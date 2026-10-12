Rest Versus Rust and NLCS Bullpens

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Jacob Misiorowski - Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (September 2026).

It seems like the “rest versus rust” problem may have been solved in this year’s MLB playoffs, but it’s possible there’s another element to it that hasn’t emerged yet.

When Major League Baseball introduced its current 12-team postseason format in 2022 they introduced the longest break between postseason games that teams had ever experienced. The top two seeds in each league skipped an entire best-of-three series, complete with a travel day before and after. The teams in that Wild Card round were playing with their season on the line, but the survivors got to face a division winner that hadn’t played in at least five days and might not have had a game that mattered in the standings for weeks. The concerns were reinforced by early results: Both top seeds in the National League in 2022 were eliminated in the NLDS and the 2023 World Series featured a Wild Card team from each league.

If there was a “rust” problem plaguing the top seeds in the early years of this format, however, then teams may have made an adjustment for it this season: All four of the teams coming off byes won their respective Division Series in 2026 with the Rays sweeping the Yankees, the Brewers and Dodgers each winning in four games and the Guardians beating the White Sox in five.

Off-Month?

Now, however, those top seeds face a related but different problem: Especially for the teams that wrapped up their series early, they simply haven’t played very much baseball this month. Consider the Brewers, for example. They wrapped up their regular season on Sunday, September 27, and only played four times over the 14 days that followed before their NLCS opener against the Dodgers on Sunday. During that time they also played four relatively similar close games: No team led by more than two runs at any point during the series, so teams relied heavily on high leverage arms. Aaron Ashby pitched three times in the series and logged 5⅔ innings. Abner Uribe pitched in all four games in the series. Trevor Megill appeared in three games. Six pitchers (Logan Henderson, Jacob Misiorowski, Robert Gasser and the three mentioned relievers) combined to pitch 25⅔ of the 35 innings.

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On the other end of the spectrum, however, because the four games followed similar patterns several pitchers that the Brewers carried through the DS round and put on the NLCS roster hadn’t been used much, if at all:

Shane Drohan and Chad Patrick hadn’t pitched in two weeks when the Brewers took the field for Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, making their last relief appearances on the final day of the regular season.

Kyle Harrison’s dry spell was even longer, going back 15 days to the final Saturday of the regular season.

Robert Gasser pitched on eleven days’ rest in Game 4 of the NLDS, his only game since September 25.

Dustin May hasn’t logged more than three innings in an appearance in over a month and had only pitched once since September 26.

JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela both had only been on the mound for two games over a span of 16 days dating back to the last Saturday of the regular season.

What to Expect?

Certainly, the Brewers are pleased with an NLDS result that didn’t require them to use their long relievers and lowest leverage options, but that does raise the question of what they can reasonably expect from these pitchers if they need them in the NLCS. Longtime Brewers fans may remember that similar situations have snuck up on the team before: In 2011 late in the NLCS the Brewers had limited options in their rotation due to injuries and ineffectiveness but still hesitated to use fourth starter Chris Narveson with the season on the line late in the series, as he hadn’t started a game in nearly three weeks. The result was a 12-6 Game 6 loss to the Cardinals, who clinched a series win. It’s nearly impossible to win a long series in the modern era with just six or seven pitchers working meaningful innings.

The Brewers, of course, aren’t the only team dealing with this. The Rays have only played three games this postseason and had four pitchers who only pitched once and four others that didn’t pitch at all in the ALDS. The Dodgers added a pitcher (Justin Wrobleski) to their roster that hadn’t pitched since September 27 and entered the NLCS with six others who had only pitched once during that span.

The NLCS could play out in any of a variety of ways this week, and both teams are prepared for many of them. If pitching depth becomes a factor, however, the series may be decided in part by both teams’ ability to keep pitchers ready when they’ve gone a long time without getting into a game.