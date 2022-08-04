40th Anniversary: Sports - County Stadium Vs. American Family Field

× Expand Photo courtesy MilerCoors Milwaukee Archives and Jim Cryns Milwaukee County Stadium Oct. 1, 1989 Milwaukee County Stadium Oct. 1, 1989

June 22, 1975 was literally a watershed moment in the history of Milwaukee County Stadium. That evening, during Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon tour, an unforeseen rainstorm halted the show four times. Dubbed a “metaphysical event” by one publication, near the show’s end, the rain clouds parted to reveal a clear waxing moon.

Wet fans listened on a ridge, a favorite gathering spot for concerts, halfway up a bluff from the Milwaukee VA Hospital. Benches atop there overlooked the stadium outfield and gave patients a view to enjoy the main action: baseball. That view is now of a parking lot, where the stadium once stood, used for its successor, American Family Field.

From 1953-2000, County Stadium was home to the Milwaukee Braves and their championship teams until 1965, a traveling home for the Green Bay “Milwaukee” Packers, college teams, and numerous music events. In 1970, the Seattle Pilots moved to town and became the Milwaukee Brewers, bringing back major league baseball.

“When I was in eighth grade, I had a friend whose family had season tickets; her Mom would drop us off at the VA, and we’d walk down,” said Cathy Markwiese, at a recent Brewers game. “One of things I love about this place, AmFam Field, is that little ballpark (Helfaer Field, built near County Stadium’s infield) in the parking lot—it’s the greatest thing for kids to encourage their baseball dreams.”

County Stadium started with a 36,000-seating capacity and eventually grew to more than 53,000. Still, it had the feel of intimacy and was something that was uniquely part of Milwaukee. It was a beacon for baseball.

“My kids were part of the ‘Pepsi Fan Club’ and I would drop them off for games,” said Kathie Pluta-Waranka. “They would take the bus back to the Mayfair Shopping Center. I loved County Stadium, the character and architecture. But this new place is … not bad!”

Building Miller Park

× Expand Photo by Jeff Hammer courtesy Jim Cryns Miller Park construction Miller Park construction

During the early 1990s, Brewers primary owner, Bud Selig unveiled plans for a modern facility with luxury boxes and a color video-scoreboard. The nearby Miller Brewing Company entered into a 20-year sponsorship deal, and construction of Miller Park started in 1996, next to County Stadium, as the team played.

The most distinctive difference between the two facilities was the introduction of a retractable roof. “You can always play a game here,” said Don McCauley. “I loved County Stadium, and yes, it was darn cold in April. This (the roof) is pretty good. When you live in Eau Claire, you come down, you’ll see a game … no rainouts, get a hotel, reschedule, and maybe not even see a game. It’s good for the Brewers.”

The roof came at a cost, when a crane hoisting a roof panel collapsed, and killed three construction workers—Jeffrey Wischer, William Degrave and Jerome Starr—in July 1999. Their memories are not forgotten.

The last game in County Stadium was on Sept. 28, 2000. Solemn, yet celebratory, Warren Spahn tossed the ceremonial first pitch. Home plate and the pitcher’s rubber were dutifully carried and placed in the new park, which opened in 2001. Madison-based American Family Insurance took over naming rights last year when the Miller agreement expired.

With a capacity of nearly 42,000 seats, the ballpark is hailed as having no bad sightlines, even in the “Bob Uecker Seats,” at the last row in the top terrace level’s Section 422. Still, it is the beauty and architecture of the park with its converging structural lines and the excitement of waiting for the roof to open or close.

“This is beautiful,” said Jennifer Ashley. “I love it. It really makes me hopeful to think of what people are capable of. Man can conceive of designing and building something this awe-inspiring and yet, we still find ways to destroy each other. I haven’t figured that out.”