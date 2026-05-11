Who's Next on the Brewers' Wall of Honor?

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Brewers - Facebook Brice Turang home run - Milwaukee Brewers (2026) Teammates dump Gatorade over Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang to celebrate their win over the New York Yankees at American Family Field on May 10, 2026

An exclusive club outside American Family Field grew by two over the weekend, and if it keeps growing at its current pace the Brewers may need to expand its footprint.

Following their recent elections to the Baseball Hall of Fame former Brewers CC Sabathia and Dave Parker (posthumously) had their plaques added to the Wall of Honor on Friday night. Sabathia and Parker combined to play less than two full seasons in memorable but brief runs in Milwaukee but became eligible with their respective selections to Cooperstown.

Their plaques were the 73rd and 74th additions to the wall, although seven other players have space reserved alongside them: relievers Jeremy Jeffress, Josh Hader and Devin Williams, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, shortstop Willy Adames and outfielder Christian Yelich all met one or more of the criteria in previous seasons and will be added at some point. Additionally, on April 11 of this season William Contreras also notched his 2000th plate appearance as a Brewer, ensuring his future induction as well.

All told 81 spaces on the wall have been claimed, but the group might not remain at that number for very long. Here are the most likely next qualifiers:

Brice Turang

Turang is still only 26 years old but is in his fourth MLB season and after Sunday’s walkoff home run he’s collected 1888 plate appearances as a Brewer, 112 shy of the 2000 needed to qualify. By batting high in the lineup Turang records about 4.6 plate appearances per game, putting him on pace to get there sometime in June.

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There’s also an outside chance, however, that Turang will qualify a second way this season. He’s currently among the National League’s leaders in Wins Above Replacement, and he would also qualify for the Wall by winning an MVP Award.

Sal Frelick

Like Turang, Frelick is only 26 but is playing his fourth MLB season and as such he’s already racked up nearly 1500 MLB plate appearances as a Brewer. Assuming health and consistent playing time he’s on pace to reach 2000 sometime early next season. Around that same time, he could also become just the 18th player in franchise history to log 500 games in the outfield.

Jackson Chourio

Speaking of players who debuted young, Jackson Chourio is still only 22 and is the fourth youngest player to appear in a National League game this season but he’s in his third MLB campaign and has already racked up 1181 plate appearances. He missed the first 33 games of this season but could still conceivably get to 500 trips to the plate in 2026 and leave himself on pace to reach 2000 in the second half of next year. If he gets there he’d join Robin Yount, Sixto Lezcano, Prince Fielder and Darrell Porter as the only Brewers to qualify for the Wall before the end of their age 24 seasons.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff’s inclusion on this list instead of the “already qualified” list demonstrates how much more difficult it is for a pitcher to reach the Wall: 41 players have reached at least 2000 plate appearances as a Brewer but just 12 have thrown 1000 innings and only two of those, Ben Sheets and Yovani Gallardo, have done it this century. Freddy Peralta came up just short, logging 931 before his trade to the Mets.

Woodruff is currently 20th in franchise history at 775, putting him on pace to reach 1000 with about 40 more starts as a Brewer. He is currently on the injured list and hasn’t pitched yet in May, but 15 more starts this season and 25 in 2027 or some other combination of the two would be enough to get him there.

Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe

It’s tough to project longevity for late inning relievers, and that’s demonstrated by the fact that only four Brewers this century (Jeffress, Hader, Francisco Rodriguez and John Axford) have reached the 250 games threshold for induction. After both pitched on Sunday Megill is at 144 appearances and Uribe is at 137, however, so both are more than halfway there.

Non-Players

One of the additional criteria added since the Wall was created is serving as a primary broadcaster for at least 20 years after playing at least one game as a Brewer. That criteria opened the door for Bill Schroeder to be added to the wall at the time but now 2026 is Brian Anderson’s 20th year with the team. Anderson never played in the majors but would seem like a candidate for a further amendment to the rules at some point.

Another late-added criteria was serving as general manager for ten years or more and reaching the postseason. Matt Arnold was promoted to that role in November of 2020 (then serving under president of baseball operations David Stearns). Assuming he remains with the team through the decade, 2030 will be his tenth season and he’ll have met the criteria. Even if he doesn’t, his pair of Executive of the Year Awards would also make him a likely candidate for a qualification amendment.