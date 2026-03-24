Brewers Second Wisconsin Artist Series Highlights Diverse Artists and Brewers Ties to Wisconsin

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Brewers Stultz designed hat for the Milwaukee Brewers Hat designed by Ric Stultz for the Milwaukee Brewers

With a shoe-string budget compared to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers attempted to pull off a Major League style run in last year’s playoffs. Though they could not make it happen, the beloved team gave it their best and gave Milwaukeeans a season with a playoff series win—a rare feat in Brewers history.

As the team looks to repeat and expand on the success of their 2025 season, the organization will also be repeating—for the second year in a row—the Wisconsin Artist Series. The series gives Wisconsin artists the chance to design Brewers related artwork on merchandise that will be given away during Brewers’ home games (first 10,000 fans) at several games. This group’s artists hail from Madison, Milwaukee and Racine and have reimagined the colors and vibe of Major League Baseball’s smallest market into T-shirts and caps. They share a common love for the Milwaukee Brewers and for art that celebrates and showcases the city the team represents. Below are the four artists:

Adam Melster

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Brewers Melster-Acevedo T-shirt Milwaukee Brewers t-shirt designed by Ali Acevedo and Adam Melster

Adam Melster is an author, educator, illustrator and muralist who goes by the name of ACM Designs. Melster is a Milwaukeean who cares deeply for the city and the Brewers.

“Milwaukee is the place where I was given the opportunity to build a following and body of work that I’m proud of. This city opened my eyes to new exploratory directions that I never even thought I’d be involved with 10 years ago just starting out in the freelance game,” says Melster.

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“This city is an epicenter of creatively vibrant artistic ventures and good community hangs,” he continues. “Being in Milwaukee is wholeheartedly responsible for influencing a huge portion of my illustration work over the years, opening my perspective on how an artist can push limits, and literally helping me feel comfortable in being myself as an individual and creative.”

Melster has a whimsical style influenced by classic newspaper cartoons and his two children. His work, culminating in prints, graphic novels as well as collaborative works has been featured in Milwaukee Makers Market to All Goods MKE, Black Cat Alley and Summerfest. On April 14 (414 Day), his T-shirt—in collaboration with Ali Acevedo—will be on display and given away as the Brewers take on the Toronto Blue Jays. Melster/Acevedo T-shirt.

Ali Acevedo

Founder of All Goods Milwaukee, a vintage and streetwear store in West Allis, Ali Acevedo partnered with Adam Melster to help the 414 Day shirt come to life. In 2019, Acevedo started All Goods, explaining, “What really influenced me to start All Goods was my love for vintage clothing, culture and community. I’ve always been someone who appreciated the stories behind items, especially vintage sportswear, band tees and pieces that represent moments in time. I started buying and selling because I enjoyed the hunt, but eventually I realized there was an opportunity to build something bigger than just reselling clothes. I wanted to create a space where people could come together around style, creativity, and nostalgia.”

The city—and the Brewers—have a big role in his work.

“Milwaukee plays a huge role in everything we do,” she explains. “This city has a strong identity, strong sports culture, and a really passionate community. A lot of the pieces we curate reflect that, whether it's vintage Brewers gear, Harley-Davidson items, or clothing tied to the history of the Midwest. Being in Milwaukee also influences the events we host and the collaborations we do. We try to highlight local artists, designers, and small businesses whenever we can.”

Ka Lee

Ka Lee is a Hmong American designer and illustrator whose forte is in branding. As an artist, he has combined his experience in tech to create brand artwork that aims to connect a brand’s story with people.

His artwork—a cap with a newly designed barrel-man—will be distributed June 2, when the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. “I definitely feel like I’m floating on clouds. It’s been such a dream project to work with the Brewers, especially on something that I get to share with thousands of fans and with my friends and family,” he says of the project.

“Coming off such a magical season and getting to be a part of this makes it even more special,” he continued. “I’m just so honored to have been invited to design a Brewers hat this year.”

Not only does the project help connect the Brewers story to its audience through his work, but it adds to his own story. “It also means a lot to me as a first-generation Hmong American,” Lee adds.

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“I hope this can help inspire the next generation of artists to believe that their love and passion for their craft can take them further than they might imagine. I would have never imagined that the doodles I made as a kid would lead me to the places I have been and the people I have met through my love for art.”

Ric Stultz

An artist and illustrator originally from Racine, Ric Stultz has worked with Nike, MTV and Youtube and currently teaches illustration at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. His work—a navy blue cap with a bird wearing a No. 19 jersey—pays tribute to Robin Yount and will be distributed at the August 18 game.

“I think of working for the Brewers as an opportunity to add to a great local legacy,” he says. “Their visual presence is ubiquitous in the city. Especially Brewers hats.”

Stultz’s upbringing gives him a unique perspective to the Brewers as he explains, “I haven’t lived in Racine for a long time, but I grew up there. Racine in the ‘80s was a unique place, a kind of mixing pot of Milwaukee and Chicago identities.”

Given his work, it's safe to say where he falls on the baseball side of the Milwaukee and Chicago influences. He further explained how growing up in Racine nurtured his future career as an artist.

“I appreciate the cultural diversity that I had access to from an early age. I had friends from many different backgrounds and cultures,” he says. It has made me a much more well-rounded and accepting person. Those childhood experiences helped to define my world outlook and established a bedrock for my art.”