Who Would Be the Brewers' Best Postseason Matchup?

The Milwaukee Brewers are back in familiar territory, going to the postseason for the seventh time in eight years. This time, however, something is new: They’re going to have to wait to learn who they’re facing.

As owners of the National League’s best record the Brewers are already written into a spot in the National League Division Series but they won’t know their opponent until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest, when the Padres and Cubs are scheduled to play the second game of their best-of-three Wild Card series in Chicago. The winner of that series will come to Milwaukee on Saturday for Game 1 of the NLDS.

While the stakes are high in every postseason series, some feature more intrigue than others. A possible Brewers/Mets matchup, for example, could have featured a rematch of the Brewers bullpen vs Pete Alonso, who ended their season with a home run off Devin Williams in 2024. That storyline will have to wait for another year, however, as the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention with a loss to the Marlins on Sunday.

Here are the five other teams the Brewers could face in this postseason, ranked from best to worst in terms of potential storylines:

1) Chicago Cubs

With the Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers all among the candidates to play in the DS round it’s unlikely that a Brewers postseason series will get top national billing or prime time TV slots, but the one possible exception to that rule is a Brewers/Cubs NLDS. A national TV crew will almost certainly have a camera fixed on a spot in each dugout for constant looks in on Craig Counsell, the Brewers’ all-time leader in managerial wins and Pat Murphy, his Pocket Pancake wielding mentor.

As if that wasn’t enough, however, the Cubs were also the only NL Central team to win their season series against the Brewers this season (7-6). Somewhere far down a possible list of series narratives is also this nugget: Aaron Civale, who was rather unceremoniously traded to the White Sox after voicing displeasure about being bumped from the Brewers’ rotation in June, was later claimed off waivers by the Cubs and could face his former team in this series.

2) Los Angeles Dodgers

Bth teams would have to reach the NLCS for it to happen, but the big storyline for a Brewers/Dodgers series practically writes itself: The Dodgers’ 2025 payroll (as calculated for MLB’s Competitive Balance Tax) is over $415 million, nearly three times the Brewers $143 million number. They have four players (Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts) making almost as much as Milwaukee’s entire roster this season.

And yet, somehow, the Brewers won four more games than this Dodgers team during the regular season. That difference is entirely based on their head-to-head matchups, as the Brewers swept their season series (one of just six times in franchise history they’ve done that to anyone, including this season’s sweep of the Nationals). If the “plucky upstart” Brewers can find a way to hold their own against the reigning World Series champions they’ll be treated as an underdog story, even while entering as the favorites.

3) Philadelphia Phillies

There aren’t many folks still active in either organization that will remember the Brewers and Phillies’ postseason history: The Phillies ended the magical run of the CC Sabathia-led 2008 team, the first Brewers playoff team since 1982. It’s not quite as ancient of history, but it’s hard to believe fans will also get much mileage out of Jacob Misiorowski making the All Star Game over Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez, who denies having turned down the spot despite having been reported as doing so. Sanchez seems likely to start Game 1 of the NLDS for them on Saturday against the Dodgers or Reds.

The Phillies’ World Series hopes also took a big hit in August when ace and perennial Cy Young contender Zack Wheeler was shut down for the season with thoracic outlet syndrome. If the Phillies do reach the NLCS (the only chance they would have to face the Brewers), they would likely do it with a cobbled together pitching staff.

4) Cincinnati Reds

The Reds still found their way into the postseason but the Brewers made them sweat until the season’s final minute. They needed to win or have the Mets lose on Sunday to clinch the final Wild Card spot and the Brewers denied them an opportunity to win their way in, beating them 4-2 in a game that mattered much more to Cincinnati than to Milwaukee. They eventually got to celebrate in the American Family Field visiting clubhouse after the Mets lost.

The Reds do have the NL bracket’s most prominent Wisconsin-born player, as Kenosha native Gavin Lux appeared in 140 games for them this season. They also have former Brewer Brent Suter in their bullpen, although he is not a lock to make their postseason roster.

5) San Diego Padres

One of the Brewers’ most likely postseason matchups is, unfortunately, perhaps the least likely to generate much national attention at a time when three other series will be in progress. The Padres have had a great season and beat the Brewers in four of their six meetings, but there’s just not a lot of cause for animosity or intrigue between the two sides. Across their relatively limited franchise histories these teams have very rarely been good at the same time.

The best hope for this series becoming a national storyline might be Pat Murphy reminding reporters that the Padres opted not to retain him after he finished the 2015 season as their interim manager, Brewers fans booing Manny Machado for kicking Jesus Aguilar during the 2018 postseason or another long overdue revisiting of the 1992 Gary Sheffield trade.