.

Given his performance it’s tempting to label Patrick as “underappreciated,” although the metrics have not all failed to notice his contributions. Baseball Reference’s version of Wins Above Replacement has Patrick as the Brewers’ third most valuable pitcher, trailing only potential All Stars Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison. By that same measure his performance for the Brewers this season has carried a similar value to William Contreras.

The fact that the Brewers are able to use a pitcher as effective as Patrick in this role is a testament to their depth of talent on the pitching side. As of Monday morning, FanGraphs’ playoff odds gave 24 teams a 10% chance or better of reaching the postseason and Patrick would be a clear candidate to replace at least one member of the starting rotation on about half of them. It’s possible he could replace any of four starting pitchers on the Padres or White Sox, who are both winning teams.

At some point the Brewers may still need to move Patrick back into the rotation this season (and he’s already started six games), but for now the ability to use a better-than-average performer in his current role has been a rare luxury for the organization. He might not show up on lists of All Star candidates or most recognizable stars on the team, but Chad Patrick has played a significant role in their success.