The Brewers' Biggest Comebacks in a Dramatic Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Brewers celebrate sweep - July 19, 2026 The Milwaukee Brewers' dugout celebrates a three game sweep against the Miami Marlins (July 19, 2026).

The Milwaukee Brewers returned from the All Star break with a memorable weekend, sweeping a three-game series against the playoff contending Marlins and doing so in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to win all three games. Two of the three wins even came in walkoff fashion, including William Contreras’ ninth inning game-ending home run on Sunday.

Rallying from early deficits has become a big part of this Brewers team’s identity: They’ve won 62 games this season and they trailed at least once in 29 of them. Only the Diamondbacks (30 comeback wins out of 51 total) have more. The Crew is on pace for 47 such wins this season, which would be the second-most in franchise history (1987’s “Team Streak” had 53 come-from-behind wins).

Of course, some rallies are more memorable or dramatic than others. The “Win Probability” statistic is one way to measure that: It estimates each team’s chances of winning after each in-game event, providing an opportunity to quantify the likelihood of a comeback win. On Sunday, for example, the Brewers’ chances of winning bottomed out at 17% when Christian Yelich grounded out to end the bottom of the eighth inning. It was a significant comeback, to be sure, but it doesn’t rank among the Brewers’ biggest this season:

March 29 vs White Sox: 3% chance to win

In hindsight the Brewers may have set the tone for the entire 2026 season with their schedule-opening home sweep of the White Sox, which included a pair of comeback wins. The most surprising win of the weekend was the last one, however, as Chicago took a 4-0 lead four batters into the game and led 7-2 in the third inning.

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The Brewers were still trailing 7-3 in the bottom of the eighth when everything finally came together. They strung together four singles and a walk to get back within a run and set the stage for Christian Yelich to come off the bench and hit a three-run homer for the ages, giving the Crew a 9-7 lead that would eventually be the game’s final score.

June 8 @ Athletics: 4% chance to win

The six games the Athletics hosted in Las Vegas this season may deserve some kind of footnote in history. Teams scored an average of 8.5 runs per game in those contests as compared to the league average of 4.5. This was the first of those games and it set the tone for a wild week: After six innings the A’s led 9-5 and the two teams had already combined to hit five home runs. A strikeout, however, seemed to be the game’s decisive blow: Athletics reliever Luis Medina took down William Contreras on three pitches in the seventh inning and the Brewers’ chances of winning were just 4%.

The game, however, was far from over. The Brewers scored five of the night’s next six runs to tie the game at 10 and force extra innings, where both teams scored four in the tenth to extend it. Eventually, however, a strikeout finished the story. The Brewers scratched out a single run in the top of the 12th and Chad Patrick worked around an intentional walk with a pair of Ks in the bottom half to close out a 15-14 victory.

June 5 @ Rockies: 6% chance to win

That dramatic win in Las Vegas narrowly edged out another massive comeback from just days earlier. The Rockies scored single runs in each of the first three innings and took a 3-1 lead into the ninth, peaking at a 94% chance to win after the leadoff batter walked against Craig Yoho in the bottom of the eighth.

Coors Field in Denver is not the “anything can happen” place it used to be, but it still had some of its old magic on this night. The Brewers strung together four hits and scored four runs in the top of the ninth to take a 5-3 lead but couldn’t close the door, allowing a pair of runs in the bottom half to force extra innings. They responded with four more in the top of the tenth and this time they were able to hold on, picking up a 9-7 victory.

Honorable mentions:

The fourth of four times the Brewers have recovered from being below 10% to win was in St. Louis on July 6, where they trailed 3-0 after six innings but rallied for four in the seventh and held on for a 4-3 victory.

They also recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning on June 29, scoring in the bottom of the sixth, seventh and eighth to beat the Reds 5-3.

It wasn’t the most dramatic, but easily the Brewers’ most emphatic comeback win came on June 1 against the Giants. San Francisco scored the first two runs in that game but the Brewers scored the next 16 on their way to a blowout victory.

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All Win Probability numbers used here are courtesy of Baseball Reference.