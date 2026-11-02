Where Do These Brewers Stand Against The Greatest MLB Teams of All Time?

Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Jacob Misiorowski

The Milwaukee Brewers won’t have much time to rest on the laurels of last week’s World Series win: The MLB offseason clock is already ticking, hastened by a likely lockout and transaction freeze when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires on December 2.

While fans wait for the first round of offseason moves, however, it’s worth taking a moment to try to put what just happened in context. For Brewers fans, of course, this is a singular event in franchise history. It had been 44 years since they had even approached the doorstep of the threshold they just crossed for the first time, and the vast majority of fans were not alive to see the Milwaukee Braves bring a trophy to the city the last time in 1957. The singular nature of this October’s events shows in all kinds of places, like the Brewers setting records for World Series merchandise sales and attracting an estimated 750,000 people into the city for Friday’s parade, which might have been the largest single-day event in Wisconsin history.

Taking a wider view, however, leads to a new question: Where does this Brewers team rank among the most successful of all time?

World Series History

To start from a basic point: There have been 132 iterations of the modern World Series since 1903 (not including several postseason series played under the same name in the 1800’s), so by winning one of those the 2026 Brewers already have a leg up on about 95% of the roughly 2700 AL/NL teams who have chased a championship since then.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

While winning the World Series might have been the Brewers’ biggest accomplishment, however, it certainly wasn’t the only one. They also became just the 59th team in AL/NL history to win 103 games in the regular season (There were also 48 AL/NL teams over that same span who won at least 63.6% of games but did not play a 162-game schedule and came up short of 103). Fifty-nine teams is about two percent of all AL/NL teams since 1903, meaning it happens about two times every three years in a 30-team league. It has now happened 18 times this century, headlined by the 2001 Mariners with 116 wins.

That Mariners team, however, famously did not parlay those 116 wins into a World Series win or even a World Series appearance. The Brewers are just the 41st team since 1903 to win 103 regular season games and a pennant (1.5% of all teams), a feat most recently accomplished by the 2022 Astros. That Astros team also won the World Series, something just 22 AL/NL teams have done after winning at least 103 regular season games (0.8% of all teams). To put that percentage into a different context, about one in every 123 teams has a season where they win at least 103 regular season games and a World Series. The Brewers got there in less than half that many tries (57 seasons).

Multiple Awards

But this Brewers team’s accomplishments will almost certainly extend beyond that. In addition to their 103 regular season wins and a World Championship, they’re almost certain to take home more hardware later this month when the BBWAA crowns its NL Cy Young Award winner. Jacob Misiorowski is a near lock to win that prize after a season where he won the NL ERA title (1.80) and led the league in strikeouts (252, 13.0 per nine innings). The Cy Young Award has only been handed out since 1956 and so that shrinks our pool of teams a bit, but if Misiorowski does win the award the Brewers will be just the fifth team ever to have 103 wins, a World Series and a Cy Young Award winner (about 0.3% of MLB teams since 1956, or about one in 371 teams):

2026 Brewers (Jacob Misiorowski)

2022 Astros (Justin Verlander)

1984 Tigers (Willie Hernandez)

1968 Tigers (Denny McLain)

1961 Yankees (Whitey Ford)

So, to put this Brewers team’s accomplishments into a wider perspective: If it seems like this is a near-unique occurrence in MLB history, it’s because it is. By the end of the month the Brewers will likely have a combination of accolades that only five teams in the last 70 years and two in the last 42 can claim.