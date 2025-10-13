The 2025 Brewers and the Most Unlikely Postseason Winners in Recent History

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Milwaukee Brewers Wine - Oct. 11, 2025 The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate their win against the Chicago Cubs and advancement to the NCLS on Oct. 11, 2025

“No one believed in us!” is a common thing for teams to say following their greatest moments, but for the 2025 Milwaukee Brewers it might be true. They entered the season under criticism for their small payroll and having traded away a star player in each of the previous two offseasons. Then they opened 0-4, were still 13-15 in late April and 25-28 and in fourth place in late May. Following their 53rd game of the season FanGraphs’ projections gave them a 10% chance to make the postseason at all, a 4.6% chance to reach the Division Series round and a 1.7% chance to win that series. And yet, here they are.

By nearly any measure the Brewers have to be considered one of the most unlikely teams ever to reach MLB’s final four. Here’s one example: FanGraphs’ postseason odds cover the last 12 MLB seasons and over that span the Brewers are only the third team ever to reach a League Championship Series after having their odds of doing so dip under 2% at any point during the year. Before the Brewers became the #2 team on this list on Saturday night, here were the five least likely LCS participants:

2024 Mets: 1.4% to win a DS series on June 2

Despite entering the season with MLB’s highest payroll, one of the highest expectation teams in Mets franchise history got off to a disastrous start. They lost each of their first five games (including a season-opening home sweep by the Brewers) and they shared a division with the National League’s hottest team, the Phillies. On June 2 they were 24-35, in fourth place and 16 ½ games back in the NL East and they had the 13th best record among 15 National League teams.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

They got better from that point, of course, but until the final week of the season it still looked like it would all be too little too late. They went 63-34 from early June into September to get themselves back into the playoff chase but lost three of their last four to finish the season in a virtual tie for the final Wild Card spot and force a makeup game doubleheader in Atlanta on the Monday after the season’s final day. They eventually won the first game that day to get into the postseason, beat the Brewers in the Wild Card Series and the Phillies in the Division Series before falling to the Dodgers in the NLCS.

2014 Orioles: 1.8% to win a DS series on April 5

The Orioles have had some bleak seasons in recent memory but one of their best ones also came in a year where they weren’t supposed to be very good. Their 2013 team had won 85 games but missed the playoffs, and entering the 2014 season projection models didn’t even like their odds of repeating at that level. In an American League East where four teams were projected for 82 or more wins, the Orioles were the odd man out at 78.1. Then they went 1-4 in the first five games of the season and dampened even those numbers.

It didn’t take that team long, however, to establish themselves as surprise contenders. They went from 1-4 on April 5 to sole possession of first place in the AL East on May 2 and spent 114 days atop the standings on their way to their first division title since 1997. They went on to sweep the Tigers in the Division Series before losing to the Royals in the ALCS.

2023 Diamondbacks: 2.1% to win a DS series on April 6

A more recent surprising team tells a very similar story to the Orioles group mentioned above: The 2023 Diamondbacks were projected to be slightly below average in a very good NL West, where FanGraphs had the Padres as the second-best team in baseball and the Dodgers at their heels. As luck would have it, that Diamondbacks team started the season with 10 consecutive games against those projected juggernauts and went 3-4 in the first seven of them, bottoming out their playoff odds.

A pair of breakout stars helped Arizona right the ship, however, as 22-year-old Corbin Carroll and 23-year-old Gabriel Moreno both emerged as two of the game’s best players in their first full MLB season. The Diamondbacks still only won 84 games and needed some help to get into the postseason, but once they got there, they swept the Brewers and Dodgers in back-to-back series before beating the Phillies in seven games to advance to the World Series.

2018 Brewers: 2.6% to win a DS series on April 16

It’s easy to forget that one of the best Brewers teams of all time also entered the season with underwhelming national expectations. Despite adding Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Jhoulys Chacin over the winter the most optimistic projections had them as roughly a .500 team and the third best team in the NL Central behind the Cubs and Cardinals. They opened the season with a road sweep in San Diego but were still just 8-9 and in fourth place by mid-April. The projection models didn’t know, of course, that it would be their last day with a losing record.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Fueled in large part by MVP-caliber seasons from Yelich and Cain the Brewers went 88-58 the rest of the way, went 19-7 in September to track down the Cubs in the standings and tied a franchise record with their 96th win in a tiebreaker game to clinch a division title. They carried that momentum into an NLDS sweep of the Rockies before losing to the Dodgers in seven games in the NLCS.

2021 Braves: 2.8% to win a DS series on July 12

The last (and most successful) team on our list is another midseason swoon survivor: 2021 was the fourth of six consecutive years at the top of the NL East for the Braves but it didn’t look like it was going to be that way in early July, as they went into the All Star break in third place and a game below .500 at 44-45.

What followed, however, was one of the largest division race turnarounds in modern history. The Braves were 6 games back of the Mets with 59 to play on July 28 and ended up beating them on the season’s final day to finish 6 ½ games up. Third baseman Austin Riley was a breakout star down the stretch, hitting .329 with a .364 on-base, 570 slugging and 14 home runs in those 59 games. He went on to homer again in the DS round as the Braves beat the Brewers, then they took down the Dodgers and Astros to win a World Series.